5 Art Events for Your Weekend

courtesy Kettle Art Gallery

Justin Clumpner — Sacred

Kettle Art

2650-B Main St.

Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Friday

In his first solo exhibition at Kettle Art, Justin Clumpner continues to posit America as a Christian nation. Employing newspapers and advertisements as his materials of choice, he paints and collages his works into religious narratives. His recurring themes hit on the maddening, the ironic and the absurd. As Clumpner explains, “We have declared ourselves a Christian nation, but problematically the generosity, sacrifice and love of our Christian saints do not align with the needs of contemporary America. We will need new saints. Saints of greed and division.” Following the opening reception, the exhibition will be on display through July 8.

EXPAND courtesy Dallas Center for Photography

Mark Chen — Windtopia

Dallas Center for Photography

4756 Algiers St.

Artist talk 7-9 p.m. Friday

At first glance, a future where the world is powered by 100 percent renewable energy seems utopian, but look closer and you might find issues that are darkly funny, familiar and even vaguely dystopian. Photographer/digital media artist/activist Mark Chen asks you to consider this scenario via a lighthearted experience that marries serious environmental activism with art. After the performance, Chen will spill on the conceptual development of Windtopia, from its inception to what its future holds, in an artist talk. Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased through dallascenterforphotography.com. Remaining tickets will be available at the door for $10 (cash only).

courtesy MAC

MediaGala

McKinney Avenue Contemporary

1601 S. Ervay St.

7-11 p.m. Saturday

School’s out for the summer, and to celebrate, the talented young artisans of Booker T. Washington High School have put together a one-night-only new media public art installation. The MAC’s lush outdoor green space will be the stage for this student-produced video art show. It’s led by Niloo Jalilvand, a mathematician and a multimedia artist who grew up in Iran, where she was the child of celebrated actors. She is the founder of the Pegasus Film Festival, which supports and promotes young Texas filmmakers to create powerful cinematic art. In addition, she acts as curator for Women in Film’s Chick Flicks Film Festival. Light bites will be dished out by Street’s Fine Chicken throughout the evening.

Hot and Sweaty

500X Gallery

500 Exhibition Ave.

Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Saturday

Hot and Sweaty is 500X’s unjuried, uncurated annual show. Keyword: uncurated, which means it’s a free-for-all: For a $10 entry fee, any Joe Blow could enter up to six of his or her artworks into the show. All the artists had to do was drop them off ready to hang. Word on the street is that this show is always an interesting mix. As an added bonus, it’s not supposed to get above 90 degrees Saturday, so the sweating will be marginal.

courtesy 500X

Donnie Copeland — Interrupted Paths

Umbrella Gallery

2803 Taylor St.

Opens 6-8 p.m. Saturday

In Interrupted Paths, Arkansas native Donnie Copeland shies away from direct associations, preferring instead to allow the viewer to form his or her own interpretations. Copeland includes earthy stuff — earthy patterns, for instance, and the notion of sounds and rhythms as landscape. Made primarily with painted paper, Copeland's collaged canvases are recognizable for their patterns, textures and marks.