5 Art Events for Your Weekend

courtesy Fort Works Art

Jay Wilkinson — Everyone Poops

Fort Works Art

2100 Montgomery St., Fort Worth

6-8 p.m. Friday

Jay Wilkinson was dyslexic as a kid, so his mom gave him comic books. It’s a good thing she did because that’s how he started drawing. Everyone Poops explores the human condition and the qualities everyone has in common. The Fort Worth-based artist uses oil paint to create portraits that leave ample room for interpretation. For instance, he typically blurs out portions of a subject’s face, perhaps to nudge viewers toward filling in the blank.

courtesy Kevin Todora

Closing — PARIS TEXAS

Galerie Frank Albaz

136 Glass St., No. 120

Closes Saturday

Take a road trip across our fair state, and you get to see a little bit of everything: deserts, concrete overpasses, canyons, billboards, strip clubs. Whether it’s nostalgia, isolation or a

courtesy the artist

mix of both, the open road inspires feelings, y’all. PARIS TEXAS curator Paul Galvez takes a cue from Wim Wenders’ celebrated 1984 film of the same name, adding modern twists where appropriate. One highlight is Robert Rauschenberg’s "Grass Hotel," in which images of a van, a cow head and a hotel façade are made to dance atop one another in a jazzy, screen-print way. In the same spirit of Wenders’ film, the exhibition doesn’t set out to romanticize car travel but rather to embrace displacement and estrangement. And the occasional strip club. PARIS TEXAS is Paul Galvez’s second curatorial project for Galerie Frank Albaz.

Mark Nesmith — Wild World

Mesquite Arts Center

1527 N. Galloway Ave., Mesquite

Opening reception 5-7 p.m. Sunday

If Andy Warhol and Bob Ross had an inanimate love child, it would be a Mark Nesmith painting. Lots of artists paint animals, but rarely is the animal, say, an alligator lying in a Planet Tan tanning bed (goggles and all). Or a black crow tweeting with its beak. Nesmith's works are whimsical tall tales that reflect an unease with mankind’s relationship to the environment. He also tackles subjects ranging from war and peace to society’s over-reliance on technology and media.

courtesy Bivins Gallery

William T. Wiley — Where the Rub Her Meats the Rode

Bivins Gallery

300 Crescent Court

Ongoing through July 8

Artist William T. Wiley’s authenticity and Orphan Annie optimism spring to life in this exhibition — lauded nationwide by curators, historians and collectors — which features paintings and drawings he’s done over the past two decades or so. He’s got a sharp wit he likes to apply to his art, exploring themes like religion, politics and global warming with gusto. Elsewhere, you can catch his works at the Hirshhorn, LACMA, MoMA and the National Museum of Art.

courtesy Dallas Contemporary

Ambreen Butt — I am All What is Left of Me

Dallas Contemporary

161 Glass St.

Ongoing through August 20

From a distance, Ambreen Butt’s I am All What is Left of Me looks like it could be a brilliant area rug from Marrakesh. But look up close and you’ll see it’s made of an intricate weaving of locks, chains, and hooks that meld together to create a lush, ornamental pattern. Butt’s exhibition addresses political oppression and violence globally through large-scale resin installations and collage. The Pakistani-born artist continually hits on themes like feminism, globalization and identity.

