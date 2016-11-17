Artist Trying to Trump Hate By Selling 'TrumpIsAFartFace' Sign

Artist Brennen Bechtol with his hand-painted "TrumpIsAFartFace" sign that went on display at Oak Cliff Vintage on West Davis Street. Courtesy of Instagram.com/theotherbrennen

It's hard to know what's more concerning about what happened on Election Day: the fact that so many naive people believed that Donald Trump, a man who espoused racist, sexist and economically reckless policies and views, couldn't win or the fact that so many people looked past all that and thought, "Eh, let's give him a shot."

Oak Cliff artist and sign maker Brennen Bechtol was among those Americans who felt the same sting endured by a majority of voters who cast their ballots for Hillary Clinton. Like many of those people, he's trying to do something good with his talent and trade in the hope we'll all have one less reason to worry as we move forward.

He's calling Trump a fart face — for charity.

Actually he already called Trump a fart face, but the charity part is new. Bechtol makes hand-painted signs and lettering for stores and businesses, and his detailed handiwork can be seen all around Oak Cliff at places like Davis Street Mercantile and Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters. Before Election Day, he painted an orange, white and blue sign expressing his and many Americans' displeasure at Trump's campaign that read in big, blocky letters, "Trump Is A Fart Face," minus the spaces between the words. It's twice as hilarious when you realize that "trump" is a British slang word for "fart."

Oak Cliff Vintage on West Davis Street put the 15-by-96-inch latex on plywood sign on display in front of their store a week before voters went to the polls and it became a viral favorite on the internet and in social media circles. Now that the election is done, Bechtol wants to sell the sign and donate the money to the nonprofit hate-watch group the Southern Poverty Law Center, according to his Instagram account.

Bechtol is asking $500 for his sign and interested buyers can make an offer by sending him a direct message on Instagram to @theotherbrennen. He wrote that he's willing to personally deliver the sign to the buyer if they live in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, but folks who live out of town will have to cover the cost of shipping.

Joe Ramirez, the owner of Oak Cliff Vintage, says he learned about the sign when the two of them were just chatting about the election and offered to put it on display.

"We had a conversation and were just talking about the election," Ramirez says. "He had that sign and I thought I had a place to put it up that was kind of prominent. So we put it up on the front of the store."

Despite the heated rhetoric that sometimes arises out of Trump's fan base, Ramirez says the sign attracted nothing but positive comments.

"It was all positive," Ramirez says. "We took it down the day after the election, but tons of people were stopping to take pictures. We didn't get any negative feedback from it at all. There were lots of honks and thumbs up and stuff like that."

Bechtol declined to comment.

