Best Things to Do in Dallas This Weekend

Fri 1/26

Book collectors, good luck in finding author-signed copies, best-sellers, and coffee-table books on art and travel at the sale this weekend at the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library, 1515 Young St. Friends of the Dallas Public Library will get first pick of thousands of books, DVDs, CDs, audiobooks and vinyl albums from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday. (Become a member for $25 at the door or at fodpl.org.) Proceeds will go to programs of the 29 library branches. Bargain prices are promised when the public shops from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 214-670-1400. J. Erik Jonsson Central Library, 1515 Young St., Friday through Sunday, free, call 214-670-1400. — Reba Liner

After a banner 2016 during which she earned enormous accolades for her debut album, Midwest Farmer’s Daughter, Margo Price’s star continues to shine brightly. Her music has elements of soul, gospel and classic rock, and she tours it relentlessly. Price has appeared on the marquee at several prominent summer festivals and earned coveted appearances on Saturday Night Live and Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown. On Friday, she returns to the Kessler in support of her excellent new album, All American Made. A year ago, she had the sometimes stoic Kessler crowd leaving their seats to dance and eagerly belting out the lyrics to “Hands of Time,” “Tennessee Song” and “Hurtin’ (On the Bottle).” Price soaked it all in, returning to the stage for an extra encore, high-fiving those in the front rows and complementing everyone on the fact that the bar had run out of beer. As this show has long been sold out, it may be best to hit the bar early in case history repeats itself. The Kessler, 1230 W. Davis St., 8 p.m., sold out, thekessler.org. — Jeff Strowe

Soaring acrobats, pretzeling contortionists and bulbous strongmen might be the last people you’d expect to see at a classical music show, but here were are. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Cirque de la Symphonie, a multimedia event of radical physical performances choreographed to well-known classical compositions, with some contemporary thrown in, too. For those just getting into classical music or those with kiddos in tow, this might be just the entry point you’ve been searching for. While the programs are subject to change, you’re certain to enjoy plenty of classical favorites. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $29. For more information, visit mydso.com. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St., 7:30 p.m., $29 and up, mydso.com. — Jonathan Patrick

For 18-year-old singer and rapper Trinidad Cardona, it all started with a viral video. While still in high school, the Phoenix, Arizona, teen made waves with a 30-second freestyle a friend of his shot in the school bathroom. Even this rough cut, however, displays a talent for melody and timing, for shaping words into syrupy hooks. The video was so successful that it landed Cardona a deal with Island Records, which subsequently rereleased “Jennifer” as a fully fleshed-out single. Rap meets R&B meets pop in the addictive song, which centers mostly on the disorienting experience of being young and in love. Cardona’s music is more about innocence than immaturity, more about savoring the carefree vibes of youth than the empty partying most rap seems infatuated with at the moment. Like “Jennifer,” Cardona is refreshing and magnetic, a young artist with potential to spare. His stated mission of bringing more urban flavor to radio pop is equally admirable — and something contemporary music could use a lot more of. Trees, 2709 Elm St., 8 p.m., $21, treesdallas.com. — Jonathan Patrick

Hey, old people, remember those cheesy TV ads for horror movies at drive-in movie theaters? We mean the ones that promised a registered nurse would be on hand to treat anyone scared sick, or that warned people with heart problems and pregnant women to stay away. That’s right, we’re talking about movies so horrifying they would literally cause a woman to squirt a baby out of her vagina. Sadly, Mom and Dad were dull and never took us to see one of those screen gems. Luckily. there was Joe Bob Briggs (aka John Bloom), DFW’s beloved drive-in movie columnist, to celebrate the glories of cheap cinema. Joe Bob’s column is long gone, but he’s on the road with a touring show, How the Rednecks Saved Hollywood. See movie clips and hear him talk about the heroic rednecks of movie history at 8 p.m. Friday at Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and tickets — $16 advance, $18 day of show and $12 for Texas Theatre members — are available at prekindle.com. Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd., 6:30 p.m., $12 and up, prekindle.com. — Patrick Williams

At a time when racism and threats of war are breaking news, WaterTower Theatre picks a relevant subject for its

Spend a night with Janis Joplin at the Eisemann Center. Wikimedia Commons

next show. Elliot, A Soldier’s Fugue by Quiara Alegria Hudes opens at 8 p.m. Friday and runs through Feb. 18 at the theater, 15650 Addison Road in Addison. The 75-minute presentation focuses on the way war affects our lives by concentrating on three generations of a Puerto Rican family. Christopher Llewyn Ramirez plays Elliot, a Marine hero who fought in Iraq. His father was wounded in Vietnam, and his grandfather fought in Korea. In a fugue-like form, wars and tales are layered together as Elliot’s mother tries to reconcile and heal the emotional wounds of the three. David Lozano directs. For tickets, visit watertowertheatre.org. WaterTower Theatre, 15650 Addison Road, Addison, 8 p.m., $28, watertowertheatre.org. — Reba Liner

Ever fantasized about having a one-night stand with Janis Joplin? The husky-voiced boozy, bluesy psychedelic belter — our third-favorite musician from Port Arthur after Pimp C (RIP) and Bun B — joined the 27 Club almost 50 years ago, but you can have a patchouli- and Southern Comfort-scented walk of shame after the Broadway show A Night With Janis Joplin. The musical tour through her life and singing influences, written and directed by Randy Johnson, makes a stop at 8 p.m. Friday at the Charles W. Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson. Visit eisemanncenter.com for tickets or more information. Charles W. Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, 8 p.m., eisemanncenter.com. — Jesse Hughey

Sat 1/27

See homelessness from the brushstrokes of children in first through fifth grade at a reception from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at The Stewpot, 1835 Young St. Enjoy a free taco lunch and chat with the child artists, their parents, and Stewpot clients and staff. An added attraction is the exhibit by the late photographer Mary Ellen Marks, who documented for 30 years the life of a runaway teenager, subject of Tiny and Her Children, 1985-1999, Picturing Homelessness. For more information, visit museumofstreetculture.org. The Stewpot, 1835 Young St., 12:30-2:30, free, museumofstreetculture.org. — Reba Liner

There are plenty of bands that can sell out a stadium off the back of one perfectly nostalgic tune, but The Killers have more than a handful of beloved ballads. And with their first No. 1 album under their belt, they’re riding a wave of momentum going into 2018. Unfortunately, founding members Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer have bowed out of the tour. It’s also difficult to argue any of the tracks on 2017’s Wonderful Wonderful live up to the strutting exuberance of “Joy Ride,” or the youthful optimism of “All These Things That I’ve Done.” We won’t even try to compare anything on the latest album to “Mr. Brightside.” Regardless, whether you’ve been a day one fan or stopped caring after Hot Fuss, catching The Killers in the act is still more than worth the price of admission. Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 316 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, 7:30 p.m., sold out, ticketmaster.com. — Nicholas Bostick

Put aside your politics for one minute and just agree that there are a bunch of things that make America great: apple pie with a slice of melted cheese on top, movies that are more about pyrotechnics than plot and the right to wrap your car in whatever color you damn well please. The Harlem Globetrotters belong at the top of the list. We’re the only country in the world that produced a basketball team that can win every game it plays and make you laugh until your stomach hurts. This storied team of basketball comedians has been entertaining audiences since 1926, and you can’t call yourself an American if you’ve never seen the Globetrotters live. You’ll get your chance at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave. Tickets, $15 to $160, are available at ticketmaster.com. American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., 2 and 7 p.m., $15-$160, ticketmaster.com. — Danny Gallagher

Author Victoria Christopher Murray explores social, racial and family issues in her 2015 novel, Stand Your Ground. Her timely story of a black youth killed by a white male under the guise of a legal justification known as the stand-your-ground rule explores the aftermath of racial injustice on survivors. There’s grief, rage, an urge to exact justice outside the criminal justice system, and a complex mix of guilt and fear to contend with in this all-too-realistic narrative. The author will delve into these themes and discuss some of the overarching racial and societal implications during an appearance at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Bishop Arts Theatre Center, 215 S. Tyler St. Tickets are $18 to $22 at bishopartstheatre.org/speaker-series. Bishop Arts Theatre Center, 215 S. Tyler St., 3 p.m., $18-$22, bishopartstheatre.org/speaker-series. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Our new favorite Denton-based nonprofit radio station KUZU-FM 92.9 hosts a three-stage show with some of the best local acts around. It takes place throughout Andy's three floors, and sets include Francine Thirteen, Mind Spiders and Magic By Ritchy Flo. The night is also slated to include several DJs, video art and a dance party. Andy's Bar, 122 N. Locust St., Denton, 8 p.m., $11.55. — Diamond Victoria

Go on an adventure with brothers Martin and Christ Kratt, hosts of the Emmy-nominated animated children’s show Wild Kratts. The PBS show explores science through wild animals great and small — everything from elephants to mosquitos. Children and families can see the brothers and shout out their creature knowledge during Wild Kratts Live from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Verizon Theatre, 1001 Performance Place in Grand Prairie. For more information and tickets, $27 to $100, visit wildkrattslive.com. Verizon Theatre, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie, 1-2:30 p.m., $27-$100, wildkrattslive.com. — Emily Goldstein

The former Dallasites of Somebody's Darling now call Nashville home. And the band's in good company there with fellow roots rock artists. Since leaving town, Somebody's Darling has perfected its sound, but it won several Dallas Observer Music Awards in its hometown. Kessler Theater, 1230 W. Davis St., 8 p.m., $22-$44, thekessler.org. — Diamond Victoria

Take a very chilly dip at Fraternal Order of Eagles on Sunday Melissa Hennings

Sun 1/28

Dallas has it pretty good when it comes to winter. While much of the country has to deal with snow, we get maybe an inch per year. Think about that the next time you’re complaining about the cold, or even better, put your low tolerance for cold toward a good cause at the Hypnotic Donuts Polar Plunge challenge from 3-7 p.m. Sunday at the Dallas Fraternal Order of Eagles 3018, 8500 Arturo Drive. Attendees will voluntarily pay $10 and jump in the swimming pool in the middle of winter. They can dry off in the heated tiki lounge with a cool drink or a hot coffee. The event includes a four-person relay race and a raffle for an office lunch catered by Hypnotic Donuts. All proceeds will go to the Greater Dallas Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Dallas Fraternal Order of Eagles, 8500 Arturo Drive, 3-7 p.m., $10. — Danny Gallagher

For the fifth installment in the Robert E. & Jean Ann Titus Art Song Recital Series, the Dallas Opera has invited decorated soprano Nadine Sierra to the stage. Touring pianist and Metropolitan Opera assistant conductor Bryan Wagorn will join Sierra for this performance, and the two will explore selections by Strauss, Schubert, Barber and more. This exclusive recital takes place at 2 p.m. Sunday at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. Tickets start at $15. For more information, visit dallasopera.org. Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St., 2 p.m., $15 and up, dallasopera.org. — Jonathan Patrick