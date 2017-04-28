5 Art Events for Your Weekend: April 28-30

Completely in the Present, screening Thursday as part of Dallas Medianale, chronicles the life of the late, expansive avant-garde minimalist Tony Conrad. courtesy Texas Theatre

Tony Conrad – Completely in the Present

231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

7:30 p.m. Thursday

One of several ways to be completely present is to be naked, which is exactly what artist Tony Conrad is on the poster for Tyler Hubby’s documentary Completely in the Present. It chronicles the life of the late, expansive avant-garde minimalist. Hubby captures all the facets of Conrad as he strives to make abstract art funny, energetic and full of life.

courtesy MAC

Following the film is a screening of Conrad's iconic 1966 film The Flicker, a masterpiece of strictly black and white, dreamlike visualizations. Tickets are $10 for the film program, $6 for the live after show and $14 for the combo ticket.

Dallas Ambient Music Nights XXIV

161 Riveredge Drive

7 p.m. to midnight Sunday

Medianale 2017 will wind up its first weekend at the Greenzone Sunday with trippy art and music hybrid Dallas Ambient Music Nights, now in its 24th year. Immerse yourself in this unique breed of performance art and experience the perks of mushrooms without the nasty comedown. DAMN is almost more fun than Sunday can handle.

Recuerdo – Early Texas Art From Fort Worth Collections

1300 Gendy St., Fort Worth

Reception 5:30-9 p.m. Friday

Recuerdo is an exhibition featuring 57 works created by native Texan artists between 1928 and 1986. Some of the featured artists include David Adickes, Marjorie Baltzel, Bill Bomar, Jack Boynton and Cynthia Brants.

courtesy Goss Michael

Billy Childish – Mountain View House

1405 Turtle Creek Blvd.

Closing Friday

Billy Childish’s repertoire includes woodcuts, poetry, prose and music, with the common thread being acerbic honesty. He's informed by a tireless curiosity and paints on themes from war to topography, social protest and religious philosophy. He's never cared about validation or approval from art critics. Instead he’s developed an authentic, borderline defiant position that shines through in his works.

Bernardo Cantú – The Shape of Domestic Funk to Come

500 Exposition Ave.

Closing reception 5 p.m. Sunday

To envision Bernardo Cantu’s multi-surface paintings, envision bad wallpaper. He uses a safe but jarring element of domesticity; specifically, that of a grandmother’s house in the 1980s. Cantú builds paintings and works in the space between 3-D and 2-D. His work references abstract painting and he uses sculptural methods as well as traditional ones.

