ATTPAC Lecture by Tavis Smiley Canceled Amid Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

The AT&T Performing Arts Center announced the lineup for its next season of #hearhere lectures a few weeks ago, but there's already a major change to the schedule. Tavis Smiley's "Death of a King" multimedia presentation, scheduled for Feb. 25, has been removed from the lineup amid claims of sexual misconduct.

"The project's producer Mills Entertainment said due to the allegations concerning Mr. Smiley, the national tour would not be moving forward at this time," reads a statement released by ATTPAC.

Tavis Smiley, an author, talk show host and radio personality, has worked for BET, NPR, PBS and others since the early '90s. In 2014, he published Death of a King, which documents the last year of Martin Luther King Jr.'s life.