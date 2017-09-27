6 Art Events for Your Weekend

Members Only Opening Reception

Dallas Contemporary

1616 Glass St.

7 p.m. Thursday

$35 and up

Dallas Contemporary invites you on a journey — several journeys, in fact — into an alternative past, to Asia’s invisible cities and along a woman’s life path. Before you go, though, you have have to buy a ticket by becoming a member of the gallery. Prices range from $35 to $1,000, but they’re tax deductible and a bargain for what’s in store at the gallery’s Members Only Opening Celebration. I’ve Seen the Future and I’m Not Going offers a view of photos, paintings, sculpture and film from artists David McDermott and Peter McGough. The couple immersed themselves in a “time experiment” by living in an invented, q

A work featured in Tommy Fitzpatrick's Crystal Cities courtesy Holly Johnson Gallery

ueer past, adopting the clothing, styles and methods of the Victorian and Edwardian eras. Invisible Cities showcases more than 20 video works by Chim Pom and other renowned and emerging artists from seven Asian countries. The Tokyo collective’s exhibit Non-Burnable offers works exploring environmental, political and spiritual themes in a nuclear age. Kiki Smith’s Mortal gathers pieces from the last 10 years of the German-born artist’s work, focusing on images of birth, learning, love, death and rebirth. The celebration begins at 7 p.m. Thursday at Dallas Contemporary, 161 Glass St., and the exhibition continues through Dec. 17. For information on the show and how to become a member, visit dallascontemporary.org. — Patrick Williams

Crystal Cities

Holly Johnson Gallery

1845 Levee St., No. 100

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday

Free

Inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s 1940 proposed project of the same name, Dallas-born Tommy Fitzpatrick’s Crystal Cities explores history while creating something entirely futuristic. The geometrically driven paintings in the collection appear as sculptures through his use of harsh lines, heavy shadows and bold hues, and truly reflect the subject of his work for the past 20 years: architecture. Catch the exhibit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, or by appointment, through Nov. 4 at the Holly Johnson Gallery. — Diamond Victoria

Daniel Rodrigue will lead another PolaWalk through the State Fair of Texas as part of this year's PolaCon. Synthia Goode

PolaCon2017: An Instant Film Convention

Multiple Locations in Dallas and Denton

Friday-Sunday

Free

For a second year, the world’s only three-day instant film photography convention, PolaCon2017: An Instant Film Convention, offers analogue camera and instant film enthusiasts the opportunity to gather in Denton and Dallas for workshops, demonstrations, a scavenger hunt and PolaWalks. The weekend’s free festivities kick off with the sixth annual rain-or-shine PolaWalk and scavenger hunt, hosted by the Instant Film Society, at 7 p.m. Friday at the State Fair of Texas, 3921 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., with photography-centric prizes in tow. The following two days are packed with guest speakers and offer chances to learn from some of the best film photography buffs through film- and camera-specific workshops and demos in and around Denton’s Historic Downtown Square. For times and locations, up-to-date information and links to RSVP for workshops, visit instantfilmsociety.com. — Diamond Victoria

Future Glow

Cris Worley Fine Arts

1845 E. Levee St.

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday

Free

Cris Worley Fine Arts, 1845 E. Levee St., hosts its third solo show with artist Trey Egan through Oct. 7. Future Glow, which features large-scale paintings in oil on canvas, shows Egan’s unconventional approach of translating musical rhythms to create abstract art, which results in layer after layer of lush, high-definition colors that embody the energy of modern electronic music, including progressive trance, future bass and liquid dubstep. Reminiscent of early 20th century abstract expressionism, Future Glow is also just really pretty, and according to the artist’s statement, “deals with the relationship between the subconscious and physical space.” The exhibit runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m Tuesdays through Saturdays, or by appointment. For more information, visit crisworley.com. — Diamond Victoria

A rendering of the new Museum of Street Culture, which will open its doors to the public Sunday. event Facebook

Looking for Home: A Yearlong Focus on the Work of Mary Ellen Mark

Museum of Street Culture

508 Park Ave.

11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday

Free

For its inaugural exhibition, Encore Park’s Museum of Street Culture, 508 Park Ave., hosts Looking for Home: A Yearlong Focus on the Work of Mary Ellen Mark at its free kickoff celebration. The museum has been in the making for five years, and its opening event includes street performances and food trucks from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. In association with the Mary Ellen Mark Foundation, an exhibit of new photos will be phased in quarterly through June and follow the life of Erin Blackwell Charles, who ran away at age 13 and was known as Tiny, from 1983 through 2014. Two documentary films, both made by Mark and giving more insight into her most popular subject, Tiny, are slated to screen alongside the exhibit. According to its mission statement, the museum “validates the history and everyday experience of people in public places through diverse forms of art, education, and new ideas activating social change and building community.” For more information on the photography exhibit or other upcoming events, visit museumofstreetculture.org. — Diamond Victoria

EXPAND Hannah Ridings

All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins

Dallas Museum of Art

1717 N. Harwood St.

Through Feb. 25

$16

Just in time for fall, acclaimed Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama presents an immersive, pumpkin-themed installation of infinite proportions. Consisting of a series of immaculately polka-dotted faux pumpkins, All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins belongs to the artist’s series of mirrored art installations. Imagine an endless expanse of bright yellows and stark blacks stretching into forever with you smack dab in the middle. The exhibit, the only one of its type in North America, allows viewers to explore firsthand Kusama’s fascination with space and how we perceive it. All the Eternal will be at the Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St., from Sunday through Feb. 25. Tickets to this special exhibition are $16, with discounts for students, seniors and military. For more information, visit dma.org. — Jonathan Patrick