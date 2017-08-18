Best Things to Do in Dallas This Weekend

EXPAND Arsenio Hall has a two night stand at Addison Improv this weekend. Courtesy of Traci Harper

Friday

Here’s a fun trick. You can learn someone’s age just by asking them their earliest memory of Arsenio Hall. If someone says Hall is “that guy who starred alongside Eddie Murphy in Coming to America,” then he or she is probably a baby boomer bordering on a gen-Xer. Hosting his syndicated talk show in the days of the original late-night wars between Jay Leno and David Letterman: a gen-Xer bordering on a millennial. Starring on CBS’ Martial Law or hosting CBS’ reboot of Star Search: a solid millennial. You can see Hall performing live at the Addison Improv, 4980 Belt Line Road, at 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $35 for preferred seating and can be purchased online at improvaddison.com. Addison Improv, 4980 Belt Line Road, Friday and Saturday, $25-$35, improvaddison.com.— Danny Gallagher

What makes a songwriter popular? In other words, how do we account for artists like Ed Sheeran? Sappy, sentimental, posturing but, above all, disingenuous, Sheeran’s made a career of confusing infatuation with love, and honesty with cleverness. Sheeran’s known for co-opting styles — sometimes he raps, sometimes he talk sings, sometimes he sort of croons — and muddling genres: sleek, electronic productions with country, dance and various regional music flourishes are his bread and butter. There must be something about how these parts come together and how that collection speaks to a certain soft spot hidden deep down in the pleasure centers of his fan base (which, it should be said, is huge). The individual components might not look like much, but this artist commands legions of admirers who’ve catapulted him into wealth and fame. Sheeran regularly sells out stadium tours. His singles break records on streaming services. Scoff all you want at the motivations behind his songwriting. Feel free to mock the way he stumbles in and out of hooks, the way can make a lumpy mess of a silken melody. But for whatever reason, Sheeran’s able to do what most musicians can’t: write songs that connect humans across continents, make music that gives birth to adoration and devotion. Now, how could you not respect that? American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$99.50, ticketmaster.com. — Jonathan Patrick

The Seattle-based indie folk band Fleet Foxes has been on a bit of a break during the past three years. Lead singer Robin Pecknold announced in 2014 he’d be taking some time away from the group to attend Columbia University. But in June, he burst back onto the scene with the release of Fleet Foxes’ third studio album, Crack-Up. It’s perhaps the most ambitious project by the band known for idyllic, floating tracks such as “Mykonos” and “Montezuma.” This time around, the band has gotten even bigger, with nearly 20 musicians playing dozens of instruments to create a darker and more complex sound. Songs “Third of May / Ddaigahara” and "I Am All That I Need / Arroyo Seco / Thumbprint Scar" are cavernous and sprawling affairs that break down into instrumental jams with hints of the neo-folk sound that made the band such a breath of fresh air in the mid-2000s. The show will feature only a taste of these new tracks, however, interspersed with fan favorites and Pecknold’s soothing falsetto. Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., 8 p.m., $40.50, thebombfactory.com. — Nicholas Bostick

OK, so it’s been years since you’ve stepped on a skateboard. You don’t have to be a teenager who believes his skeleton is unbreakable to enjoy skateboarding as a spectator. Whether you’re a skater or just someone who enjoys watching skaters try to defy the laws of gravity and physics, you should buy a ticket for the NTX Slamfest. The two-day festival will feature live skateboarding demonstrations and competitions, as well as live performances by more than 30 of the best bands to shred, such as The Unlikely Candidates, Sealion, Royal Sons and Bravo Max. The NTX Slamfest will be Friday, Aug. 18, and Saturday, Aug. 19, at Action Park Grand Prairie, 1002 Lonestar Parkway. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at the festival or online at actionparkgp.com. Action Park, 1002 Lone Star Parkway, Grand Prairie, Friday and Saturday $10, see Facebook. — Danny Gallagher

Richard Lester's witty and kinetic classic rock ‘n’ roll comedy A Hard Day’s Night captures the spirit and sound of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr at the height of Beatlemania. The humorous, often hilarious romp follows The Beatles in their feature-length film debut as they depart Liverpool bound for a London show, encountering (and then running from) over-the-top fans, rabid members of the press, throngs of screaming schoolgirls and even the police. The band is also frequently stymied by the mischievous antics of McCartney's rascally grandfather John (played by Wilfrid Brambell). A Hard Day's Night has been released with a fully restored negative and digitally restored soundtrack, so the lads from Liverpool have never looked or sounded better on the silver screen. See a late-night screening of the classic film at Inwood Theatre, 5458 W. Lovers Lane, as a part of the theater’s Midnight Madness series. Screenings begin at 11:59 p.m. Friday, Aug.18, and 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Tickets cost $11 at landmarktheatres.com. Inwood Theatre, 5458 W. Lovers Lane, Friday and Saturday, $11, landmarktheatres.com. — Daniel Rodrigue

Red-headed boy wonder Ed Sheeran plays American Airlines Center Friday night. Greg Williams

Saturday

Your typical fitness-focused, gym-adjacent yoga studio can be an awkward environment, so much so that it’s basically a cliche: insipid soft music, impossibly thin yuppies, judging eyes, highly fashionable yoga gear. But what if the space could be more inclusive and casual — more fun? Yoga N Da Hood was formed to create yoga spaces that emphasize mental wellness and community over trend and fashion. The nonprofit yoga organization’s latest event, Trap Star Yoga, combines the gloriously gnarly sounds of trap music with the soothing therapy of yoga to the service of themes like “working hard” and “being yourself.” The event is $10 in advance or $15 at the door. All proceeds go toward the mission of Yoga N Da Hood. This goes down at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at 1300 S. Polk St. For more information, visit yogandahood.com. 1300 S. Polk St., 2 p.m, $15, yogandahood.com. — Jonathan Patrick

Alice Cooper is touring off his latest album, Paranormal, for which he reunited with the surviving bandmates of the original Alice Cooper group. You'll see the usual straight jacket, the guillotine and all sorts of costume changes, but it's about the music behind the theatrics. Cooper has blended Detroit garage rock, arena rock and the Beatles for a few decades — and it works. People love what this guy does. People love Deep Purple, too. Now on their Long Goodbye tour and promoting their Infinite LP, Ian Paice, Roger Glover and Ian Gillan (along with Steve Morse and Don Airey) keep the flame alive with their bluesy, jazzy take on hard rock. Starplex Pavilion, 3839 S. Fitzhugh Ave., 6:30 p.m., $25 and up, ticketmaster.com. — Eric Grubbs

This chaotic gallery show offers patrons a chance to peruse small works by more than 100 artists. For the fifth summer in a row, Ro2 Art presents CHAOS!!!!! an exhibition featuring artwork of various styles and media hung salon style, with the gallery’s walls brimming with art. Mother and son gallerists Susan Roth Romans and Jordan Roth, who operate Ro2 Art, 1501 S. Ervay St., do a fantastic job of making a semblance of order in what seems like a hectic assortment of styles, textures and mediums. The show runs through Aug. 19, so time’s running out to check out the remarkable collection of paintings, photography, sculpture and more by a diverse group of emerging, midcareer and established contemporary artists. While most of the exhibited artists are from Texas, the show also features notable artists from around the U.S. and Europe. For a complete list of featured artists and more information, visit ro2art.com/chaos-2017.html. Ro2 Art, 1501 S. Ervay St., through Aug. 19,, free, ro2art.com. — Daniel Rodrigue

The brutalist architecture movement that followed World War II is simultaneously beloved and criticized. And these contrasting positions are not new. A Hard Place, a group exhibition opening with reception from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday and running through Sept. 24 at 500X Gallery, 500 Exposition Ave., examines the differing views and their effects on the legacy of the modernist movement well known for its modular, utilitarian structures built of concrete. Curated by Gundula Schmitz (of the Laura Mars Gallery) and Gary Farrelly, the exhibition joins the works of artists and architects from Europe and Dallas in presentations spanning the digital, woven, recorded and more. 500X is open from noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Call 214-828-1111 or visit 500x.org. 500X Gallery, 500 Exposition Ave., 7-10 p.m., free, 500x.org. — Merritt Martin

Chaos!!!!! at Ro2 Art has its closing reception this weekend. event Facebook

Sunday

The name of the game at the Art and Soul Festival is “chill” — as in, be cool, take a load off and feed your soul from 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at The Dirty 30, 650 Exposition Ave. You’ll find plenty of ways to take a load off and replenish your spirit: hookah from Cloud 9 Hookah Lounge, $5 wells and domestics, grub from food trucks (including Skew You and Mi Habana Cuban Food), and reverberations from live music. Groove to a performance from B. Simone, and check out spoken word, poetry, dance and performance art. DJ Dirty Rae and DJ Cee Watts will spin neo-soul, hip hop, rap, R&B and other smooth sounds while pop-up shops and sneaker raffles keep the vibe alive. Recharge, refresh and get down. Tickets are $15 to $20 at liveasf.com/festival. The Underpass, 650 Exposition Ave., 7-10 p.m., $15-$20, liveasf.com/festival.— Jennifer Davis-Lamm

J. Cole has built his hip-hop empire on his everyman persona. His loyal fans love his sincerity and that he’s not draped in designer clothes or jewelry. His music is introspective, sentimental and thoughtful. That formula has led to multiple platinum albums and sold-out arena shows across the country and has garnered him a following that rivals Drake’s, Kanye West’s or Jay Z’s. On his 4 Your Eyez Only Tour, Cole brings with him a dynamic up-and-coming act in Anderson.Paak & The Free Nationals, who could be headlining their own summer tour. American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., 8 p.m., $29.50 and up, ticketmaster.com. — Mikel Galicia