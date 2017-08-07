We Have the Receipts of Stephanie Hollman and Brandi Redmond's Falling Out

Brandi Redmond and Stephanie Hollman from The Real Housewives of Dallas went though a rough patch during the show's hiatus. Brandi Redmond's Instagram

In one week, the second season of The Real Housewives of Dallas will premiere on Bravo. If you follow the women on social media, you know Season 1 besties Stephanie Hollman and Brandi Redmond weren't photographed together for a few months. Hollman seemed to be spending a lot more time with another co-star, Cary Deuber.

The first episode of Season 2 explains that Redmond didn't speak to Hollman for several months because of a post Hollman wrote for Bravo's blog. In the post, Hollman described Redmond's marriage as a "slow motion car crash."

We searched Twitter, and now we have the receipts on the fall and (spoiler) second rise of the friendship that brought us Jesus juice and farts in season one.

May 2016

May 9

Hollman writes a blog in which she refers to Redmond's relationship with husband Bryan as a "slow motion car crash."

May 23

Hollman and Redmond have a sweet exchange on Twitter.

June 2016



June 19

Redmond tweets that Hollman is her bestie.

July 2016

Redmond does not tweet to Hollman this month.

July 10

Hollman wishes Redmond a happy birthday.

August 2016

Redmond does not tweet to Hollman this month.

Aug. 27

Hollman tweets a fan that Redmond is a great person.

Aug. 27

Redmond replies to a picture of Deuber and Hollman that she wishes Hollman was her "ride or die."

September 2016

Sept. 1

Redmond tweets a fan that Hollman and Deuber are BFFs.

Sept. 11

Hollman says she talked to Redmond "the other day."

Sept. 13

Redmond tweets a fan that she and Hollman took time apart.

Sept. 13

Redmond tweets a fan that she misses Hollman, who responds with "love you."

October 2016

Everything seems to be back to normal.

Oct. 30

Hollman posts a photo on Instagram of her and Redmond together.