5 Art Events for Your Weekend

Michelle Mackey: Double Take

Holly Johnson Gallery

1845 Levee St., No. 100

Closes Saturday, Aug. 12

Free

Paint, canvas, watercolors, paper, multi-media collage – these are all familiar components in making art. Michelle Mackey’s joint compound, however, is a bit of a surprise to the uninitiated. Holly Johnson Gallery, 1845 Levee St., No. 100, hosts Mackey’s second show in the venue, Michelle Mackey: Double Take. The exhibition is one of “new paintings,” and yes, those paintings are created with build-ups of that joint compound on wood, sanding and shellacking and vinyl paint. Mackey tackles time and memory with relation to space and setting. The result is ethereal and a bit overwhelming, in the most beautiful way possible. Double Take continues through August 12. Holly Johnson Gallery is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and by appointment. Visit hollyjohnsongallery.com. — Merritt Martin

Roni Horn

Nasher Sculpture Center

2001 Flora St.

Closes Sunday, Aug. 20

$10

It’s hard to be ethereal and industrial at the same time, but Roni Horn’s exhibition at the Nasher Sculpture Center, 2001 Flora St., accomplishes exactly that. Her massive, heavy glass sculptures could double as some sort of construction equipment – until you get up close and realize the marvelous complexity of them. The light that floods the Nasher plays with the surface of the glass, illuminating, radiating and reflecting a visual experience that changes with your perspective, with the time of day, and with the interplay of tiny flaws and precise curves on each piece. The effect is that the incredibly weighty pieces seem almost angelic, making Horn’s minimalism downright otherworldly. See the Roni Horn exhibition from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays until August 20. Admission to the Nasher is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, and free for kids under 12 and first responders. Visit nashersculpturecenter.org to learn more. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Dallas x 5

Sun to Moon Gallery

1515 Levee St.

Closes Saturday, Aug. 19

Free

For five summers in a row, Sun to Moon Gallery has featured photographic prints captured by photographers who turned their lenses on the city of Dallas. The summertime tradition continues with Dallas x 5, a wide-ranging exhibition featuring photographic prints by Dan Burkholder, Charles Cramer, Scot Miller, Jill Skupin Burkholder and R.P. Washburne. While the five photographers are known for traveling in search of new and interesting subjects to photograph, in Dallas x 5, they took inspiration from locations ranging from iconic to off the beaten path all within just 15 minutes of Sun to Moon Gallery, 1515 Levee St. Each photographer captured images highlighting the beautiful, distinctive and sometimes quirky sights found in the heart of the city, including the Trinity River, Great Trinity Forest, Trinity Forest Golf Club, Trinity Skyline Trail and State Fair of Texas. The exhibit runs through Aug. 19. For gallery hours and more information, visit suntomoon.com. — Daniel Rodrigue

Ben Willis: Candy Man

Fort Works Art

2100 Montgomery St., Fort Worth

Through Sept. 9

Free

After being introduced in 1949, Candy Land was marketed on the box as “a child’s first game,” which explains why King Kandy, Queen Frostine, the Candy Cane Forest and Gum Drop Mountain captured many of our imaginations. Inspired by the timeless, perennial best-selling board game, Candy Land, Candy Man & Candy Castle will showcase highly acclaimed national and local artists to transform Fort Works Art, 2100 Montgomery St. in Fort Worth, into a family-friendly, experiential gallery. Phoenix-based artist Ben Willis curated the colorful, interactive exhibition based on the game. Ben Willis: Candy Man, the curator’s solo show, explores a Technicolor palette and geometric abstractions that will lead gallery attendees of all ages into Candy Castle, a feast-for-the-eyes exhibition displaying a vibrant and stimulating variety of work by nearly a dozen artists, including Dan Lam, Brennen Bechtol and Will Heron. The show runs through Sept. 9. For a full list of featured artists and gallery hours, visit fortworksart.com. — Daniel Rodrigue

Picasso/Rivera: Still Life and the Precedence of Form

Meadows Museum

5900 Bishop Ave.

Through Nov. 5

$4-$12

Within any form of art, there is some rivalry between artists. From Saturday, Aug. 6, through Nov. 5, Southern Methodist University’s Meadows Museum, 5900 Bishop Ave., presents Picasso/Rivera: Still Life and the Precedence of Form, an exhibition of works that compares and contrasts the styles, techniques and possible competition of Pablo Picasso and Diego Rivera. Admission to the Meadows Museum is $4 to $12 for the public and free to SMU faculty, staff and students. It is also free Thursdays after 5 p.m. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays. Visit meadowsmuseumdallas.org. — Merritt Martin

