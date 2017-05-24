5 Art Events for Your Weekend

menu

Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Rachel Williams
See Katherine Bernhardt's handiwork at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth through July 9.
See Katherine Bernhardt's handiwork at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth through July 9.
courtesy Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
Katherine Bernhardt
Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth
Ongoing through July 9

By incorporating graffiti elements into her vibrant and youthful paintings, which are heavy on sketched outlines and spray paint, artist Katherine Bernhardt is also coating them in the defiant attitude of a graffiti artist. She works quickly and sharply to create renderings of emblematic objects. Most are recognizable for what they are, but you get the feeling something’s being hidden or there's a joke that’s over your head. You’re left asking questions like, “Is that a flamingo or a raw steak?” and, “Is that a cigarette or a really tall mushroom?” It’s all kinds of delightful.

courtesy Courtney Miles

Courtney Miles – #Courtney Forever
Jen Mauldin Gallery
408 N. Bishop Blvd., Suite 103
Ongoing through June 3

Courtney Miles was into selfies long before the selfie was a thing. In fact, for the last decade she's had such a fascination with society's "obsessive hyperawareness" that she created a hedonistic alter ego named Neon Courtney. She draws self portraits (again, pre-dating the existence of the selfie) that ask audiences to consider what parts of us are real, and which parts are unabashedly, one hundred percent fake. Her portraits scream basic bitch and it's in no way unintentional.

courtesy Site 131

Allison Proulx: Choosing Heroes
Ro2 at the Magnolia Theater
1501 S. Ervay St.
Ongoing through June 6

Allison Belliveau-Proulx's solo exhibition Choosing Heroes is a study on how the media affect our perceptions of heroes. The Staten Island native invites viewers to ruminate on their standards and definitions of heroes and hopes they recognize the pivotal role of popular culture in our decision making. Her background working as a Disney animator shows up in her paintings, many of which have shades of anime. Proulx is an instructor at Art Institute of Dallas.

courtesy Ro2 Art

Ray-Mel Cornelius: Every Day
Ro2 Art
1501 S. Ervay St.
Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Saturday

For his new series Every Day, Oak Cliff native Ray-Mel Cornelius diverges from the rurally focused milieu of his prior works and turns his attention toward the urban environment where he’s lived for 26 years. In this exhibition, he’ll explore Oak Cliff’s heritage, diversity and charm with his typically playful approach to color, texture and scale. Following an opening reception Saturday, Every Day will run through June 24.

Closing — Unexpected
Site 131
131 Payne St.
Closes Saturday

Unexpected delivers exactly what’s promised by uprooting objects from their assumed uses. A buckle sets something free rather than confining it, and rather than accommodate, a bench deflects. Artists Nina Katchadourian, Cameron Schoepp and Jaime Tarazona provide out-there uses for everyday objects. Their hope is that, as you meander, you’ll think to yourself, “Wow, I’ve never thought of a cowboy boot/marble/houseplant being used that way.”

Rachel Williams
Rachel Williams grew up on the mean streets of Coppell. After studying journalism at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, she lived in Chicago and San Diego before returning to Dallas in 2015. She is the recipient of several accolades, backhanded compliments and parking tickets

