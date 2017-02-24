Ask a Stoner: How Does a Percolator Work in a Bong?
Dear Stoner: How does a percolator work in a bong?
Huff
Dear Huff: Percolators, vaporizers, blasting hash — they all require scientific processes that most of us don’t want to learn, despite how important they are to cannabis consumption. Percolators use water to filter compounds and mixtures; they were around long before your friend got that six-foot bong in his basement. Old coffeemakers use them to filter boiling water through coffee grounds, using the gravity to grab the most flavor and strength.
A bong percolator works a bit differently: There are sub-chambers in the bong, and when they’re filled with water, the pressure differential between the top and bottom outlets causes the smoke to move through the water. This filtering provides a smoother, cleaner hit on the throat and lungs. You might notice that some percolators have small holes on the bottom: Those are called diffusers, and they create water bubbles to cool down the pipe and the smoke.
