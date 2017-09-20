Art Events for Your Weekend

Garden designer and television host P. Allen Smith will speak at the Decorative Arts Symposium Thursday event Facebook

Dallas Contemporary Art Exhibit

Community Beer Co.

1530 Inspiration Drive

5-10 p.m. Thursday

$20

New York-based Conception Arts describes itself as a platform for linking emerging artists with art patrons by hosting shows of local artists in cities around the world. New York Business Journal named Conception co-founder Rachel Wilkins a “woman of influence” for the organization’s work helping to break down barriers in the male-dominated art world. Conception brings its philosophy to bear on Dallas from 5-10 p.m. Thursday with its Dallas Contemporary Art Exhibit, including works by more than 40 artists in various mediums, at Community Beer Co., 1530 Inspiration Drive. Tickets are $20 and available at conceptionarts.com. Community Beer Co., 1530 Inspiration Drive, 5-10 p.m. Thursday, $20, conceptionarts.com. — Patrick Williams

Decorative Arts Symposium

Dallas Museum of Art

1717 N. Harwood St.

10 a.m.-noon Thursday

$75

If you’ve never ventured to the decorative arts collection on the top levels of the Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St., you’re missing out. Sure, it’s not as sexy as all the scenes on canvas downstairs, but the beautiful utilitarianism of the furniture, kitchenware and ceramic pieces is a visual delight. It takes a certain kind of creativity to craft something that’s aesthetically arresting and useful, and that creativity is spotlighted in the DMA’s Decorative Arts Symposium from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday. Featured speakers at the event are P. Allen Smith, garden designer and television host; John Hays, the deputy chairman of Christie’s and an expert in American furniture and decorative arts; and Ann Pailthorp, who leads the North American Colour Consultancy Program for British craftsmen in paint and paper at Farrow & Ball. Enjoy bites and coffee at kickoff, and wind down with a book signing after the event. Tickets are $75 at dma.ticketleap.com/decorative-arts-symposium. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St., 10 a.m.-noon, $75, dma.com. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Convergence

LMB Art Glass

1644 Irving Blvd.

7 p.m. Saturday

Free

Vibrant oceanic art glass plays alongside bright, acrylic, large-scale paintings at LMB Art Glass, 1644 Irving Blvd., during its Convergence show featuring contemporary glass artist Cathy Shepherd and abstract artist Daniel Padilla. Both artists explore vast arrays of color, allowing bold hues to bounce playfully off each other while creating beautiful dissonance. Shepherd’s use of turquoise, pink, green and orange is the result of her time spent in several tropical areas of the world, and her nature-inspired work embraces a multitude of textures and dimensions. Padilla’s paintings are centralized and scattered at once, from long, thoughtful brushstrokes to marblelike finishes. Catch the opening of Convergence at 5 p.m. Saturday. More information about the free event can be found at lmbartglass.com. LMB Art Glass, 1644 Irving Blvd., 5 p.m., free, lmbartglass.com. — Diamond Victoria

Hillary Dohoney — Adrift

Fort Works Art

2100 Montgomery St., Fort Worth

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28

Free

Local artist Hillary Dohoney’s debut Dallas-Forth Worth solo show, Adrift, inspires a sense of peace and tranquility in an often chaotic world. Combining oil paints with gentle brush strokes that embody realism and trompe l’oeil in delicate seascapes, her exhibit transcends everyday life and allows viewers to escape on a balmy voyage to a dreamland. In addition to the exhibit’s many paintings, it includes a 12-foot circular mural that gives viewers the opportunity to experience a 360-degree view of serene waters. Adrift also highlights Dohoney’s painted interpretations of refugee experiences, titled “Hiraerth,” and a portion of proceeds will benefit Refugee Services of Texas. The free exhibit runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays through Saturday, Oct. 28, at Fort Works Art, 2100 Montgomery St. For more information, visit fortworksart.com. — Diamond Victoria