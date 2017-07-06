5 Art Events for Your Weekend

courtesy Jen Mauldin Gallery

July Exhibit at South Side on Lamar

Janette Kennedy Gallery

1409 S. Lamar St.

Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Thursday

Janette Kennedy Gallery, the creative space that’s free to its artists, kicks off its July exhibit featuring the works of three local photographers. Jessica Bell’s theme is “Modern Day Prostitution,” a series of visual commentaries on how female bodies are used to sell art. Michealan Marie’s theme will be “Crimson,” an abstract series. Gregory Martin’s theme is “Alluring,” a female portrait series. Admission is free and the show will run through July 16.

Lori Fox and Corie Humble — Source & Reflection

Jen Mauldin Gallery

408 N. Bishop Blvd., Suite 103

Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Friday

Mobiles and watercolors. Watercolors and mobiles. Typically neither of these things is like the other. Lori Fox is best known for painting watercolor faces that fuse together free-form themes, pitting that which is solar against that which is lunar. Here, Corie Humble, who’s been a leather accessories designer for 15 years, delves into sculpture while keeping an eye on her mobile designs. They play with weight and movement, which sounds like gravity. Outer space has gravity. Perhaps these things are like each other after all.

Solo Show [Down]

Fort Worth Community Arts Center

1300 Gendy St., Fort Worth

Opens 6-9 p.m. Friday

The exhibition is juried by Jennifer Casler Price, the curator of Asian and non-Western art at the Kimbell Art Museum. The grand prize winner in the show will receive $2,000 and a solo show in the center’s Art7 gallery. Following the opening reception, the show will run through July 29.

Styled with Poise — Figures in Japanese Paintings and Prints

Crow Collection of Asian Art

2010 Flora St.

On view beginning 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday

The exhibit runs through the beginning of 2018, but be a trendsetter and catch the opener. It’s a collection of paintings and prints created during the Edo period (between 1603 and 1868) in Japan. The show will include hanging scrolls and screens, which were displayed in people’s homes, alongside woodblock prints, which were mass-produced by commoners in Japan.

Closing: Justin Clumpner — Sacred

Kettle Art

2650-B Main St.

Closes Saturday

Justin Clumpner is an artist and an art teacher at Rockwall High School. He also champions the importance of Dallas art educators in laying the framework for their students’ lives. Employing newspapers and advertisements, he paints and collages narratives that usually skew toward the religious. It’s worth noting that Kettle Art owner Frank Campagna is perhaps Clumpner’s biggest fan.