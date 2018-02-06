New Parking Rule Would Force Arlington Residents to Move Cars Every 24 Hours

A new ordinance would prohibit cars from being parked on Arlington streets for longer than 24 hours.

During a first reading of proposed ordinance amendments last week, the Arlington City Council voted unanimously to ban vehicles from being parked on Arlington streets for longer than 24 hours. If the amendments pass, all people, including Arlington residents, parked in a street or alley longer than that could get a citation and their vehicles could be towed within three days.

In most cases, Texas requires a 48-hour waiting period before nonconsent towing can happen, according to Arlington spokeswoman Susan Schrock, but the 48-hour mandate does not apply to citations.

City leaders say residents have complained about not being able to access their property easily because of nuisance parking in neighborhoods near stadiums. And short-term rental party houses aren’t helping things.