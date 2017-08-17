Art Events for Your Weekend

CHAOS!!!!!

Ro2 Art

1501 S. Ervay St.

Closing 7 p.m. Friday

Free

This chaotic gallery show offers patrons a chance to peruse small works by more than 100 artists. For the fifth summer in a row, Ro2 Art presents CHAOS!!!!!, an exhibition featuring artwork of various styles and media hung salon style, with the gallery’s walls brimming with art. Mother and son gallerists Susan Roth Romans and Jordan Roth, who operate Ro2 Art, 1501 S. Ervay St., do a fantastic job of making a semblance of order in what seems like a hectic assortment of styles, textures and mediums. The show runs through Aug. 19, so time’s running out to check out the remarkable collection of paintings, photography, sculpture and more by a diverse group of emerging, midcareer and established contemporary artists. While most of the exhibited artists are from Texas, the show also features notable artists from around the U.S. and Europe. For a complete list of featured artists and more information, visit ro2art.com/chaos-2017.html. — Daniel Rodrigue

A Hard Place

500X Gallery

500 Exposition Ave.

7-10 p.m. Saturday

Free

The brutalist architecture movement that followed World War II is simultaneously beloved and criticized. And these contrasting positions are not new. A Hard Place, a group exhibition opening with reception from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday and running through Sept. 24 at 500X Gallery, 500 Exposition Ave., examines the differing views and their effects on the legacy of the modernist movement well known for its modular, utilitarian structures built of concrete. Curated by Gundula Schmitz (of the Laura Mars Gallery) and Gary Farrelly, the exhibition joins the works of artists and architects from Europe and Dallas in presentations spanning the digital, woven, recorded and more. 500X is open from noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Call 214-828-1111 or visit 500x.org.— Merritt Martin

Art and Soul Festival

Dirty 30

650 Exposition Ave.

7-10 p.m. Sunday

$15-$20

The name of the game at the Art and Soul Festival is “chill” — as in, be cool, take a load off and feed your soul from 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at The Dirty 30, 650 Exposition Ave. You’ll find plenty of ways to take a load off and replenish your spirit: hookah from Cloud 9 Hookah Lounge, $5 wells and domestics, grub from food trucks (including Skew You and Mi Habana Cuban Food), and reverberations from live music. Groove to a performance from B. Simone, and check out spoken word, poetry, dance and performance art. DJ Dirty Rae and DJ Cee Watts will spin neo-soul, hip hop, rap, R&B and other smooth sounds while pop-up shops and sneaker raffles keep the vibe alive. Recharge, refresh and get down. Tickets are $15 to $20 at liveasf.com/festival. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Bang Dang: Technique

Jen Mauldin Gallery

409 N. Bishop Ave.

Through Sept. 1

Free

In that sometimes nebulous nexus of art and architecture exists Bang Dang, an architect who makes up half of local firm Far + Dang. As an architect, he’s inspired by ritual and Japanese aesthetics, but he’s also keenly practical and versed in the not particularly artsy construction components of his designs. His art, which he undertakes as a creative outlet, creates atmospheres rather than dwellings. He makes intricate, layered lines and bright bursts of color that exist on graph paper, brown paper, wood or canvas. His pieces weave watercolors with inks and pastels for an effect that defies the straight lines of his day job. Dang will show a selection of his meditative and vibrant pieces at Jen Mauldin Gallery, 408 N. Bishop Ave., in an exhibition titled Technique through Friday, Sept. 1. Gallery hours are from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, and admission is free; visit jenmauldingallery.com for more information. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm