Ask a Stoner: Why Roll a Joint Inside Out?

Lindsey Bartlett

Dear Stoner: A festival-going friend rolls joints inside out and says they’re better that way. Wouldn’t they be manufactured that way if that were the case?

Dab-oo Sweeney

Dear Dab-oo: Papers and blunt wraps are merely canvases for rolling artists to spin their magic. The regular way is the easiest route, but where’s the fun in that? Backrolling has been around since cigarettes have, so it’s not a new fad — but it is gaining popularity, especially (and unsurprisingly) among spliff smokers. By flipping the paper with the gum side down, you can twist the sticky edge forward until the flower is encased, stick it, and then rip or burn off the excess paper. It becomes as mechanical as regular rolling after practice, and the joints will burn more evenly while providing smoother hits.

Dear Stoner: I’ve noticed that the grogginess/hangover/come-down/whatever isn’t always the same. Does it change depending on what kind of weed you smoke?

Doug

Dear Doug: Effects vary from strain to strain, and those variations don’t end after the peak of your high. Various cocktails of cannabinoids and terpenes offer a wide range of characteristics and potencies, and everyone’s brain reacts differently. Certain indicas will leave you much sleepier than others during the comedown; the same goes for sativas. A budtender recently told me that Durban Poison, a pure sativa, makes him tired and grouchy after he smokes it — despite an energetic high for the first few hours. It makes sense when you think about other substances: Some people are fine after a night of whiskey but get splitting headaches after drinking wine.

I’ve been paying more attention to strains’ aftereffects to get a better idea of which ones cooperate best with me. Sour Diesel is a popular strain for its uplifting qualities, and the ride is much less bumpy than what I experience with Durban Poison — like caffeine without the crash. Tiger’s Milk, a powerful indica, has quickly become a favorite because of how normal I feel hours after smoking it. High-THC strains like Girl Scout Cookies and Gorilla Glue almost always leave me in a daze as the high wears off — something to consider before toking.

