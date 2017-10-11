4 Art Events for Your Weekend

EXPAND An exhibit by Art House, throwing an anniversary party at the Museum of Biblical Art Thursday. Kathy Tran

A Light in the City

Museum of Biblical Art

7500 Park Lane

6-10 p.m. Thursday

$49-$75

Art House Dallas has spent seven years connecting artists to faith, creativity and each other. The organization headed by Cary Pierce (of Jack-O-Pierce fame) emphasizes community networks that cultivate connections and imagination among musicians, photographers, poets, painters, writers, dancers, sculptors and filmmakers. Through workshops, feedback sessions, volunteerism and creative get-togethers, Art House Dallas has sought to nurture the artistic spirit — and it’ll celebrate these accomplishments and look toward the future during A Light in the City, its seventh anniversary celebration, from 6-10 p.m. Thursday at the Museum of Biblical Art, 7500 Park Lane. The evening’s itinerary includes appearances from Pierce, executive director of Art House Dallas; Art House founder and singer-songwriter Charlie Peacock; and Christian singer-songwriter Sara Groves. Tickets, which include drinks and hors d’ouevres from Bolsa, are $49 to $79 at arthousedallas.com. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

"The Liberation of Light and ShadowI" by Meredith Pardue artist Facebook

Meredith Pardue — Cenote Falls

Laura Rathe Fine Art

1130 Dragon St.

5 p.m. Saturday

Free

Texas-based painter Meredith Pardue celebrates the splintering of light through crystalline elements such as water, precious stones, glass and differing atmospheres in her latest body of work, Cenote Falls. Inspired by the malleable and fleeting nature of light, Pardue’s paintings illuminate with fluorescent hues that reflect her appreciation of the vast landscapes and vegetation of the American South, Pacific Northwest and Northeast. Soft ink stains play with heavy brushstrokes of highly pigmented paint, forming assorted textures, layers of color and negative space, allowing the contemporary pieces in Cenote Falls to breathe. The exhibit’s opening reception begins at 5 p.m. Saturday, with an artist talk with Pardue at 6:45 p.m., at Laura Rathe Fine Art, 1130 Dragon

A work from In Danger of Existence. event Facebook

St. Cenote Falls continues Tuesdays through Saturdays until Nov. 11. For more information, visit laurarathe.com. — Diamond Victoria

In Danger of Existence

Haley-Henman Contemporary Art

411 Singleton Blvd.

Artist Talk 3 p.m. Saturday

Free

In Danger of Existence, a new exhibit by painter and mixed-media artist Brenda McKinney, is on display at Haley-Henman contemporary art, 411 Singleton Blvd., through Oct. 28. You'll recognize the artist's theme in many of her works: contemplating the meaning of life, beauty, ever-changing conditions in the world, global warming and extinctions — of animals and yes, even people. There will be a reception from 5-8 p.m. Saturday. An added attraction: You may join in a conversation with the artist at 3 p.m. Oct. 14. McKinney's art can be seen in Spain, Sweden, Italy, Hungary, Lithuania, Canada and locally in permanent collections at Texas Woman's University, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas and UT Southwestern Medical Center. McKinney is the acting curator to the Discovery Gallery at Texas Discovery Gardens in Fair Park. For more information, call 214-532-3225 or visit haleyhenman.com. — Reba Liner

Four Corners, Erin Curtis, courtesy Conduit Gallery

Erin Curtis — Jungle Transmission

Conduit Gallery

1626 Hi Line Drive

Closing Saturday

Free

Austin artist Erin Curtis’ recent works are tightly woven, abstract explosions of color that draw you in and make you want to live among the bright geometric patterns. The chance to step inside her work sounds like a tempting offer. Her solo exhibition Jungle Transmission includes freestanding paintings and a site-specific installation “that engages the architecture of the gallery and spills onto the floor and off the walls,” according to the gallery website. You can walk into Curtis’ off-the-wall world until Oct. 14 at the Conduit Gallery, 1626 Hi Line Drive. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Call 214-939-0064 or visit conduitgallery.com for more information. — Jesse Hughey

