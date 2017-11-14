Cameron in Ferris Bueller's Day Off Asks That We Help Save Local Devin Pike

A group of friends and fans of local emcee Devin Pike — who frequently works at the Alamo Drafthouse, as well as local conventions — gathered Thursday at the Drafthouse's Cedars location for a special screening of Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

The screening was part of a fundraiser to help Pike, who's undergoing treatment for his latest bout with throat cancer. Pike also requested that half of the event's proceeds go to Cancer Support Community North Texas, a nonprofit group that provides free educational and emotional support for cancer patients and their families.

Pike and a theater full of his friends and supporters watched one of his favorite films and saw a special greeting from one of the movie's most memorable stars. Alan Ruck, the actor who played Cameron Frye in Ferris Bueller's Day Off, recorded a message for Pike that drew audible gasps from the audience Thursday night.

Mark Walters, another regular convention emcee who runs the entertainment website BigFanBoy.com and is one of Pike's closest friends, reached out to Ruck for the special video greeting and posted it on his YouTube channel.

Ruck is also a cast member of Fox's Exorcist, which just finished its first season. He plays family patriarch Henry Rance.

