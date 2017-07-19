5 Art Events for Your Weekend

The group show Double Edged is up at Circuit 12 through July 29. See it Saturday, July 22, during the gallery's "Not So Cruel Summer" party. courtesy Circuit 12

'Til Midnight at the Nasher

Nasher Sculpture Center

2001 Flora St.

6 p.m.-midnight Friday

Free

'Til Midnight at the Nasher represents one of Dallas’ great community events — a lawn filled with a patchwork of spread-out blankets, kids with popsicles and the buzz of conversation as people get to know everyone in their picnic proximity. It’s one of the rare times when you can actually see the arts bringing people together, and the sculptures throughout the garden area serve as a visual anchor for all of the togetherness. Beginning at 6 p.m.

Friday, July 21, at the Nasher Sculpture Center, 2001 Flora St., you’ll feel like part of the most inclusive family night in town. Watch kids sway to the sounds of Bryce and opening act Sudie; then settle in for a viewing of musical fantasy flick Sing Street. If you’re feeling restless, check out the Nasher’s permanent collection and special exhibitions (including Roni Horn and Manuel Neri), or participate in scavenger hunts and progressive tours throughout the evening. Onsite snacks and food will be available, and picnic dining can be procured by reservation. Admission is free. Visit

courtesy Arlington Museum of Art

nashersculpturecenter.org for more information. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Jonathon Kimbrell — I've Just Seen a Face

Arlington Museum of Art

201 W. Main St.

7-9 p.m. Friday

Free

Jonathon Kimbrell's strikingly bold and attention-grabbing work owes a huge debt to pop art and pop culture. In the past, he’s cited Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Robert Rauschenberg, Ed Ruscha and Tom Wesselmann as his primary influences, but it's often easier to spot the influences of classics from music, cinema, comic books, vintage pinups, and midcentury advertising and design in his work, which tends to weave bold colors and textures with popular contemporary iconography. His current exhibition, I've Just Seen A Face, comprises a mix of pop art portraits including John F. Kennedy, Jackie O., Marilyn Monroe, Johnny Cash, Jim Morrison and Frank Sinatra. Meet Kimbrell at the closing reception for I've Just Seen A Face from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 21, at the Arlington Museum of Fine Art, 201 W. Main St. The reception is free and includes music and light refreshments. I've Just Seen A Face is on display in the Rooftop Gallery through Aug. 9, concurrently with the Milton H. Greene: Women exhibition. For more information, visit arlingtonmuseum.org. — Daniel Rodrigue

"Not So Cruel Summer"

Circuit 12 Contemporary

1811 E. Levee St.

noon-10 p.m. Saturday

Free

If you haven't visited Circuit 12 Contemporary in the Design District, or even if you have, Saturday is the perfect time to stop by. The gallery is throwing a little shindig, which will start at noon in the boutique, Primer, with a sale and new merchandise from local artists. "Not So Cruel Summer" will segue into music once evening comes. The gallery will keep its doors open until 10 p.m., which leaves you 10 hours to catch Circuit 12's summer group show, Double Edged, featuring the work of eight artists. The show comes down July 29. — Caroline North

CADD 2017 Summer Bus Tour

Conduit Gallery

1626 C Hi Line Drive

5 p.m. Saturday

$75

For seven years, the Contemporary Art Dealers of Dallas, a nonprofit organization of galleries that promotes the advancement of contemporary art, has toted buses full of art enthusiasts to galleries, private collections, artist studios and other venues to offer a unique experience within Dallas’ art scene. Three member galleries, one corporate collection and one private collection are this summer’s destinations for the CADD 2017 Summer Bus Tour, beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Conduit Gallery, 1626 C Hi Line Drive. The tour continues to a corporate collection at Polsinelli Law Firm before stops at Cris Worley Fine Arts and Holly Johnson Gallery, plus the opportunity to visit a private collection and enjoy a light dinner before heading back at 8:45 p.m. Snag your $75 ticket at etix.com. — DIamond Victoria

Daniel J. Hale — Aerialographic

Janette Kennedy Gallery

1409 Lamar St.

5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday

Free

Daniel J. Hale specializes in bird’s-eye views: the weird patchworks and nearly abstract geometries visible from on high. Hale’s gift is a perspective that makes the ordinary appear ethereal. His cameras fly on drones, taking photos of landscapes and lending a surreal quality to southern Arkansas plats and Dallas landmarks. Hale’s work gives you that sense of wonder you feel on an airplane, as the shapes and colors below move far away from their context. Hale’s exhibition, Aerialographic is a departure for the award-winning mystery author. View the stunning pieces during a reception at Janette Kennedy Gallery, 1409 Lamar St., from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22, or during regular gallery hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays until July 31. Admission is free, and proceeds from sales benefit Heifer International. Find more information at aerialographic.com. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

