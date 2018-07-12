Pretend You're Married to a Stranger and Hit Up These Dallas Date Spots

Married At First Sight Dallas is underway, and viewers will get a peek into Dallas nightlife when the three couples — who don't know each other — will hit up some area date spots to try and get to know each other.
Here is a list of all the places they visit and places you should also visit. Make it a role-playing night with your significant other and pretend you also don't know each other, yet you're legally wed and TV cameras are following you around. It's fun!
Simply Fondue
2108 Greenville Ave.
Melted cheese! Sexy!
Nick and Sam's
3008 Maple Ave.
Steak! Yummmm.
Escape the Room
11661 Preston Road, No. 184
You're trapped!
Nora Restaurant and Bar
1928 Greenville Ave.
Afghan cuisine! Yummmm.
Grand Spa
5100 Belt Line Road, No. 620
Massages!
Saint Rocco’s New York Italian
3011 Gulden Lane, No. 100
New York Italian! In Dallas!
Ross & Hall Beer Garten + Kitchen
3300 Ross Ave.
Sports on every TV! Romance!
Porcino’s Southern Kitchen
5015 Belt Line Road
Cast-iron seared salmon! Yummmm.
Horse-drawn carriage ride downtown
Can you smell the horse poop? Romance!
Top Golf
8787 Park Lane
It's a swing! And a miss!
Water Grill
1920 McKinney Ave.
Seafood! Yummmm.
Coyote Drive-In
1901 Midway Road, Lewisville
Maybe your significant other will sing "Sandy" like John Travolta does in Grease!
Skeet shooting
Cool!
Tantric class
Oh!
B&B Butchers
5212 Marathon Ave., Fort Worth
This is in Fort Worth!
Stirr
2803 Main St., No. 110
A rooftop patio!
Tre Wilcox Cooking Class
8200 Preston Road, No. 135, Plano
Learn how to cook for your S.O.!
The Network Bar
331 Singleton Blvd.
Selective!
Idle Rye
2826 Elm St.
Gondola Adventures
357 W. Fork, Irving
You're stuck on a boat!
