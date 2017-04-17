21 Best Things to Do in Dallas This Week: April 18-24

EXPAND Friday the Dallas Opera opens Norma, the story of a love triangle set during the Roman occupation of Gaul in 50 B.C. courtesy Dallas Opera

Tue 4/18

It seems more than a little apropos that the Magnolia is doing a screening of the classic John Frankenheimer political thriller The Manchurian Candidate in these frustrating times. It’s not because they have a political vendetta against the current administration or anyone who follows them. It’s more of a cautionary tale for all of us about how easy it is to swallow the political poison made of bile and vitriol, let it course through our veins and control our every thought and movement. You don’t have to be brainwashed by a foreign enemy in order to develop a trigger of your own. Relearn the lessons that this 1962 black and white classic can still teach us at 7:30 or 10 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the Magnolia Theater. Magnolia Theater, 3699 McKinney Ave., 7:30 and 10 p.m., $8.50-$11, landmarktheatres.com. — Danny Gallagher

There’s something comforting about art that is accessible. Take, for example, the video for Deerhoof's “Wrong Time Capsule," which was made by internationally renowned artist Martha Colburn, who has worked with the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra and exhibited at the MOMA New York. Spectacle Society is hosting Handmade Animations by Martha Colburn at CentralTrak: The UT Artists Residency (800 Exposition Ave.) for a one-night screening from 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, April 18. The exhibition will feature hand-painted and hand-collaged animations, followed by a discussion with the artist. Her work has been exhibited in Paris, Rome, Santa Fe and San Francisco, and she’s taught in China, Mexico, Canada and all across Europe. This one night, she’s ours. CentralTrak, 800 Exposition Ave., 7-10 p.m., free, see Facebook. — Merritt Martin

PrismCo is a literal mover and shaker in the Dallas arts scene. Their gift is the ability to convey complex storylines via kinetics — moving, pulsing, dancing. And their conceptual, physical art has drawn a fair amount of attention: 2015’s Persephone was a backlit, shadowy theatrical tour de force that left audiences as speechless as the production itself. PrismCo returns with another mythical motif, this time tackling the story of Medea. Founders Jeff Colangelo and Katy Tye have workshopped this exploration of the ruthless and tragic Greek figure as part of the residential Celebration Barn workshop — so audiences can expect a dark, frenetic and engaging interpretation of this complex mythology. Medea Myth: Love’s Beginning kicks off at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at the Wyly Theatre (2400 Flora St.), with performances through Sunday, April 23. Showtimes are Tuesdays through Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 23, at 3 p.m. Wyly Theatre, 2400 Flora St., 8 p.m., $20, attpac.org. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

We’ve come to expect that anything under the banner of the Soluna Festival will be pretty extraordinary. The annual fest anchored by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra aims to interject an edgy diversity and international flair into the Dallas arts legacy. Though it doesn’t officially kick off until May, we’re starting to see affiliated events pop up in anticipation of the summer program, and Dallas Theater Center’s production of Electra really gets the Soluna party started. This ain’t your momma’s Sophoclean tragedy. The Dallas Theater Center presents an explosive adaptation in the AT&T Performing Arts Center’s Annette Strauss Square (2403 Flora St.), which puts its audience members in a mobile theatrical experience outdoors and sets a pair of headphones atop their noggins for special insight into the interplay between lust, betrayal and vengeance. The production, which is meant for audiences aged 11 and up, will run from Tuesday, April 4, through Sunday, May 21, with performances at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, as well as 2 p.m. matinees on some weekends. Annette Strauss Square, 2403 Flora St., 8:30 p.m., $20-$90, attpac.org. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

EXPAND On Tuesday, you get another chance to learn the political lessons The Manchurian Candidate, starring Laurence Harvey and Frank Sinatra, tried to teach us all in 1962. Wikimedia Commons

Wed 4/19

The Dallas Museum of Art (1717 N. Harwood St.) opens its Keir Collection of Islamic Art Gallery to the public Tuesday, April 18. And it’s a big deal. Lauded as “the largest public presentation in the history of one of the world's most important private collections of Islamic Art,” this gallery will showcase pieces rarely shown from culturally and historically significant luster art as well as works in rock crystal. The collection includes the stunning rock crystal ewer from late 10th- to 11th-century Fatimid Egypt (969–1171), which the DMA had exhibited previously in Spirit and Matter: Masterpieces from the Keir Collection of Islamic Art, and which was the first piece from the Keir Collection to arrive to the DMA in 2014. Also on display will be rare manuscripts and beautifully painted miniatures. Admission to this new gallery is free, as it is to the DMA in general. The DMA opens at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and closes at 5 p.m., except Thursdays, when it stays open until 9 p.m. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St., 11 a.m.-5 p.m., free, dma.org. — Merritt Martin

On the 1st anniversary of Prince’s passing, the Alamo Drafthouse is throwing a movie party showing of Purple Rain. There will be streamers, tambourines, glowsticks, lots of alcohol, delicious food, Prince superfans and a very good time. Style, glassy synths and Prince’s velvety pop seductions insure this will be nothing less than a 1999-quality event. “When Doves Cry,” “Purple Rain,” Prince on a smokey neon-lit street corner riding a motorcycle — all your favorite Prince moments will be there, starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Alamo Drafthouse, 100 S. Central Expressway, Richardson, 9 p.m., $12.99, drafthouse.com/dfw. — Jonathan Patrick

For its 10th anniversary, general admission is free to the iconic Thin Line Festival, taking place in various locations throughout downtown Denton from Wednesday, April 19, through Sunday, April 23. Get your dose of national and local culture with documentary screenings, intimate performances by musicians and two photographic exhibitions. Thin Line Festival is Texas’ only all-documentary film festival and includes variations of the genre such as mockumentaries, docudramas, animated docs, docu-comedies and even a docufiction. The film lineup is slated to include topics of police brutality, feminism and science advocacy and education. Over 60 local bands will provide a soundtrack to the festival at various local venues after screenings let out and you can check out the photo exhibits at Patterson-Appleton Arts Center as well as a smaller gallery in Golden Triangle Mall. But if general admission isn’t enough of a good time, VIP tickets are available for $150 and include priority access to all indoor programming, a staff party, merchandise discounts, a filmmaker mixer and an invite to a photo exhibit opening. Downtown Denton, Wednesday through Saturday, free, thinline.us. — Diamond Victoria

The DMA opens its Keir Collection of Islamic Art Gallery to the public Tuesday, and it's totally free to view. courtesy DMA

Thu 4/20

For his time, William Shakespeare was fairly progressive when it came to writing about women. He often portrayed his female characters as witty, strong and intelligent. But he also had a tendency to characterize them as easily corruptible, power-hungry, and darn near silly when it came to the whims of romance. The fact that female roles were largely acted by men in Shakespeare’s heyday lent an air of farce even to the most serious portrayals. That’s why it’s so much fun to imagine the Bard’s reaction to House Party Theatre’s brutal production of Julius Caesar, which features a largely female cast. The fast-paced killer drama still shows the tension, betrayal and tyranny we all know and love — but with a decidedly female twist. Et tu, ladies? See it staged at 508 Park (508 Park Ave.) beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 20. Additional performances are Friday, April 21; Saturday, April 22; Monday, April 24; Thursday, April 27; and Friday, April 28. 508 Park, 508 Park Ave., 8 p.m., $15, housepartytheatre.com. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

In 2005, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah were busy conquering the indie-rock scene. Their self-released album was seen at the time as a peak achievement in independent production, as it shot to acclaim via blogs, internet sites, and old-fashioned word-of-mouth. Although now, 12 years later, there is a daily inundation of online press releases, self-released demos and digital listening platforms helping music listeners to find new bands and tunes, CYHSY were one of the initial acts to prove that modest success could be achieved without the support of a major label. This year, the band, still guided by the strong musical vision of songwriter Alec Ounsworth, are out supporting their latest release, The Tourist, a galloping collection of tracks that build upon the jittery template established over the course of five prior releases while still paying homage to musical influences like Bowie, Nick Cave and David Byrne. Club Dada, 2720 Elm St., 8 p.m., $17-$20, dadadallas.com. — Jeff Strowe

New marijuana businesses and medical services are cropping up all over, despite the fact that our U.S. attorney general still thinks Reefer Madness was a documentary. Public sentiment is continuing to turn against the plant's Schedule I classification by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, as 26 states, including Texas, have some kind of legal cannabis law on the books. The Southwest Cannabis Conference & Expo will host thousands of professional industry experts and entrepreneurs to discuss issues and innovations in the medical cannabis world. The conference starts at (when else?) 4:20 p.m. Thursday, April 20, with an open 420 party at Lola’s Saloon, 2736 W. 6th St., Fort Worth. The conference moves to the Fort Worth Convention Center (1201 Houston St.) from Friday through Sunday, April 21-23. A special Pro Athletes Pro Cannabis panel, featuring ex-NFL players, will discuss the effects and changes needed on pro football’s marijuana policies at 6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for the full conference registration is $150 per person or $100 for a one-day pass. Passes for the exhibit hall only are $50 per person. Fort Worth Convention Center, 1201 Houston St., Fort Worth, 4:20 p.m., $50-$150, SWCCexpo.com. — Danny Gallagher

Every third Thursday, the folks at Deep Ellum Events host a wine walk and unique shopping experience through the entertainment capital of Dallas. This time around, they’re combining the boozy stroll with a celebration of Earth Day. The Deep Ellum Wine Walk 2nd Annual Earth Day Celebration takes place Thursday, April 20, at participating venues throughout Deep Ellum. The fun includes a limited edition glass, which costs $10 and can be purchased through a link on the event’s Facebook page, dedicated to the big blue ball we call home, as well as promotions and special in-store events throughout the venues. Once your spot is secured, bring your receipt and valid ID to 2650 Main St. and let the alcohol do the rest. 2650 Main St., 6-9 p.m., $10, squareup.com. — Diamond Victoria

Fri 4/21

Creator Jaston Williams has been serving up Tuna since the early 1980s — but the beloved theatrical staple maintains its freshness even 35 years in. In Greater Tuna, audiences are introduced to the timeless tale of a small West Texas town (the third smallest in the state, in fact) and its hilarious inhabitants, people who embody that particular old-fashioned, ribald, in-your-face personality you expect to find in small town Texas. This light-hearted satire presents the good-natured, slightly befuddled and fully eccentric citizens of Tuna, portrayed by three multi-tasking actors. See it at the Eisemann Center (2351 Performance Drive) during a two-day engagement with performances at 8 p.m. Friday, April 21, and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive, 8 p.m., $29-$58, eisemanncenter.com. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Admit it. You love Journey. You don’t just like them. You love them, even if you say you hate them. They’re the anti-Nickelback. When people say they don’t like them, you just know there’s at least a very small part of them that’s fighting that notion with every fiber of their being. How can you hate a band that has worked so hard to inspire you to be your best especially when you’re at your worst, with songs like “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “Any Way You Want It”? It’s like punching someone who gives you a loan without asking for it. The 2016-17 Dallas Symphony Pops Series will offer the music of Journey led by conductor Brent Havens with a weekend of live performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 21-22, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center. Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St., 7:30 p.m., $27-$96, mydso.com. — Danny Gallagher

An honest account of love, betrayal and an impending revolution, Norma (written in 1831 by Vincenzo Bellini with a libretto by Felice Romani) is filled with clashing cultures, romantic intrigue and despair. The Dallas Opera hosts the masterpiece for the first time at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. The opera tells the tale of a love triangle set during the Roman occupation of Gaul in 50 B.C. The title character and Druid high priestess (soprano Elza van den Heever) finds out her lover, a Roman proconsul (tenor Yonghoon Lee), has been unfaithful. Insanity ensues. The show runs through May 7. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St., 7:30 p.m., $19 and up, dallasopera.org. — Diamond Victoria

Record Store Day at Good Records always draws a crowd. Mike Brooks

Sat 4/22

Looking for some culture-based socializing? Is your art collection in need of just a few more pieces? Good news: The Dallas Art Dealers Association’s annual Spring Gallery Walk is just around the corner. With over thirty art spaces spanning a vast array of approaches and styles, several gallery openings, and various art talks, this year’s Gallery Walk looks to be bigger and more robust than ever. Whether you're an art history buff with a large collection of M.C. Escher prints, an esteemed dealer or just a casual fan of pretty paintings looking to fill a Saturday afternoon, the Spring Gallery Walk has something for you. Best of all, the event is absolutely free. Visit dallasartdealers.org for a full list of gallery locations and hours. Noon-8 p.m., free, dallasartdealers.org. — Jonathan Patrick

White Rock could easily be considered the most beautiful area Dallas has to offer. With White Rock Lake and Park, the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens and oodles of quaint resale and coffee shops, it’s no wonder the houses match wits with the area’s beauty. And on Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23, you can step into the wonderful world of the White Rock neighborhood with the 12th annual White Rock Home Tour showcasing 6 mid-century and modern new-build homes. Each day’s tours run from noon to 5 p.m. and begin at Hexter Cafe, 9720 Waterview Road. Advance tickets are available for $15 at whiterockhometour.com through April 21, or $20 on site. 9720 Waterview Road, noon-5 p.m., $15, whiterockhometour.com. — Diamond Victoria

More than 40 years removed from his Mudcrutch days, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Tom Petty is celebrating the ruby anniversary of the Heartbreakers in true rock ’n’ roll fashion. Namely, Petty is bringing his band and the Clown Prince of Rock himself, Joe Walsh, on a summer tour of mammoth proportions. The 66-year-old rocker hasn’t slowed a step over the past four decades, having released a live album with the Heartbreakers and a long-awaited second Mudcrutch album in 2016. Not to mention, the Heartbreakers’ most recent release, 2014’s Hypnotic Eye, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. It should come as no surprise that the singer-songwriter of hits like “Free Falling,” “Into the Great Wide Open” and “American Girl” can still pen a tune with the best of them, but the fact that he can also still capably belt out his hits is what makes this ticket worth more than the nostalgia factor. American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., 8 p.m., $79 and up, americanairlinescenter.com. — Nicholas Bostick

Record Store Day is kind of a big deal in North Texas. More than a dozen independent record stores participate, and record labels press hundreds of limited-edition records specifically for release on the vinyl holiday, which falls on Saturday, April 22. But no record store in the area plans a Record Store Day party on the level of Good Records – in part, because the shop’s 10th Annual Record Store Day coincides with Good Records’ 17th Birthday Party. In addition to limited releases, the event at Good Records (1808 Greenville Ave.) is truly an all-day, 7 a.m.-to-midnight party, featuring local bands, artists and DJs. Charley Crockett takes Good Records' AstroTurf stage at 11 a.m. kicking off the free event’s more than 15 live musical performances, which includes a diverse line-up of mostly local acts ranging from Siamese to the Texas Gentlemen to MC 900 Ft. Jesus. Eight fantastic area DJs, including Erykah Badu as DJ Lo Down Loretta Brown, will also play throughout the day. Several local breweries will bring their finest brews, and local restaurants will be on site. Check goodrecords.com for the complete schedule with set times. Good Records, 1808 Greenville Ave., 7 a.m.-midnight, free, see Facebook. — Daniel Rodrigue

Date night means different things for different people. But whether you're in a romantic relationship, hanging with the besties or doing your own thing, it always means having a good time. And at Date Night in the Park, you’ll have a chance to experience all the wonderful and lovey dovey things that make date night so great. On Saturday, April 22, at Farmers Branch Historical Park (2540 Farmers Branch Lane) bring a blanket and experience a night of magic under the stars with food trucks from the Virgin Olive, Gypsy Scoops, Easy Slider and more, as well as some local brews. The packed schedule of events kicks off at 4:30 p.m. with a comedy show, followed by the main event at 5:30 p.m. Dallas’ own Prophet and Outlaws give a live performance at 6 p.m., and 2016’s sci-fi space adventure film Passengers screens at 8:15 p.m. Some events are free but upgrade packages ($25 to $95) are available and include prime parking, a stay in one of two luxury hotels near the park and chocolate-covered strawberries. Farmers Branch Historical Park, 2540 Farmers Branch Lane, 4:30 p.m., free-$95, fbspecialevents.com. — Diamond Victoria

EXPAND Tom Petty plays American Airlines Center Saturday. Sam Jones

Sun 4/23

Chelsea Clinton has been through a lot. She grew up in the spotlight, endured an awkward adolescence that came with frequently unkind commentary about her looks, weathered her dad’s political scandal and saw her mom through two brutal presidential campaigns and subsequent losses. Despite all of that, she still hasn’t given up on humanity. In fact, she’s recently published a children’s book that encourages pint-sized activism on a community, environmental and even political level, empowering kids to make a difference by starting small and thinking big. She’ll be at the First United Methodist Church of Dallas (1928 Ross Ave.) to talk about It's Your World: Get Informed, Get Inspired & Get Going! with KERA’s Krys Boyd for the DMA’s Arts and Letters Live Series at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 23. First United Methodist Church of Dallas, 1928 Ross Ave., 7 p.m., $23-$55, dma.org. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm