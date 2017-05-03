5 Art Events for Your Weekend: May 5-7
courtesy Irving Arts Center
Allison Proulx – Choosing Heroes
Ro2 at the Magnolia Theater
1501 S. Ervay St.
Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Thursday
Staten Island native Allison Proulx’s works feel like hazy dreams within dreams, or scenes from Lost in Translation. Her background working as a Disney animator shines through in each of her anime-nuanced paintings. The intention for Choosing Heroes is to illustrate how the media and society influence our choice of heroes, and how necessary (although not always socially acceptable) it is for heroes to have real-people flaws. Proulx is an instructor at Art Institute of Dallas.
Tony Veronese – Edit for Content (pictured at top)
Irving Arts Center
3333 North MacArthur Blvd., Irving
Opening reception 7-9 p.m. Friday
The man portrayed in a particular painting by University of Dallas MFA candidate Tony Veronese could be a steelworker in Cleveland. Or he might be a firefighter, anywhere. He and his overalls are portrayed in color, while the cluttered area surrounding him is black and white.
courtesy Oak Cliff Cultural Center
IDENTITY – I AM ONE, I AM MANY
Oak Cliff Cultural Center
223 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Opening reception 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday
Oak Cliff Cultural Center, in conjunction with Sunset Art Studios, will host an opening reception Saturday for this new exhibition. Inspired by the words of Cesar Chavez, I Am One, I Am Many explores the ways we define
ourselves and the world around us. Identity features the works of Tina Medina, Johnathon Foster and Iris Bechtol. The artists will explore identity through the lens of culture, politics, gender and community. Their hope is that it’ll give way to larger conversations.
Barnaby Fitzgerald – Concordances
Valley House Gallery
6616 Spring Valley Road
Opening reception 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday
Concordances is the eighth solo exhibition Barnaby Fitzgerald has held of his oil paintings, egg tempera paintings and drawings at Valley House. One that caught our eye features a robed woman gazing up at the sky as a man’s face, etched into the clouds overhead, gazes down. Fitzgerald, who grew up in the Perugia region of Italy, has taught painting at SMU since 1984.
Lindsey Larsen – Dream Juice
500x Gallery
500 Exhibition Ave.
Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Saturday
You know, we’ve never really thought about it, but dreams seem like a good candidate to yield delicious results when juiced. Perhaps for that reason, artist Lindsey Larsen has created Dream Juice. It’s a collective snapshot of things in nature – like humans and animals and their tangible counterparts – but also nonphysical things you can’t touch. For example, experience. She means experience with a capital E.
