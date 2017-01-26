A New Nail Salon in Denton Will Offer You More Than a Glass of Wine — It’s Got a Full Bar

Drinks are complimentary and strong at DFW Nail Bar, but there’s a max of two per person. via DFW Nail Bar on Facebook

At DFW Nail Bar in Denton, partying and pampering go hand in hand. Unlike other nail salons, this one offers complimentary cocktails and karaoke with its spa services.

“We traveled the world and visited many resorts and spas and came up with the nail bar concept,” owner Jennifer Tran says. “At DFW Nail Bar, you can relax, party and sing karaoke. Life is short, so spoil yourself.”

Doors to Denton’s newest nail bar opened in December but a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held with the Denton and Lake Cities Chamber of Commerce from 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. The event will feature food, drinks, door prizes, raffles, spa package giveaways and music by DJ Tonio K.

The concept of a “nail bar” may be new to Denton, but its services are second nature to Tran, who has more than 25 years of experience under her belt. DFW Nail Bar is the brainchild of both Tran and her sister Pauleen.

“We started in the nail industry in 1992 with only four pedicure chairs,” says Tran. “We found that we really enjoy working with people and making them beautiful and happy.”

The 5,000-square-foot facility has a 15-foot nail bar with more than 500 polishes, six facial and massage rooms, two rooms with showers, a private party room and last but not least, a liquor license. While drinks are complimentary (and strong), there is a maximum of two per customer. And for “happy hour,” DFW Nail Bar offers discounted spa services from noon to 4 p.m. every Monday through Thursday.

The extensive menu of services at DFW Nail Bar includes everything from body wraps, hair removal and Swedish-Thai massage to reflexology, facials and eyelash extensions. Treat your toes to a pedicure made with organic milk, local honey, ginger, limes, orange and a custom-made sugar scrub. “We use the best quality eco-friendly and organic products,” Tran says. “We use certified BCL SPA products, BelleDerm and state of the art equipment.”

DFW Nail Bar is offering 20 percent off all services until Jan. 31 and always offers 10 percent off parties. “We can host all kinds of events and parties,” Tran says. “Corporate, bridal showers, retirement, birthdays, girls day out and more.”

DFW Nail Bar, 2900 Wind River Lane Suite 134, Denton. For more info, see Facebook.

