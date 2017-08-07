menu

We Have the Receipts of Stephanie Hollman and Brandi Redmond's Falling Out

Can VBike Help Turn the Tide and Make Dallas a Bike-Friendly City?


Monday, August 7, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Paige Skinner
Brandi Redmond and Stephanie Hollman from The Real Housewives of Dallas went though a rough patch during the show's hiatus.
Brandi Redmond's Instagram
In one week, the second season of The Real Housewives of Dallas will premiere on Bravo. If you follow the women on social media, you know Season 1 besties Stephanie Hollman and Brandi Redmond weren't photographed together for a few months. Hollman seemed to be spending a lot more time with another co-star, Cary Deuber.

The first episode of Season 2 explains that Redmond didn't speak to Hollman for several months because of a post Hollman wrote for Bravo's blog. In the post, Hollman described Redmond's marriage as a "slow motion car crash."

We searched Twitter, and now we have the receipts on the fall and (spoiler) second rise of the friendship that brought us Jesus juice and farts in season one.

May 2016

May 9
Hollman writes a blog in which she refers to Redmond's relationship with husband Bryan as a "slow motion car crash."

We Have the Receipts of Stephanie Hollman and Brandi Redmond's Falling Out
Bravo blog

May 23
Hollman and Redmond have a sweet exchange on Twitter.

We Have the Receipts of Stephanie Hollman and Brandi Redmond's Falling Out
Twitter

June 2016
June 19
Redmond tweets that Hollman is her bestie.

We Have the Receipts of Stephanie Hollman and Brandi Redmond's Falling Out
Twitter

July 2016
Redmond does not tweet to Hollman this month.

July 10
Hollman wishes Redmond a happy birthday.

We Have the Receipts of Stephanie Hollman and Brandi Redmond's Falling Out
Twitter

August 2016
Redmond does not tweet to Hollman this month.

Aug. 27
Hollman tweets a fan that Redmond is a great person.

We Have the Receipts of Stephanie Hollman and Brandi Redmond's Falling Out
Twitter

Aug. 27
Redmond replies to a picture of Deuber and Hollman that she wishes Hollman was her "ride or die."

September 2016

Sept. 1
Redmond tweets a fan that Hollman and Deuber are BFFs.

We Have the Receipts of Stephanie Hollman and Brandi Redmond's Falling Out
Twitter

Sept. 11
Hollman says she talked to Redmond "the other day."

We Have the Receipts of Stephanie Hollman and Brandi Redmond's Falling Out
Twitter

Sept. 13
Redmond tweets a fan that she and Hollman took time apart.

We Have the Receipts of Stephanie Hollman and Brandi Redmond's Falling Out
Twitter

Sept. 13
Redmond tweets a fan that she misses Hollman, who responds with "love you."

We Have the Receipts of Stephanie Hollman and Brandi Redmond's Falling Out
Twitter

October 2016
Everything seems to be back to normal.

Oct. 30
Hollman posts a photo on Instagram of her and Redmond together.

We Have the Receipts of Stephanie Hollman and Brandi Redmond's Falling Out
Instagram
Paige Skinner
Paige Skinner has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014.

