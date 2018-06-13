After Successful DFW South Asian Film Festival, Founder Brings Asian Art to Larger Stage

Jitin Higorani, founder and director of the DFW South Asian Film Festival, has been tracking the shifting demographics of visitors to his 4-year-old festival. This year’s event, expanded to four days, was the biggest to date, and Hiograni says nearly a quarter of visitors came from outside of Dallas’ South Asian communities. This shift has inspired a joint effort between a local entrepreneur and a craftsman, Anu Agarwal and Higorani, both of whom aim to further expand the spread of South Asian art in Dallas.

“As the years went by and we saw the festival growing and the numbers increasing and the people really enjoying the programming, we saw that there was really a need for more than just film from the Indian subcontinent,” Higorani says.

Together, they have formed a multidisciplinary, nonprofit group centered on bringing Indian and South Asian art of all forms to a much larger stage. The Dallas Indian Arts Collective will kick off its formation with a performance of Isheeta Ganguly’s Three Women from 7-9 p.m. Thursday at the Marshal Family Performance Arts Center at Greenhill School.