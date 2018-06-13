 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
  • Google Plus
The Three Women performance is June 14.
The Three Women performance is June 14.
courtesy Dallas Indian Arts Collective

After Successful DFW South Asian Film Festival, Founder Brings Asian Art to Larger Stage

Nicholas Bostick | June 13, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

Jitin Higorani, founder and director of the DFW South Asian Film Festival, has been tracking the shifting demographics of visitors to his 4-year-old festival. This year’s event, expanded to four days, was the biggest to date, and Hiograni says nearly a quarter of visitors came from outside of Dallas’ South Asian communities. This shift has inspired a joint effort between a local entrepreneur and a craftsman, Anu Agarwal and Higorani, both of whom aim to further expand the spread of South Asian art in Dallas.

“As the years went by and we saw the festival growing and the numbers increasing and the people really enjoying the programming, we saw that there was really a need for more than just film from the Indian subcontinent,” Higorani says.

Related Stories

Together, they have formed a multidisciplinary, nonprofit group centered on bringing Indian and South Asian art of all forms to a much larger stage. The Dallas Indian Arts Collective will kick off its formation with a performance of Isheeta Ganguly’s Three Women from 7-9 p.m. Thursday at the Marshal Family Performance Arts Center at Greenhill School.

The play, which Agarwal says is close to the organizers' hearts, is a modern twist on the lives of three female characters inspired by the work of Rabindranath Tagore, a Bengali author and winner of the Nobel Prize for literature.

“We feel like that’s so symbolic of what we’re trying to do,” Higorani says. “We are taking ancient art, and we’re retelling it for Dallas with a modern twist.”

Agarwal says the purchase of warehouse space in Dallas’ Design District was part of the impetus to create the group. Their 11,000-square-foot location is still under renovation but will likely be ready by their second event this August. While art collectives have been calling warehouses and old storefronts home in Dallas for years, DIAC’s goals of breaking down cultural boundaries certainly seem more ambitious.

“We didn’t want to make this Indian center out in Plano or Richardson or Las Colinas where all the Indians live,” Higorani says. “We wanted it to be in the heart of Dallas because we wanted it to be our gift to the community, and we wanted this to be something that everyone can enjoy.”

DIAC will also offer performance and gallery space to other groups in Dallas once its location is complete and plans to showcase art of all forms from both local and international artists. The follow-up show in August will feature a Kathak performance. The narrative dance style was derived from traveling bards in ancient Northern India. Both Hiorani and Agarwal are already scouting for future events.

“It’s not just for our Indian artists from DIAC who are going to come and have a home there,” Higorani says. “We want this to be a space for all artists.”

Tickets and information can be found on DIAC’s website.

 
Nicholas Bostick is a national award-winning writer and former student journalist. He's written for the Dallas Observer since 2014, when he started as an intern, and has been published on Pegasus News, dallasnews.com and Relieved, among other publications. Nick enjoys writing about everything from concerts to cobblers and learns a little more with every article.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >