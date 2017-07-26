5 Art Events for Your Weekend

EXPAND courtesy Umbrella Gallery

courtesy Kettle Art

Black & White and Read all Over

Kettle Art

2650-B Main St.

Opening reception 7 p.m. Thursday

Three prolific lowbrow artists from Dallas have teamed up to bring you Black & White and Read all Over, a nod to the importance of print illustrations. Brad Albright's line-art illustrations tend to revel in sci-fi, horror and Wild West motifs. The best part is you get to wear 3-D glasses to view them. William "Bubba" Flint's pop surrealism-infused works, which he describes as "future paintings of the past," are laden with nostalgia from his childhood. Miguel "Miggy" Aguilar has been a player in Dallas' underground art scene since the early 2000s, when he introduced his first three comic books under the title of "Mr. Zombie." The show runs through Aug. 19.

Liz Housewright — Mixed Blessings (pictured at top)

Umbrella Gallery

280 Taylor St.

Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Saturday

Mixed Blessings intermingles domestic and religious objects Liz Housewright inherited from her grandmother and skews them in a bevy of new directions, some unnatural. An archivist with a flare for the artistic, Housewright's collected a potpourri of her grandmother's old household items — books, Bibles, clocks, a half pound of flour — and juxtaposed them against contemporary items of her own. Her personal narrative centers around the Protestant Christian culture and how it permeates the everyday annals of family history. Admission is free. The exhibition will run through Sept. 16. For more information, visit lifeindeepellum.com.

courtesy Cydonia Gallery

Closing: Caroline Mousseau — Surrounding Isolations

Cydonia Gallery

2955 Crockett St., Fort Worth

Closes Saturday, July 29

If you live in Fort Worth, or if you don't, consider heading to Cydonia for the closing of Caroline Mousseau's show Surrounding Isolations. She's got a distinctive style recognizable for the repetitive, thick, meticulously applied brushstrokes. This, she says, is the point where representation and abstraction intersect, and the viewer can begin to “deconstruct the process of observation.”

Co Sarita Westrup for Kirk Hopper

Daniela Madrigal, Annalise Minjarez and Sarita Westrup — TXMX

Kirk Hopper Fine Art

3008 Commerce St.

Ongoing through Aug. 12

Here's a three-person exhibit that uses cement, wire and discarded textiles to tackle the weighty issues of migration and cultural identity. Each artist hails from the border towns of Texas; this is reflected in the migrant trajectory theme prevalent in these works. Admission is free, and the show is open to the public through Aug. 12. More info at kirkhopperfineart.com.

Dallas x 5

Sun to Moon Gallery

1515 E. Levee St.

Ongoing through Aug. 19

For the fifth consecutive summer, Sun to Moon Gallery is running an exhibition dedicated to Dallas photographers turning the lens on their city. This one, Dallas x 5, features prints by Dan Burkholder, Charles Cramer, Scot Miller, Jill Skupin Burkholder and R.P. Washburne. This year's show is distinctive in that each of the locations — which range from the Trinity River to the Great Trinity Forest and the State Fair of Texas — is within 15 minutes of Sun to Moon Gallery. It's a scavenger hunt of the photographic persuasion. The exhibition is free and runs through Aug. 19. For gallery hours and more information, visit suntomoon.com.