5 Art Events for Your Weekend

21 Best Things to Do in Dallas This Week


5 Art Events for Your Weekend

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Rachel Williams
5 Art Events for Your Weekend
courtesy Umbrella Gallery
Black & White and Read all Over
Kettle Art
2650-B Main St.
Opening reception 7 p.m. Thursday

Three prolific lowbrow artists from Dallas have teamed up to bring you Black & White and Read all Over, a nod to the importance of print illustrations. Brad Albright's line-art illustrations tend to revel in sci-fi, horror and Wild West motifs. The best part is you get to wear 3-D glasses to view them. William "Bubba" Flint's pop surrealism-infused works, which he describes as "future paintings of the past," are laden with nostalgia from his childhood. Miguel "Miggy" Aguilar has been a player in Dallas' underground art scene since the early 2000s, when he introduced his first three comic books under the title of "Mr. Zombie." The show runs through Aug. 19.

Liz Housewright — Mixed Blessings (pictured at top)
Umbrella Gallery
280 Taylor St.
Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Saturday

Mixed Blessings intermingles domestic and religious objects Liz Housewright inherited from her grandmother and skews them in a bevy of new directions, some unnatural. An archivist with a flare for the artistic, Housewright's collected a potpourri of her grandmother's old household items — books, Bibles, clocks, a half pound of flour — and juxtaposed them against contemporary items of her own. Her personal narrative centers around the Protestant Christian culture and how it permeates the everyday annals of family history. Admission is free. The exhibition will run through Sept. 16. For more information, visit lifeindeepellum.com.

5 Art Events for Your Weekend
courtesy Cydonia Gallery

Closing: Caroline Mousseau — Surrounding Isolations
Cydonia Gallery
2955 Crockett St., Fort Worth
Closes Saturday, July 29

If you live in Fort Worth, or if you don't, consider heading to Cydonia for the closing of Caroline Mousseau's show Surrounding Isolations. She's got a distinctive style recognizable for the repetitive, thick, meticulously applied brushstrokes. This, she says, is the point where representation and abstraction intersect, and the viewer can begin to “deconstruct the process of observation.”

Daniela Madrigal, Annalise Minjarez and Sarita Westrup — TXMX
Kirk Hopper Fine Art
3008 Commerce St.
Ongoing through Aug. 12

Here's a three-person exhibit that uses cement, wire and discarded textiles to tackle the weighty issues of migration and cultural identity. Each artist hails from the border towns of Texas; this is reflected in the migrant trajectory theme prevalent in these works. Admission is free, and the show is open to the public through Aug. 12. More info at kirkhopperfineart.com.

Dallas x 5
Sun to Moon Gallery
1515 E. Levee St.
Ongoing through Aug. 19

For the fifth consecutive summer, Sun to Moon Gallery is running an exhibition dedicated to Dallas photographers turning the lens on their city. This one, Dallas x 5, features prints by Dan Burkholder, Charles Cramer, Scot Miller, Jill Skupin Burkholder and R.P. Washburne. This year's show is distinctive in that each of the locations — which range from the Trinity River to the Great Trinity Forest and the State Fair of Texas — is within 15 minutes of Sun to Moon Gallery. It's a scavenger hunt of the photographic persuasion. The exhibition is free and runs through Aug. 19. For gallery hours and more information, visit suntomoon.com.

5 Art Events for Your Weekend
courtesy Scott Miller
Rachel Williams
Rachel Williams grew up on the mean streets of Coppell. After studying journalism at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, she lived in Chicago and San Diego before returning to Dallas in 2015. She is the recipient of several accolades, backhanded compliments and parking tickets

