Best Things to Do in Dallas This Weekend

Fri 2/2

Oh, God, I need this show: Uptown Players’ staging of A Chorus Line at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. Marvin Hamlisch wrote the music for lyrics by Edward Kleban. Direction and choreography are by Jeremy Dumont, whose resume includes dancer, dance teacher and member of the West Side Story world tour. Cheer for those 17 dancers vying for eight spots in a Broadway musical — cause that’s the plot. For tickets, $30 to $55, call 214-219-2718 or visit uptownplayers.org. Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St., 8 p.m., $30-$55, uptownplayers.org. — Reba Liner

Dallas Theater Center brings Frankenstein (and his monster) to life starting with a preview performance at 8 p.m. Friday at Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. The play by Nick Dear, which continues through March 4, is from Mary Shelley’s 200-year-old horror story, referred to as the original science fiction novel. Joel Ferrell directs. Call 214-880-0202 for tickets, starting at $20. The show has mature themes and brief nudity. For more information, visit dallastheatercenter.org. Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd, 8 p.m., $20 and up, dallastheatercenter.org. — Reba Liner

Until last year's Screen Memories, it had been six years since synth-pop intellectual John Maus released an album. The years weren't wasted, though. Maus created a modular synth from scratch that he used on the album and earned his doctorate in political science. Ever the displayer of emotional musical performances, Maus has also been dubbed a professional existentialist. Club Dada, 2720 Elm St., 9 p.m., $13-$15, dadadallas.com. — Diamond Victoria

One-time Communist Party member Pete Seeger spearheaded a revival of folk music in the 1960s that bore Bob Dylan, Joan Baez and more, and he also penned perennial protest favorites such as “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?” and “Turn! Turn! Turn!” His true legacy, however, lies in his reverence of the protections of the First Amendment. Seeger fought against McCarthyism on a personal level, holding fast to his belief that his political affiliations and activities were protected speech; he also helped cement the belief that the art of song can affect social change. All of this is particularly poignant as our country struggles to reconcile divisions and injustices. In Seeger, playwright and actor Randy Noojin looks at the legendary musician as part of an acclaimed solo show that brings the folk singer to life. The titular artist is portrayed as an advocate whose music drives his message home with soft strums and lyrical calls to action. Seeger takes place at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson; tickets are $40 at eisemanncenter.com. Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, 7:30 p.m., $40, eisemanncenter.com. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Swedish singer-songwriter José González is best known for his covers. After releasing his stripped-down version of “Heartbeats” (originally performed by fellow Swedish group The Knife), González’s 2003 solo debut, Veneer, became an instant classic in his native country. His music quickly made its way across the Atlantic after his first U.S. release in 2005, and TV shows and movies that featured González’s music further urged on this popularity. Since then, he’s gone on to make impressive acoustic renditions of tracks by Joy Division, Massive Attack and Bruce Springsteen under the banner of folk rock group Junip. In 2015, his third studio album, Vestiges & Claws, moved away from the minimalism of his earlier work, a change well received by fans and critics. Hearing González’s haunting vocals bounce off the walls and into your ears, no matter whose song he’s singing, is a treat. Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St., 7:30 p.m., $25-$35, attpac.org. — Nicholas Bostick

Sat 2/3

For its family and educational program series, the Dallas Opera presents The Three Little Pigs children’s opera, adapted by John Davies. Set to the music of Mozart and loosely based on scenes from operas he composed, The Three Little Pigs reimagines the classic story as an inspiring narrative meant to impart a passion for reading in young audiences. Because this is a family affair, all music will be sung in English, with English supertitles for additional clarity. The performance will start at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. The lobby will open at 12:30 p.m. for fun, kid-friendly activities. General admission is $5. For more information, visit dallasopera.org. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St., 2 p.m., $5, dallasopera.org. — Jonathan Patrick

John Flansburgh and John Linnell have been playing as They Might Be Giants since 1982, and they’ve had no reason to stop. More so than any other band, They Might Be Giants’ music has made being into science and history cool. The band, known equally for its adult and children’s hits, will play a sold-out show at the Kessler, followed by a free show at Good Records the next day. For the set list, They Might Be Giants have more than 20 albums’ worth of material to choose from, including the recently released I Like Fun. Kessler Theater, 1230 W. Davis St., 9 p.m., sold out, thekessler.org. — Eric Grubbs

Philip Glass is arguably the greatest composer alive. Let that sink in. And the Dallas premiere of his most recent work, Double Concerto for Two Pianos (composed for lauded French piano duo Katia and Marielle LaBèque), is upon us. Let that sink in, too. Famous for his stark minimalism, clean lines and relentless pacing, Glass single-handedly shaped the face of modern composition, not to mention contemporary art music. A work of sensation and escape, the Double Concerto for Two Pianos is a dizzying composition of tension and texture, of excess mingled with subtlety and fine touch. Works like this don’t swing through Dallas often, so take advantage. Bruckner’s blindingly ambitious Eighth Symphony also makes the program. Jaap van Zweden conducts. Catch performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Meyerson Symphony Center, 2031 Flora St. Tickets start at $21. For more information, visit mydso.com. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St., 7:30 p.m., $21 and up, mydso.com. — Jonathan Patrick

So you got that drone you’d been slavering over for Christmas, did you? Finally got it to hover, learned how to do a banked turn, feeling mighty proud of yourself. OK, Mr./Ms. Right Stuff, let’s see your skills. The Cavanaugh Flight Museum hosts its Drone Wars V, allowing drone pilots to compete in both line-of-sight and first-person view races on an 80-by-60-foot enclosed track. The good news is your new baby won’t go sailing off into the ether. The bad news: walls, ceiling, floor, gates, other pilots. If you think you’ve got what it takes, entry is $25 for pilots and $12 for spectators. Drones must be electric, have no more than four rotors, have less than a 12-inch rotor span, be less than 3 pounds and have one pilot. Our advice: bring spare parts. Racing takes place Friday, and Saturday. Call 972-380-8800, extension 100, to register, or visit cavanaughflightmuseum.com for schedules. Cavanaugh Flight Museum, 4572 Claire Chennault St., Addison, Friday and Saturday, $12-$25, cavanaughflightmuseum.com. — Patrick Williams

Cincinnati pop-rock group Walk The Moon is using this year's Press Restart Tour to do just that: restart and enter a new phase of its existence as a band. The band has been out of the limelight for the last two years as frontman Nicholas Petricca cared for his ailing father. Walk the Moon’s new album reflects those shifted priorities; it dials the energy back a bit and offers more contemplative lyrics. Even so, the band tore through an appearance on Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve, revving up the crowd and sporting its trademark war paint. Walk the Moon also has big plans for this tour, including a collaboration with creative content maker FragmentNine, which has provided a live-action spaceship and laser lights to the show. House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., 7 p.m., $80 and up, houseofblues.com/dallas. — Jeff Strowe

Armoury, D.E. and King Camel present a free weekly series introducing us to new and exciting local and nonlocal acts. This week offers the chance to catch Donovan Jones, known professionally as Black Taffy, during his set featuring cassette tape loops and ambient sounds. Black Taffy was also a runner-up in this year's Dallas Observer Music Awards in the best experimental/noise act category. Armoury D.E., 2714 Elm St., 9 p.m., free, armouryde.com. — Diamond Victoria

Sun 2/4

Whoever said sport is unrelated to art was unfamiliar with Eduardo Chillida. Once a goalkeeper for San Sebastian’s La Liga football team (Real Sociedad), Chillida became a noted sculptor after knee injuries left him sidelined. Perhaps the limits of his body were the inspiration for the poetic and occasionally tense concentration on the human form within his works, which are featured through June 3 in Memory, Mind, Matter: The Sculpture of Eduardo Chillida at the Meadows Museum, 5900 Bishop Blvd. The exhibition features 66 post-war avant-garde works that include sculpture, drawings, collage, graphic works and books. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and has extended hours with free admission from 5-9 p.m. Thursday. Regular admission is $12, with discounts for seniors and students. Visit meadowsmuseumdallas.org. Meadows Museum, 5900 Bishop Blvd., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., $12, meadowsmuseumdallas.org. — Merritt Martin