Alison Jardine Has Coal Mining in Her Blood, and She Transforms the Substance with Art
|
Alison Jardine with some of her sculptures mixing concrete and charcoal.
courtesy the artist
Allison Jardine’s father and grandfather were coal miners in northern England, and as a child she developed a special bond with the substance, which she admired for its roughness. Now she’s an artist working in Dallas, where she uses vine charcoal to create drawings inspired by the relationship between nature and the modern world.
Jardine began studying drawing, painting and sculpting when she moved to Texas 13 years ago with her husband, a physicist, and their twins. When she’s not teaching drawing at the University of North Texas, she’s in one of her Dallas studios tracing found objects, trash, twigs and soil.
She transforms raw urban material into soft, elegant landscapes. People who are into landscapes may first think of the colorful and detailed impressionism of artists such as Manet or Monet. But Jardine is not attracted to those images so much as she is artworks that deal in gray, black, whitish and earth shades reminiscent of the fumes and grayscale scenes of her childhood.
When she’s finished with one drawing, Jardine has a habit of hanging it on the wall of her studio and using it as inspiration as she moves onto the next.
Her latest project involves gathering plastic bags from local creeks, mounting them on a hollow wooden frame and then covering them with another grey substance: concrete. The round sculptures are then coated in charcoal, and the result elevates recycled and discarded material, perhaps never seen as beautiful, to art.
|
One series by Jardine is made from plastic bags that have been covered in concrete and charcoal.
courtesy the artist
Upcoming Events
-
Casa Manana Presents Rapunzel, Rapunzel: A Very Hairy Fairy Tale
TicketsFri., Feb. 3, 7:00pm
-
"Louie And Ella" ft. Trent Armand Kendall and Natasha Yvette Williams
TicketsFri., Feb. 3, 8:15pm
-
Kathy Griffin
TicketsFri., Feb. 3, 9:00pm
-
Alan Saldana Y Adrian Baroni Comedy
TicketsSat., Feb. 4, 7:00pm
-
Billy Crystal
TicketsSat., Feb. 4, 8:00pm
The sculptures are not heavy like solid concrete pieces, so they can be safely hung on walls. Some of them look as if they’re from another world — perhaps from a future, damaged earth, or from another planet where humans have relocated.
Part of Jardine’s motive for using everyday materials is that she wants to prove that art does not have to be expensive or elitist.
“My mission is to make art accessible so it can come out to being equal for everyone, and to put it in places where it might not be included as art. Art is what makes us fundamentally human,” she says.
Jardine is working to make art accessible in other ways, too. This August she’ll become an author when Ilex Press publishes Make Great Art on an iPad, a drawing course book that teaches iPad users how to implement traditional drawing and painting techniques using technology.
Get the Arts & Culture Newsletter
Find out about arts and culture events in Dallas and offers you won't hear about anywhere else.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
From Classic Film to Modern Stage
TicketsTue., Jan. 31, 7:30pm
-
An American In Paris
TicketsWed., Feb. 1, 7:30pm
-
Gabriel Iglesias: FluffyMania
TicketsWed., Feb. 1, 8:00pm
-
"I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change"
TicketsThu., Feb. 2, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!