5 Art Events for Your Weekend

Dallas Center for Photography Speaker Series presents Scott Hilton and Kenda North from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at 4756 Algiers St. Both speakers are members of the University of Texas at Arlington photography program faculty, and both have mesmerizing approaches to their work. Audience members will have the opportunity to see both present their work and explain their philosophies on photography and teaching. Hilton, a master of the portable darkroom, as required of the age-old collodion process, is a self-proclaimed history buff, and North, who has a penchant for color processes, has created emotional, large-scale fine art, rich with movement. Tickets are $5 and must be purchased at dallascenterforphotography.com. – Merritt Martin

Deep Ellum Art Co., 3200 Commerce St., will showcase some of the most dedicated artists and printmakers in the area with a special showing of printed artwork called Get Inky from 6 p.m. to midnight Thursday, Sept. 14. The evening will feature original printed oddities from 20 artists, including John Hancock, Amber Crimmings, Jack Russell, Matt Bagley, Una Scott and Junanne Peck, as well as live music from DJ Mikey Rodge and adult beverages from the gallery’s bar. Admission is free. Visit facebook.com/DeepEllumArtCo.1 for more information. – Danny Gallagher

Don’t we love a good superhero? They don’t always have to wear armor, either. The Crow Collection of Asian Art, 2010 Flora St., is putting a spotlight on iconic and brave Japanese figures during After Dark: Heroes and Heroines from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday. Check out representations of seemingly ever-present figure Jizo, the tragic story of Lady Tokiwa, legendary novelist and poet Lady Murasaki, and others featured in the Crow exhibition Styled with Poise: Figures in Japanese Paintings and Prints. Artist Kazuko Goto will lead early attendees through a Japanese woodblock printing demo, and the late-stayers can view a screening of Miss Hokusai, the animated tale of artist O-Ei, the daughter of well-known artist Katsushika Hokusai. There’s a pop-up at the Lotus Shop, too, so local art is ready for the purchase. Admission is free. Find more information at crowcollection.org. Crow Collection of Asian Art, 2010 Flora St., 6 p.m.-midnight, free, crowcollection.org. – Merritt Martin

A painting by Ari Brielle, who will be featured in the Rising Star exhibition courtesy Oak Cliff Society of Fine Arts

It's easy to appreciate the "Mona Lisa" or "Starry Night." They're works of art we've been exposed to since we were children. Seeing them in a museum is like encountering a celebrity. But it can be even more meaningful to witness and support a local talent before he or she makes it into the Museum of Modern Art. If you attend the Oak Cliff Society of Fine Arts' fifth annual Rising Star Exhibition & Fundraiser this weekend, you'll get the chance see work by Texas artists and discuss it with them. Twelve Dallas art galleries each nominated an artist to participate. The fundraiser reception is from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the century-old Turner House, 401 N. Rosemont Ave. Turner was a founding member of the Oak Cliff arts organization and left it his home when he died. Tickets to the reception, $85, are available at turnerhouse.org or at the door. A free public reception will follow from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17. Turner House, 401 N. Rosemont Ave., 7-9 p.m., $85, turnerhouse.org. – Caroline North

Artist Richard Hickam began his lengthy career creating brightly colored, heavily patterned photorealistic paintings, but over the decades, he worked through a range of styles. His more recent works are expressionist paintings that revel in bold color and broad, heavy brushstrokes that maintain a realistic edge while bringing life and soul to his subjects, both in portraits and still lifes. See an exhibit of the Los Angeles-born artist’s work, Expressions of Color, at Bivins Gallery, 300 Crescent Court, Suite 100. Hickam will attend the opening reception, which starts at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. The free show continues through Saturday, Oct. 21. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Bivins Gallery, 300 Crescent Court, Suite 100, 10 a.m.-5 p.m, free. – Patrick Williams