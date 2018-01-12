Best Things to Do in Dallas This Weekend

Fri 1/12

If you enjoyed Denton Rock Lottery, you'll love Damn Fine Music Fest. It's similar, but with a theme: legendary '90s crime drama Twin Peaks. More specifically, the five main characters. Five bands randomly composed of 23 of the best musicians throughout North Texas will put on a show of original music based on its given character. Characters include special agent Dale Cooper, Killer BOB, Laura Palmer, The Arm/Man From Another Place and the Log Lady. Coffee not included. Three Links, 2704 Elm St., 8 p.m., $12-$15, threelinksdeepellum.com. — Diamond Victoria

Movies like Jurassic Park have sucked all the wonder out of dinosaurs. When we had to settle for crappy, stop-motion animated dinosaurs, we could at least imagine how scary and magnificent these things actually looked. Then Steven Spielberg and Industrial Light and Magic came along, and we felt like this is as close as we’ll ever get to seeing these mighty beasts. Well, thanks to some industrious puppeteers and performers, we no longer have to settle for feeling scared of being eaten through a movie screen. The Jurassic Quest will bring its massive and real-looking dinosaur brood to Fair Park, 1010 1st Ave., for two weekends of shows. Shows are from 3-8 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. The show includes moving baby dinosaurs and life-size models that move and sound just like the real things might have. There’ll also be hands-on exhibits including science stations, crafts, coloring and games. Tickets are $20 for adults and kids and $18 for seniors age 65 and older. Kids’ VIP passes are available for $34 and can be purchased online at new.maingatetickets.com. Fair Park, 1010 1st Ave., 3-8 p.m., $20, new.maingatetickets.com. — Danny Gallagher

Dutch DJ and EDM producer Dyro is an electronic music festival king. And at 25, we'd say he's set for a pretty successful career. In 2014, he founded the label Wolv to help promote up-and-coming musicians in the genre while also featuring established artists. Since 2011, Dyro has released three EPs; three compilation albums featuring Kura, Luker and Dannic; and remixed dozens of singles. Stereo Live, 2711 Storey Lane, 10 p.m., $5 and up, stereolivedallas.com. — Diamond Victoria

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is treated with full holiday status in our more westerly regions. For three dusty, glorious weeks, the Will Rogers Memorial Center, 3400 Burnett Tandy Drive, transforms into a wonderland full of grit and bovine strength. Pull on your boots and point your car west for all the livestock shows, horse exhibitions, rodeos, parades, auctions and midway rides you can shake a rope at. From Friday through Feb. 3, view daily rodeos including “Best of the West” Ranch Rodeo, Best of Mexico Celebración, Cowboys of Color Rodeo, Bulls’ Night Out, the Fort Worth Super Shootout and Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association events. Exhibit halls will boast some of the area’s finest livestock from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, and a children’s barnyard will be open from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily. The midway will be bangin’ from 4-10 p.m. most weekdays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 10 p.m. Sundays. For a complete schedule (including the legendary kick-off parade at 11 a.m. Saturday) and tickets, $30, visit fwssr.com. Will Rogers Memorial Center, 3400 Burnett Tandy Drive, through Feb. 3, $30, fwssr.com. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Now, first thing’s first: This is not about tufted leather chairs, and there were no chipmunks harmed in the staging of the Chippendales 2018: About Last Night Tour. In fact, there were no chipmunks involved in the planning, choreography or light design. But there may very well be leather and two dudes named Chip and Dale (definitely at least one who is called Magic Mike), a helluva lot of gyrating for screaming audiences, glow sticks and those iconic trunkless tuxedos that seem to make even Chris Farley look sassy and sexy. Yes, those Chippendales. It’s the pants-drop seen around the world, a striptease showcase for those who appreciate the male form and a dance party complete with audience participation. They’re coming for House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., at 9 p.m. Friday. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 to $85. Visit houseofblues.com. House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., 9 p.m., $30-$85, houseofblues.com. — Merritt Martin

Sat 1/13

Does incorporating fresh produce into your cooking instill you with unbridled joy and satisfaction? If so, listen up. Stan Rodriques of 60 Vines will demonstrate some of his favorite dishes during the first iteration of a five-part Dallas Farmers Market cooking class series. Over the course of the next five weeks, five chefs will each draw inspiration from the Market's produce as they whip up tasty dishes for a plant-loving crowd. Tickets can be purchased in advance ($100 for the series) or at the door for $30. Dallas Farmers Market, 1010 S. Pearl Expressway, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., $30. — Kathryn DeBruler

Beer and yoga — great for when you want your chakras aligned and your inhibitions loose. Community Beer Co. and CubeFit Yoga are offering a morning yoga session, a pint of beer and a brewery tour for $15. The only downside is that you have to do all the weird stuff with your body before they’ll give you the beer. But as they say, there’s no beer without bow posture up to ear. Community Beer Co., 1530 Inspiration Drive, 10 a.m.-noon, $15. — Kathryn DeBruler

While attendees won’t need to be literati with a vast knowledge of the works of painter Jacob Lawrence or poet Langston Hughes to enjoy this concert, knowing a little about the Great Migration and the background of Hughes’ poem “One-Way Ticket” certainly could help one better appreciate Trio Ardente’s performance. Trio Ardente, a modern chamber group comprising piano, trumpet and viola, uses multiple mediums of art to weave a compelling narrative while shedding light on issues facing American society. This concert offers an artistic look into the journeys Lawrence took during the Great Migration, as he and other African-Americans fled the Southern states to escape violence and oppression, and how Lawrence’s experience influenced his iconic body of work that then inspired Hughes to write his famous poem “One-Way Ticket.” Composer Robert Bradshaw incorporated the artwork and spoken word poetry into this new work. Tickets cost $10. The performance starts at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Dallas Museum of Art’s Horchow Auditorium, 1717 N. Harwood St. For tickets or more details, visit dma.org/programs/event/one-way-ticket. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St., 2 p.m., $10, dma.org. — Daniel Rodrigue

Ty Sefton, Kamel Maude and Cory Kuchinsky are no strangers to fermentation; between the three of them, they have over 20 years of home-brewing experience. They took their combined know-how and turned it into TKO Libations. This Lewisville brewery, which had its soft-opening in October, will officially open to the public this Saturday with a full day of fun, festivities and beer (duh.) Things kick off at 11 a.m. with beer and doughnuts. Through the afternoon and into the evening you can enjoy tappings of award-winning brews including Gingerbread Monster, the seasonal, ginger-laden porter that won first place for Best Specialty Beer at the 2016 Brew Riot Homebrew competition. Beyond lots of great beer to try there will also be live music, a food truck and gourmet cheese tasting. TKO Libations, 2520 King Arthur Blvd., Suite 109, Lewisville, 10 a.m.-midnight. — Kathryn DeBruler

Zakk Wylde is best known for delivering bluesy, hard-rock guitar squeals as Ozzy Osbourne’s guitarist, but the musician also has a steady career with his own band, Black Label Society. Wylde is fronting the four-piece as it tours off its Grimmest Hits collection. Opener Corrosion of Conformity is about to release a new LP with returning frontman Pepper Keenan. No Cross No Crown takes Corrosion of Conformity’s signature hardcore punk sound and mixes in some Sabbath-like riffs. After years away, it’s good to have Keenan back in the band. Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., 7:30 p.m., $35-$55, thebombfactory.com. — Eric Grubbs

Mention geology to most people older than 20, and you’ll get a look that translates roughly to “I had to memorize a bunch of rocks for that class, and I couldn’t care any less about the field now, thanks.” It’s a shame that such a fascinating science gets buried under a bunch of rocks for so many of us. Geology is a mind-blowing fusion of history, chemistry and physics that holds the key to dang near every question we have about our existence. Drowned continents, fossils in North Texas creek beds, after-effects of giant tsunamis and, yes, even those seemingly mundane rocks tell us amazing stories of the ways they transformed Earth into the place we all know and love. Learn to appreciate the finer points of geology with the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, 2201 N. Field St., which hosts Discovery Days: Geology from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday. The full day of Earth-centric programming includes a story time for little ones, a demonstration of gem and mineral faceting, an explanation of how rocks are formed and why it matters, and a volcano-making workshop. All activities are included in the cost of general admission, which is $20 for adults, $12 for youths and $14 for seniors. Visit perotmuseum.org for more information. Perot Museum of Nature and Science, 2201 N. Field St., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $20, perotmuseum.org. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Katy Perry plays American Airlines Center Sunday courtesy Rony Alwin

Every journey begins with a single step. Remember that from 6 to 11 a.m. Saturday as you attempt to run or walk to the top of Reunion Tower, 300 Reunion Blvd. E. in downtown Dallas, as a participant in the Dallas Vert Mile. The Vertical Sprint Race and Fun Walk climbs 50 floors and 470 feet. One may also do the three-lap quarter-mile; six-lap half-mile; or the 12-lap, 600-story Vert Mile Challenge. Time limit is 2.5 hours for all 12 laps. The cost, based on the distance you register for, runs $55 to $85, and event planners guarantee “a fitter and happier you” along with all those nonprofit organizations that will benefit from the efforts of the athletes. The event is open to anyone 13 or older. Children ages 8-12 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Register or get more information at vertmile.com. Reunion Tower, 300 Reunion Blvd. E., 6-11 a.m., $55-$85, vertmile.com. — Reba Liner

Sun 1/14

Katy Perry is in a tough spot. Her practice of bolting together influences — from Beyonce to Britney Spears to Taylor Swift — to achieve a kind of democratic pop sound is on its last legs. On last year’s Witness, Perry’s fourth studio album, the seams really started to show. The music achieved something almost impossible: It managed to sound outdated and hopelessly trend-conscious all at once. The lyrics, a saving grace for many a pop auteur, were perhaps even worse, hovering somewhere between uninspired and outright embarrassing. So where does Perry go from here? That’s what makes this concert so fascinating. Perry, like most pop superstars, is at her most human, her least sleek and commercially put-together, when performing live. This is where you get to see the person at the heart of the marketing machine. The trademark veneer of 21st century pop sometimes makes it easy to forget that, behind all those layers of business acumen, studio precision and compromise, lives an artist. An individual with ideas to express and emotions to share. Who is Katy Perry, really? What is she trying to say? Here’s how you’ll find out. American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., 7 p.m., $50 and up, ticketmaster.com. — Jonathan Patrick

A prodigy of immense talent, Erich Wolfgang Korngold began composing before age 11. By 13, he released his first published score, the Piano Trio, in 1910. Imaginative and keenly in step with cutting-edge musical theory, the Trio was immediately well received, even among composers, including Strauss. The Trio’s emotional well runs seemingly far too deep for the mind of an artist so young. Korngold went on to compose scores for Hollywood films, becoming one of the most decorated artists in the field and the first celebrated classical composer to work in the industry. In honor of Korngold’s legacy, Dallas Opera concertmaster Ellen de Pasquale will lead a live performance of the Piano Trio followed by a panel discussion on the composer’s life work at 4 p.m. Sunday at Stern Chapel in Temple Emanu-El, 8500 Hillcrest Ave. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit dallasopera.org. Temple Emanu-El, 8500 Hillcrest Ave., 4 p.m., $10, dallasopera.org. — Jonathan Patrick

Celebrate the life and works of Martin Luther King Jr. with the 35th annual performance of Black Music and the Civil Rights Movement Concert: A Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Emmy Award-winning program, hosted by The Black Academy of Arts and Letters, includes narration, music and dance with the 200-person TBAAL choir and special guest artists B. Slade and Rahsaan Patterson. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. To purchase tickets, $15 to $35, visit tbaal.org. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St., 7:30 p.m., $15-$35, tbaal.org. — Emily Goldstein