5 Art Events for Your Weekend

Modern Sacred

Beatrice M. Haggerty Art Gallery

1845 E. Northgate Drive, Irving

6-9 p.m. Friday

Free

The attraction of an illuminated manuscript goes beyond words on the page. Drawings and decorations, often in gold and silver, surround the text or appear in the margins and as featured, small illustrations. The Saint John’s Bible was the first handwritten and illuminated Bible commissioned by a Benedictine monastery since the 15th century’s welcome of the printing press. With an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, the University of Dallas’ Beatrice M. Haggerty Gallery, 1845 E. Northgate Drive in Irving, presents Modern Sacred: The Saint John’s Bible and Selections from the Permanent Collection, on view through Sept. 30. The exhibit showcases what is known as the Heritage Edition, a limited reproduction of the “Gospels and Acts” volume of the famous Bible. The original parchment remains at St. John’s University in Minnesota. Curator Christina Haley selected accompanying contemporary works that speak to the sacred imagery and themes in the historic piece. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Admission is free. Visit udallas.edu/gallery. — Merritt Martin

A mural outside of the new Deep Ellum Art Co. Diamond Victoria

courtesy Bath House Cultural Center

Deep Ellum Art Co. Opening

Deep Ellum Art Co.

3200 Commerce St.

9 p.m. Friday

$15

A unique venue opens its doors in Deep Ellum for the first time this weekend for lovers of music, art, food trucks and drinks to celebrate local artists of all stripes. Deep Ellum Art Co., 3200 Commerce St., was founded by Dallas-bred entrepreneur John LaRue and is coated in several colorful murals painted by more than 20 local artists. The opening weekend’s festivities begin at 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, with live music from Grateful Dead tribute band Forgotten Space, an introductory artist exhibition titled Inhabitants and a street gallery, reflecting the venue’s character and dedication to the “creative and native.” Tickets to opening night start at $15 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com. The exhibition Saturday, Sept. 2, is free to attend, but prepare to splurge on the bar’s 31 beer taps and specialty cocktails, as well as the delicious noms from local food trucks in the venue’s lot. — Diamond Victoria

The Essential Nature

Bath House Cultural Center

521 E. Lawther Drive

7-9 p.m. Saturday

Free

The Essential Nature, a group exhibition at the Bath House Cultural Center, 521 E. Lawther Drive, concentrates on the artistic process of reduction. Sometimes making a statement comes from what was left out or taken away, and it’s what isn’t there that allows a message to breathe and come forward through the strokes that remain. The show opens with a reception from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, and runs through Sept. 30. It features works by Mylan Nguyen, Viola Delgado, Sarita Westrup and others. Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free. Visit bathhouse.dallasculture.org. — Merritt Martin

From Dijon to Dallas is up at Liliana Boch Gallery through Sept. 2. Liliana Bloch Gallery Facebook

From Dijon to Dallas

Liliana Bloch Gallery

2271 Monitor St.

Closing Saturday

Free

From Dijon to Dallas, the latest exhibition at Liliana Bloch Gallery, 2271 Monitor St., closes Saturday and features a showcase of artists from the Division of Art at SMU’s Meadows School of the Arts and École Nationale Supérieure d’Art of Dijon, France. The program is formed around an artist from each school who received a postgrad fellowship, which involves a six-week residency and exhibition. This show features Juan Negroni, a Meadows alumnus from Dallas, and Benjamin Grivot from Dijon. With an eye on the French and the contemporary, From Dijon to Dallas offers a conversation on creativity from up-and-coming artists. Visit lilianablochgallery.com. — Merritt Martin

Target First Saturdays

Nasher Sculpture Center

2001 Flora St.

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Free

If you've been looking for an excuse to check out the latest exhibits at the Nasher Sculpture Center (2001 Flora St.), how about Target First Saturdays? Get free admission to the galleries to see the new 2D/3D exhibit, along with a series of events designed for the kids in your life. There will be an art scavenger hunt, as well as artist demonstrations starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, a creative writing discussion with the Writer's Garrett at noon, storytime with the Dallas Public Library at 12:30 p.m. and more. The Nasher is open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. More information at nashersculpturecenter.org. — Lauren Smart

