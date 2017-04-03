21 Best Things to Do in Dallas This Week: April 4-10

Kinky Boots is the story of how designing the right pair of boots can save a factory, tear down prejudice, open up the human heart and lead to romance. courtesy Dallas Summer Musicals

Tue 4/4

Enigmatic Italian filmmaker Michelangelo Antonioni is known for redefining the concept of narrative moviemaking. The director, editor, screenwriter and short-story writer made quite a cinematic splash during the 1960s with films such as L'Avventura, La Notte and L'Eclisse. But it was his first English-speaking film, Blow Up, that really triggered a following among audiences in America. His style was simple: less action and more contemplation; less focus on characters and plots and more detail given to aesthetics and cinematography. He managed to strike a balance, though, with his English film, which follows a London-based photographer who works with fashion models and gets caught in a sticky situation when his camera captures images of a murderer. With the film’s visual delight of bright colors and thoughtful shots, it fits perfectly into Magnolia Theatre’s Tuesday night throwback series of classic films. Magnolia Theatre, 3699 McKinney Avenue, 7:30 and 10 p.m., $8.50-$11, landmarktheatres.com. — Diamond Victoria

The power of footwear to transform us is well-established in culture. A scrub girl becomes a princess thanks to glass slippers; a ruby red pair of shoes is the key to getting Dorothy home to Kansas; and in real life, a fine pair of sneakers can literally be something to die for. Boots and shoes pack some mighty mojo. Kinky Boots, the Tony Award-winning musical with book by Harvey Fierstein and music by Cyndi Lauper, is the story of how designing the right pair of boots — in this case fashionable heels able to support the weight of a drag performer — can save a factory, tear down prejudice, open up the human heart and lead to romance, all while looking just divine. Dallas Summer Musicals brings Kinky Boots to the Music Hall at Fair Park. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with 1:30 p.m. matinees on weekends and April 6. The final show is 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 9. Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 1st Ave., 7:30 p.m., $18-$105, ticketmaster.com. — Patrick Williams

Wed 4/5

We’ve come to expect that anything under the banner of the Soluna Festival will be pretty extraordinary. The annual fest anchored by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra aims to interject an edgy diversity and international flair into the Dallas arts legacy. Though it doesn’t officially kick off until May, we’re starting to see affiliated events pop up in anticipation of the summer program, and Dallas Theater Center’s production of Electra really gets the Soluna party started. This ain’t your momma’s Sophoclean tragedy. The Dallas Theater Center presents an explosive adaptation in the AT&T Performing Arts Center’s Annette Strauss Square, which puts its audience members in a mobile theatrical experience outdoors and sets a pair of headphones atop their noggins for special insight into the interplay between lust, betrayal and vengeance. The production, which is meant for audiences aged 11 and up, will run April 4 through May 21, with performances at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, as well as 2 p.m. matinees on some weekends. Annette Strauss Square, 2403 Flora St., 8:30 p.m., $20-$90, attpac.org. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Most of us couldn’t really name a notable contemporary architect, even if we profess to be art or design lovers. It’s not entirely our fault. With some exceptions, there’s not usually a sustained fanfare about the person or persons responsible for something so utilitarian in nature. But art and design lovers should really carve out a little time to learn more about Annabelle Selldorf, a German architect whose New York-based firm has earned a name for itself in cityscapes across the country. Selldorf, a woman in a heavily male-dominated field, is the mastermind behind a spate of projects that have resulted in buildings of subtle, sculptural quality. Her flair for combining restraint with humanist touches speaks to her belief in the longevity of her art — and her commitment to process over outcome talent explains her success in disparate projects, from art galleries to recycling facilities. The Dallas Architecture Forum Lecture Series, in collaboration with Dallas Art Fair, presents a fascinating glimpse into Selldorf and her award-winning work at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the Dallas Museum of Art. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St., 6:30 p.m., $5-$20, dallasarchitectureforum.org. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

If you’re a film freak, then you live for film festivals. It’s like dying and going to film buff heaven without the part where you actually die. The Dallas International Film Festival will give film lovers of all walks of life the chance to see some new and thoughtful movies and revisit some classics that helped make Dallas a mini-film mecca. The festival runs through Sunday, April 9, with a series of screenings of new and notable movies such as director Noel Wells' Mr. Roosevelt, the sci-fi drama Rememory starring Peter Dinklage and the documentary Cassette: A Documentary Mixtape. Festival passes range from $150 to $750 per person depending on timeframe availability and access to different parts of the festival. Individual tickets are $12. Also check the website for screening times and locations. Dallas City Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St., $12-$750, dallasfilm.org. — Danny Gallagher



Thu 4/6

The person who first called Dallas a “food city” didn’t know the half of it. With some of the finest chefs, finest restaurants and finest libations, this place has a lot to be proud of. But consider the charity from those same vendors and it makes our “City of Hate” heart swell. Bringing food, drink and kindness together in a big way is the annual Savor Dallas festival. From April 6-9, it joins more than 75 restaurants and chefs, more than 450 wines and more than 70 spirits to create five unforgettable culinary events. The festival benefits the Dallas Morning News Charities which provide food, clothing, transitional housing and more to those in need. Start the Savor celebration opening night (Thursday, April 6) with the smoky noshes of 'Cue It Up in the Marie Gabrielle Gardens (Dallas Arts District). Friday is Shaken + Stirred: The Ultimate Cocktail Party at the Happiest Hour, 2616 Olive St. On Saturday, Centennial Hall (in Fair Park) comes alive with flavor: Go for the exclusive Reserve Tasting first, which includes admission to the Grand Tasting that follows. End the weekend with an artisan-inspired menu at the Community Brunch: Dallas Farmer’s Market Edition. Prices for each event vary, but range from $55 to $225. Or, snag an all-inclusive pass for $400. Marie Gabrielle Gardens, 2728 N. Harwood St., 5:30 p.m., $55-$225, savordallas.com. — Merritt Martin

Programs don’t come much heavier than this. On offer: two of history’s most searing large-scale composers — Ludwig van Beethoven and Dmitri Shostakovich. Triumphant, tragic, haunted and anxiety-ridden, Beethoven’s incidental music collection, the Egmont Overture, opens proceedings, followed by Aaron Jay Kernis’ Violin Concerto and, lastly, Shostakovich’s momentous and bristling Fifth Symphony — a noisy, emotionally astute work that finds that impossible middle between critical success and popular appeal. Gifted violinist James Ehnes is set to perform. A last-minute switch has guest conductor Gustavo Gimeno taking Jaap van Zweden’s place. Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 6-8. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St., 7:30 p.m., $23 and up, mydso.org. — Jonathan Patrick

EXPAND One of the city's best food and drink festivals, Savor Dallas, returns this weekend. Roderick Pullum

Fri 4/7

Did you ever wish that your favorite characters from your favorite animated movies would just leap off the screen, grab your hand and take you away from your hectic life to head off together for a magical adventure? Pixar and Disney are celebrating the upcoming release of Cars 3 with a nationwide tour featuring some life-size, driveable characters from the film, including Lightning McQueen, Cruz Ramirez and Lightning’s sleek new rival Jackson Storm. You’ll be able to meet and take photos with the cars from Cars 3 as part of Disney’s Road to the Races Tour that will make a stop at the Texas Motor Speedway for a three-day visit from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, April 7; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 8; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 9. The last guest will be admitted to each day’s event one hour before the scheduled closing time. Texas Motor Speedway, 3545 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth, noon-6 p.m., free, cars3tour.com. — Danny Gallagher

Dallas gave the world famous names like Gene Summers, Trini Lopez, the Dixie Chicks, the Polyphonic Spree and Erykah Badu. Places like Deep Ellum and Greenville Avenue continue to showcase new and exciting talent. Dallas writer and Kessler Theater artistic director Jeffrey Liles has witnessed the rise and contributions of Dallas’ music scene at local venues that once stood as meccas of musical influence before becoming so much dust on a construction site. He’ll share these stories at a special evening of storytelling called “Cottonmouth, Texas: The History of Popular Music in Dallas." The Kessler, 1230 W. Davis St., 8 p.m., $15-$20, prekindle.com. — Danny Gallagher

Dallas Art Fair is back this week, and we're sure there will be just as many weird installations as there were last year. Rachel Hovnian

There’s so much cleverly curated contemporary art at the 2017 Dallas Art Fair that the Fashion Industry Gallery (1807 Ross Ave.) becomes a veritable aesthetic rabbit hole. The eighth installment of Chris Byrne and team’s creative behemoth ups the ante with first-time appearances from major arts players such as Gagosian Gallery, Skarstedt Gallery and Lehmann Maupin, along with around 90 more national and international participants who will show paintings, sculptures, photographs and other installations. Look for local galleries to hold their own among the impressive lineup, as well. The event kicks off from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 6, with a preview gala (tickets range from $300 to $500). The Dallas Art Fair continues 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 9. Tickets are $20 to $25 for single-day admission, or $40 to $50 for a three-day pass. Children ages 12 and under are free. Fashion Industry Gallery, 1807 Ross Ave., 11 a.m.-7 p.m., $20-$50, dallasartfair.com. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Soak up some culture with a stroll down six blocks of Main Street this weekend at the Deep Ellum Arts Festival. This celebration of Dallas’ arts, music and culinary scene kicks off Friday, April 7, and ends Sunday, April 9. Between Malcolm X Boulevard and Exposition Avenue, peruse the 200 artist booths, which contain art for purchase or commission, and include sculptures, murals, jewelry, paintings, leather workings and wood craftings; listen to more than a hundred area musicians over six stages; and chomp on a corn dog from McKinney Food Services or throw back a beer from Deep Ellum Brewing Company at this free event. Main Street between Malcolm X Boulevard and Exposition Avenue, Friday-Sunday, free, see Facebook. — Diamond Victoria

Ah, spring. In Dallas, spring is generally a four-week period (not always continuous) falling anywhere between Feb. 1 and the end of May, during which the weather isn’t completely offensive in temperature, and one can hang out on a patio without risking sweating through one’s clothes. It’s also when food trucks come out of the woodwork and people do random outdoor things like scavenger hunts and non-athletic strolls in fun neighborhoods. From 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 7, the Tyler Davis Arts District is hosting its Spring Block Walk. The walk showcases the participating local shops as well as outdoor vendors, plus food trucks and scavenger hunt. It’s free to attend, but clearly, pocket money is required to nosh and purchase fine wares. Keep an eye on the event’s page on Facebook for more details and updates prior to the event. Tyler Davis Arts District, Tyler Street at Davis Street, 6-10 p.m., free, see Facebook. — Merritt Martin

Steve Martin (left) and Martin Short (right) estimate they've shared 18,000 meals since they met on the set of 1986 cult comedy The Three Amigos. Photo by Danny Clinch

Sat 4/8

If you’re itching to mix breakfast foods with booze, but don’t want to face the inevitable exhaustion that occurs when day drinking wears off, save it for the evening of April 8. The Door in Deep Ellum hosts the Pancakes and Booze Art Show, featuring new, exciting works from 75 different emerging artists as well as live DJ music, body painting artists, a free pancake bar and all the booze that your pancake-filled stomach can soak up with its carb-laden goodness. The Door, 2513 Main St., 8 p.m.-2 a.m., $10, eventbrite.com. — Danny Gallagher

Steve Martin and Martin Short are responsible for your love of modern comedy. They not only shaped the art form with their presence on movies and television. They’ve inspired whole generations of young comedians to make their own unique mark on the art of making you laugh. Imagine what they could accomplish if they joined forces. Martin and Short are currently on tour in a unique live experience for comedy fans of all ages called “An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Lives” featuring live performances and storytelling from these comedy icons who left their mark on shows such as The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, Saturday Night Live and Second City Television. The evening will also feature musical performances by the Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko. You just knew Steve Martin couldn’t resist squeezing in a banjo performance at a show like this. Martin and Short will make a stop at the Verizon Theatre Saturday. Verizon Theatre, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie, 8 p.m., $55-$79.75, axs.com. — Danny Gallagher

Jamaican artist Chronixx, formerly known as Little Chronicle, has been making waves in the reggae world since he began touring outside of his native country in 2012. Today he’s performed for thousands at festivals worldwide and on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon; scored a hit with "Here Comes Trouble”; and even starred in an Adidas short film. When the dynamic performer hits the stage at Trees on Saturday night, he’ll be flanked by his new Zinc Fence Redemption Band, who’ve helped broaden his traditional reggae sound. Expect to encounter an amped-up crowd of revelers and a fully dedicated Chronixx, ready to give them his all. Trees, 2709 Elm St., 8 p.m., $24, treesdallas.com. — Jeff Strowe

Do you find that your fitness isn’t dirty enough? Like peeling off sweaty stretch pants doesn’t totally do it for you — you need to scrub filth out from under your fingernails and remove dirt from your butt-crack? Then you don’t want to miss the Mud Run DFW, which promises to get you all kinds of soiled beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at 900 Bear Creek Road in Lancaster. Muck around in a 5K or 10K fun run, a 10K competitive event, a kids run or even a 5K dog run that will give the groomer something to sob about. 900 Bear Creek Road, Lancaster, 9 a.m., $35-$75, imudrun.com. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Sun 4/9

It’s hard to say what Ryan Cabrera is best known for. For local folks, it might be that he was the lead singer of Rubix Groove. For primetime TV fans of a certain decade, it might be that his song “I Will Remember You” was used to close out the Will & Grace series. And to others, it could be his association with a certain Simpson family. Or it could be his hair … he had really large, spikey hair. But all those associations are about to fall by the way, because now Cabrera is a legit food festie. Cabrera produces travelling fest Vino-Palooza, coming to the Happiest Hour at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 9. The 21-and-up shindig offers tastings of more than 20 wineries, local craft beer and, of course, food to pad the stomach. Naturally, Vino-Palooza also brings some Top 40 in for entertainment, with Castro, Yellowcard, Son of Stan, Cabrera himself and others performing acoustic sets. Happiest Hour, 2616 Olive St., 1 p.m., $50-$120, vino-palooza.com/dallas. — Merritt Martin

Big-beat, hip-hop-flavored pop is having a moment. Ariana Grande is smack dab in the center of this new approach to radio bangers: Her singing voice is malleable and beyond reproach, her coy image feels somehow both carefully fabricated and accessible, and her singles all feel like parties — fleshed out with a litany of on-point collaborations and glittery, hi-res production flair. There’s no pretense or posturing in Grande’s deliveries; just cooly rendered one-hitters engineered to lift moods and sell out stadiums. Don’t trust anyone who says sugary pop like this is fodder for the kids, because losing yourself in unabashedly fun music is a form of entertainment with no age requirement or shelf life. Those with consciously hip, inhibited music taste should stay clear. Everyone else: Hop the velvet rope and let’s have some fun. American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., 7:30 p.m., $29, americanairlinescenter.com. — Jonathan Patrick

When people from other cities think about living in Dallas, what they’re thinking of is Turtle Creek. They’re maybe also thinking about increasing the volume of their hair and where they’re going to invest all that oil money, but when their stereotypical Dallas thoughts come home to roost, they come home to the opulent addresses along Turtle Creek. The 16th Annual Turtle Creek Tour of Homes, from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 9, showcases some of these fabulous addresses, including two single-family homes and three jaw-dropping high-rise addresses that capture the essence of swanky Dallas real estate. Ticket holders can take a shuttle bus around to each of these addresses, and are welcome to linger on design details, aesthetic flourishes and the perfectly Dallas ambiance of each residence. 3811 Turtle Creek Blvd., 1-5 p.m., $60, turtlecreekassociation.org. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

On Sunday, Ariana Grande will deliver one-hitters engineered to lift moods and sell out stadiums. Ticketmaster

Mon 4/10

In collaboration with Shakespeare Dallas, the AT&T Performing Arts Center has undertaken the most epic of enterprises: To present staged readings of every William Shakespeare work ever written. Sound impossible? Well, the five-year project’s finish line is now within reach. With four seasons done and dusted, we find ourselves in the fifth and final season of this impressive achievement. Next up: Love’s Labour’s Lost. For a comedy written over 400 years ago, this play is shockingly relevant. Concerned with the sacrifice and demands love asks of us all, LLL’s arc runs not unlike a modern romantic comedy — if rom-coms traditionally concluded with grim, cliffhanger endings. Among the playwright’s most cleverly dense works, LLL is full of heady turns and a masterful command of language as a vehicle for both empathy and deception. Catch these staged readings of Love’s Labour’s Lost at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 9, and 7 p.m. Monday, April 10, at the AT&T Performing Arts Center. AT&T Performing Arts Center, 2403 Flora St., 7 p.m., $10, attpac.org. — Jonathan Patrick

Tennis have a knack for making the old new again. When the husband and wife duo of Patrick Riley and Alaina Moore burst onto the music scene in 2011, they instantly became the darlings of the blogosphere and college radio with their dreamy indie-pop tunes and retro aesthetics. The tale of that album, Cape Dory, won the hearts of music lovers across the country as they learned the couple wrote the album after returning from a year-long sailing trip on the Atlantic. For their most recent and fourth album, Yours Conditionally, the couple turned to the same method, and set sail for the Sea of Cortez along Mexico’s coast to rekindle that effortless storytelling from their first trip at sea. They returned with music channeling the ’70s even more: Moore’s voice is strikingly reminiscent of Stevie Nicks but it still feels like Tennis all the same. Trees, 2709 Elm St., 7 p.m., $15, treesdallas.com. — Mikel Galicia

