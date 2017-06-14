menu

5 Art Events for Your Week

5 Art Events for Your Weekend


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

5 Art Events for Your Week

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Rachel Williams
5 Art Events for Your WeekEXPAND
courtesy Beefhaus
A A

Sister’s Sticker Collection
Ro2 Art at the Magnolia Theatre
1501 S. Ervay St.
12-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays beginning Wednesday, June 14
Free

Like a tween dream hopped up on Pixy sticks, Adam Palmer’s solo exhibit Sister’s Sticker Collection is throwing it back to the '90s, the decade whose progenies grew up on TRL, TeenNick, and Beanie Babies. Palmer, a Fort Worth high school teacher, grew up in Monahans, a tiny West Texas town where the wheat-colored environs gave rise to visions of neon puppies à la Lisa Frank. The abstract pieces in this show celebrate that unbridled enthusiasm, thanks to the fact that Palmer’s sister had cool stickers when they were kids. Following Thursday’s reception, the show will run through July 18.

Justin Clumpner – Sacred
Kettle Art
2650-B Main St.
Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Friday
Free

For his first solo exhibition at Kettle Art, Justin Clumpner continues to posit America as a Christian nation. Employing newspapers and advertisements as materials of choice, he paints and collages his way into religious narratives with recurring themes that hit on the maddening, the ironic and the absurd. As Clumpner explains, “We have declared ourselves a Christian nation, but problematically the generosity, sacrifice and love of our Christian saints do not align with the needs of contemporary America. We will need new saints. Saints of greed and division.” Following the opening reception, the exhibition will run through July 8.

5 Art Events for Your Week
courtesy Kettle Art

Upcoming Events

Figure Drawing in the Studio
Basement Gallery
115 S. Beckley Ave.
5-7 p.m. Saturday
$10

Rest assured: If you go, you’re more mature than many of us because models will be present, and you’ll be creating renderings of their nude bodies. Basement Gallery wants you to draw them like one of your French girls. Just bring $10 and your own papyrus and sketching apparatuses.

5 Art Events for Your Week
courtesy Basement Gallery

Interstate (pictured at top)
Art Beef / Beefhaus
833 Exhibition Ave.
7-10 p.m. Saturday
Free

Here’s what we know about Interstate. Six artists were traversing through Texas, probably not together. Their backgrounds were different. Each dabbled in his or her artistic genre because variety is the spice. Rather than trying to act like they were the same, they chose to celebrate their differences, and a Beefhaus show was born. Curated by Luke Harnden and Paul Winker, the show features works by Chris Cascio, Kristen Cochran, Andy Grotfeldt, Lane Hagood, Paul Kremer and Josh Reyes.

Closing: The High Show
Mighty Fine Arts
419 N. Tyler St.
Closes Saturday

“I thought I had turned invisible, July 1987.” Well damn, Andy Don Emmons, you weren’t invisible, but why didn’t you say something earlier? The gallery says it can’t promise you’ll get high just by going to the show (although you might get a contact buzz). But it could lube up your inhibitions just enough for you to have a good time.

Rachel Williams
Rachel Williams grew up on the mean streets of Coppell. After studying journalism at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, she lived in Chicago and San Diego before returning to Dallas in 2015. She is the recipient of several accolades, backhanded compliments and parking tickets

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >