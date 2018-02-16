Best Things To Do This Weekend

Fri 2/16

Some artists create music that transcends any one era. Book of Love's original '80s synth-pop, made popular again in the 2000s, could serve as backing tracks on a number of current chart-toppers. But it's not just the music; Book of Love's lyrics could be inspired by today's discussions of gender identity, as heard in the hit "Boy." The band's perfect blend of intelligent songwriting and catchy beats is what make its music so fun. Opening for Book of Love is electronic duo T-4-2, formerly of Dallas. 9 p.m., Friday, Feb. 16, at Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Avenue, 214-824-9933, granadatheater.com, $35 — Diamond Victoria

Asking Alexandria is in a new phase of its career, for better or worse. The five-piece, rejoined by frontman Danny Worsnop, decided to move out of its electronic metalcore parameters with its latest LP. The self-titled album evokes more of modern pop side than a metal side. You either evolve and hope the crowd goes with you, or you stay tied to your past. The band can still pack large places, and its booking at Gas Monkey Live! says fans haven't ditched it and its new sound. Asking Alexandria, Crown the Empire 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, Gas Monkey Live!, 10110 Technology Blvd. $32.50 and up — Eric Grubbs

In June, Alan Jackson will join John Mellencamp, Robert “Kool” Bell and his Gang, and others as inductees into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The nearly 60-year-old writer of hits such as “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” and “Don’t Rock the Jukebox” is also expected to release his 21st studio album later this year. But while Jackson may still wish Dallas was in Tennessee, he’ll be coming for a visit as part of his Honky Tonk Highway Tour. Fellow country music star Randy Houser will join Jackson, whose current tour is something of a victory lap, sandwiched between his Country Music Hall of Fame induction last fall and the aforementioned ceremony in June. Regardless of the accolades, however, Jackson’s latest single, “The Older I Get,” is a celebration as he looks back on a career spanning more than three decades. Jackson doesn’t mind getting older, and his fans don’t seem to mind either. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, Verizon Theatre, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie, $35 — Nicholas Bostick

For all the shitty things the internet is responsible for (4Chan, which led to GamerGate, which led to Donald Trump being elected for the lulz), it’s also where we find good things, including the website PostSecret.com, at which purported anonymous confessions mailed by postcard are published every Sunday, along with neologisms like humblebrag. “I am the second richest man in my building but I still make my own collar stays out of cereal boxes” is one of many examples of the latter that appears on the former. PostSecret: The Show projects some of these confessions and audience-submitted ones to music and video in an interactive show at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Charles W. Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson. For tickets, $42 to $49 or $20 for students, call 972-744-4650 or visit eisemanncenter.com. — Jesse Hughey

If you’re a dirty P1, P2 or even a marginal P3, you’ve already heard the promo spot about Ticketstock a thousand times. If you’re not a Tickhead or Ticketchick, there’s a good chance you don’t care. But you should because this event has everything: classic arcade games; a craft beer garden; meet-and-greet signings and photos with NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, Dallas Stars great Ed Belfour, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Switzer and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, and Texas Rangers broadcaster and former infielder Mark McLemore; and the long-awaited debut of playwright-director-actor Gordon Keith’s poignant one-word one-act Poydras. KTCK-AM “The Ticket” 1310 AM and 96.7 FM sports-talk radio hosts will lead round-tables and cross talk when they’re not attempting Friday Night Live comedic skits at 7 p.m. Friday or playing classic rock covers and Ticket shtick-inspired parodies with the Ticket Timewasters at 6 p.m. Saturday. Doors open at noon Friday and Saturday at the Irving Convention Center, 500 W. Las Colinas Blvd. Admission is free. For more information, visit theticket.com. — Jesse Hughey

Remember when comic book conventions celebrated things like reading and writing instead of just throwing as many celebrities as they could fit on the marquee? Those days are not long gone. ConDFW is an annual literary-based convention that explores all aspects of the creative process and celebrates the writers and artists who dedicate their careers to entertaining audiences with thrilling stories and imaginative characters. Every inch of the convention's programming covers the creative process, such as special guest panels with notable names like acclaimed mystery writer Charlaine Harris, whose Southern Vampire Mysteries served as the basis for the HBO series True Blood, and Hugo Award-winning fantasy artist John Picacio; instructive seminars on story and artistic creation; and contests like the con’s annual Sci-Fi Spelling Bee. ConDFW 17 will be Friday through Sunday at the Radisson Hotel Fort Worth-Fossil Creek, 2540 Meacham Blvd. Three-day tickets ($45 for adults, $20 for children) and one-day tickets ($30 for adults, $15 for children) are available starting at 2 p.m. Friday. Visit ConDFW.org for more information. — Danny Gallagher

What's all the commotion at Dallas Market Center, 2200 N. Stemons Freeeway? It's the 58th annual Dallas AutoRama, offering "America's finest hot rods, customs, trucks and motorcycles" Friday through Sunday. Tickets are $18 for adults or $6 for children 6-12. (Sponsor O'Reilly Auto Parts offers a discount.) A special bonus: appearances by WWE Hall of Famer Sting on Friday, John Schneider (Dukes of Hazzard) on Saturday and Horny Mike from Count's Kustoms on Sunday. Demonstrations are in the works all weekend, from car-care tips to a pinstripe panel and charity auction. Don't miss The Cars of Fate of the Furious, ranging from a '66 Corvette Stingray to an '18 Dodge Demon. For times of star appearances, go to autorama.com/attend/dallas. — Reba Liner

Sat 2/17



Hard-partying Bay Area rapper G-Eazy can’t remember when or where hip-hop mogul Puff Daddy gave him the best advice of his career, but he remembers the sage wisdom. “The best music is always the most vulnerable, because it’s the most real, the most human, the most raw,” G-Eazy told the UK’s Standard publication. The 28-year-old put that advice to practice on his third studio album, The Beautiful & Damned, coupling his low-key flows with introspective storytelling about the risks of addiction and the sacrifices that come with fame. Those vulnerable expressions resonated with his loyal fan base, sending the album to No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop charts. G-Eazy’s not all about cautionary tales, though. He’s still plenty interested in good times and playing the role of heartthrob, as heard on his hit single “No Limit” alongside Cardi B and A$AP Rocky. The Irving date is the second stop of The Beautiful & Damned tour, which also features buzzing up-and-comers Trippie Redd and Phora. 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at Toyota Music Factory, 300 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, 972-810-1499 or toyotamusicfactory.com, $45-$65 — Mikel Galicia

It seems like he was in Dallas just yesterday, but he’s already back. For an artist whose output has been inconsistent and underwhelming for the last couple of decades, Ginuwine keeps a surprisingly busy touring schedule. Somehow, the old school R&B superstar finds a way to remain in the spotlight — most recently for his appearance in (and subsequent eviction from) Celebrity Big Brother. It’s hard, though, not to look back at his most famous tunes —“Pony,” “Differences,” etc. —and be amazed. The way he pivots a command of sensuality into an infectious musical charm is as stunning as it is inexplicable. After all, how can someone make lines like “If you’re horny, let’s do it, ride it, my pony” palatable, much less smooth and memorable? But I guess that’s why we keep coming back to Genuwine’s music, why listeners keep buying tickets to his shows: We’ve yet to figure out how he does what he does. It remains a sort of magic. And that’s a lot of fun. 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 First Ave., 214-565-1116, $59-$125 — Jonathan Patrick

The joining of journalism and photography has been a powerful tool for documenting various examples of American life even beyond 1941’s often-referenced work Let Us Now Praise Famous Men by James Agee and Walker Evans. In that tradition, Hometown Texas, on view through May 5 at Photographs Do Not Bend Gallery, 154 Glass St., trades the Great Depression’s tenant farmer for life in the Lone Star State. The photos of Peter Brown capture the rolling hills, ramshackle buildings and spectacular ranch images across the state, while the words of Houston Chronicle columnist Joe Holley offer the stories of Texas and the Texans associated with the images. The exhibition opens fro 5-8 p.m. Saturday with a reception and book signing with Brown and Holley. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free. Visit pdnbgallery.com. — Merritt Martin

That party you've been promising your best furry friend happens Saturday. The Crow Collection of Asian Art, 2010 Flora St., marks its the 19th annual celebration of the Chinese New Year Festival, welcoming Year of the Dog in 2018. Free entertainment, along with fireworks and fortune telling, will take place at two locations — Klyde Warren Park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, and NorthPark Center, 8687 N. Central Expressway. Furry ones are welcome at the former, where there will be puppy portraits and pampering, but no tail-waggers, please, at NorthPark. At Klyde Warren, several rescue organizations will gladly help you add a cuddly companion or two. Visit crowcollection.org/chinese. — Reba Liner

Brunch is the best ritual. It’s a nod to the waning days of youthful irresponsibility (waking up at 10 a.m. and ordering a glass of Champagne to kick off your day) and a paean to fleeting excess (giant plates of chicken and waffles chased by build-your-own bloody marys). If you have to leave the brunch life to raise a family or train for a triathlon or something, you’ll always look back on the glory days when you had the luxury of rolling out of bed whenevs and kicking off day-drinking well before noon. It’s a beautiful thing, brunch, and you can celebrate it in proper fashion at the Dallas Observer Brunch: The Morning After from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Dallas Farmers Market, 920 S. Harwood St. The 21-and-up event includes bottomless brunch samples from local faves such as Cane Rosso, All-Good Café, Company Café, The Dapper Donut, La Duni, Meso Maya and Mudhen, plus beer, boozy juice and bubbles. Tickets are $40 in advance at dobrunchthemorningafter.com or $50 day of. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

In the market for a Saturday night that’s a little more high-octane than your usual dinner-and-a-movie scenario? Make your way to Arlington for the Monster Energy American Motorcycle Association Supercross at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium, 1 AT&T Way. You’ll be treated to an evening of 250SX and 450X dirt bike races on elaborate and competitive tracks, featuring riders such as Ryan Dungey, Chad Reed, Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac. Watch the dirt fly as riders navigate triple jumps, sand and bridge formations in an adrenaline-soaked, engine-revving frenzy. Tickets range from $20 to $73, with VIP experiences starting at $75. Pit Party entrance is free with an empty Monster Energy can. Visit supercrosslive.com for more information. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Sun 2/18

You've found Mr. or Ms. Right, fallen head over heels and put a ring on it. Now that you're ready to tie the knot, it's time to plan the big day. Explore everything from fashion to food (and probably more wedding cliches) at the Bridal and Event Show from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Hotel Crescent Court, 400 Crescent Court, where you'll find options for venues, event planners, music and more. Admission is $30, which includes valet parking, a mimosa and a swag bag. A $125 ticket adds a manicure and pedicure at the Crescent spa, and a $300 ticket adds a one-night hotel stay. Visit thebridalandeventshow.com/dallasshow. Prices increase $10 at the door. — Emily Goldstein

Marty Stuart has been blending the various sounds of rockabilly, honky-tonk and traditional country music with great success since the early 1970s. Hailing from Philadelphia, Mississippi, Stuart started out as a bit of a prodigy, teaching himself guitar and mandolin and sitting in with local bluegrass maestros before he was out of elementary school. Before too long, he was making his own albums, collaborating with folks such as Lester Flatt and Doc Watson, touring with Johnny Cash and even marrying Cash's daughter Cindy. After a stint of commercial viability in the ’80s and ’90s, the 21st century has found Stuart returning to the roots of Americana music with support provided by his Superlatives, an ace group of Nashville cats that turns each song into a triumphant tour de force of musical might. Arrive early for a stripped-down performance from Dallas’ Vandoliers. 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17 at The Kessler Theater, 1230 W. Davis St., 214-272-8346, $28-$75 — Jeff Strowe

