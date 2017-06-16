The Best Things to Do in Dallas This Weekend

Tour de Fat stops at Bomb Factory Saturday to raise money for bike nonprofits. Jamestown Revival plays at 7:30 p.m. Tour de Fat Facebook

Friday

During his time working for The Dallas Morning News from 1907-57, John Knott created many cartoons and characters, many of which were reprinted across America. But his “Old Man Texas” character was meant to represent rural property owners who desired low taxes along with honest politicians. Spend Friday night at the Hall of State in Fair Park, 3939 Grand Ave., with the Dallas Historical Society and its series installment “An Evening With! John Knott’s Cartoons with Ed Owens”, starting at 6:30 p.m. The DHS has about a third of the 15,000 pieces from Knott’s lifetime of work, and the lecture will examine many of those pieces and the importance of Knott’s contributions to social and political commentary. Hall of State in Fair Park, 3939 Grand Ave., 6:30 p.m., $10, call 214-421-4500 or visit eventbrite.com. — Merritt Martin

In the '80s and early '90s, Metallica almost singlehandedly brought thrash metal to pop-level relevancy. Its decline since, however, has been steep and consistent. That is until recently, when the band’s latest full-length, Hardwired ... To Self-Destruct, reestablished Metallica as a force to be reckoned with. Not since 1991 has Metallica moved with such purpose, motivation and … well, fun. Diehard fans are enjoying a remarkable 2017, as this return to form coincides with the band’s first North American tour since 2009, the WorldWired Tour. Backed by heavy-metallers Avenged Sevenfold, Metallica — armed with its patented heavy riffs and hook-laden explosiveness — seek to reminds America how it changed the course of music forever, and why, several generations later, the metal world is still feeding off the table scraps it left behind some 35 years ago. AT&T Stadium, 1 AT&T Way, Arlington, 6 p.m., Sold Out, 817-892-4000 or attstadium.com. — Jonathan Patrick

Bruce Wood Dance Project is known for bringing new and exciting works to the stage on a regular basis, whether they’re new in terms of age or new to our neck of the woods. With this season’s offering, Journeys, at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 16-17, at Dallas City Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St., BWDP offers two Dallas premieres. The first is “Schmetterling” (2004), which features a score of classical heavyweights, Mozart and Beethoven, and “Zero Hour” (1999) dances to Astor Piazzolla and Lalo Schifrin melodies. But “Chasing Home,” choreographed by BWDP’s Albert Drake III with Joseph Thalken, will be performed with a live score by the Dallas Chamber Symphony. Tickets are $25 to $100, but combos are available for as low as $42 for a showing of Journeys and a performance of BWDP’s “Chasing Home” in the fall. Dallas City Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St., 8 p.m., $25-$100, brucewooddance.org. — Merritt Martin

Alert: Flora Street, the vital artery of the Dallas Arts District from One Arts Plaza to the Dallas Museum of Art, will be shut down. No need to bring signs and protests; bring your lawn blankets and comfy shoes. It’s the annual Summer Block Party. From 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, June 16, the free celebration joins together the big hitters of the DAD, including the Crow Collection of Asian Art, Dallas Museum of Art, Nasher Sculpture Center and Klyde Warren Park, for a celebration of the arts and the walkable area in which to enjoy them. The Crow offers up the last couple of weeks of Landscape Relativities: The Collaborative Works of Arnold Chang and Michael Cherney, an exhibition that appeals to both photography buffs and fans of Chinese ink painting. For more information on the block party, visit dallasartsdistrict.org, and for more on the exhibition, visit crowcollection.org. Dallas Arts District, Flora Street, 6 p.m.-midnight, free, dallasartsdistrict.org. — Merritt Martin

So you’ve finally got that fancy new camera you’ve always wanted that isn’t a cellphone. The problem is you’ve got no idea what you should take a picture of. You’d take a photo of something in your house or apartment, but you can look at that stuff with your own two eyes, and social media is already filled with useless images of people’s children and meals. There’s a special event just for you. The Late Night Photo Walk takes aspiring photographers around the city’s Arts District to show them some of the unique sights they can capture with their cameras in the outdoor hustle and bustle of the Dallas nightlife and at exhibits at the Dallas Museum of Art and Nasher Sculpture Center. The walk starts at 6:30 p.m. at Klyde Warren Park. Klyde Warren Park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, 6:30 p.m., free. — Danny Gallagher

Saturday

You'll be hard pressed to find a band that's gone through as many lineup changes as LA Guns, which hails from LA's Sunset Strip. The hair metal band even recruited the then-future Guns N' Roses' frontman Axl Rose in 1984, before he and Guns founder Tracii Guns went on to form Hollywood Rose, a precursor to Guns 'N Roses, before Guns was swiftly replaced by Slash. These days, the band lacks any original member, but its live shows are still just as energetic and full of familiar hits as they were back in the '80s and early '90s. Curtain Club, 2800 Main St., 8 p.m., $22-$30, 214-342-2030 or curtainclub.com. — Diamond Victoria

Everyone likes chips, and almost everyone likes beer. However, there’s a secret relationship between these two carb-laden treats that only a few people know: They go great together. They complement each other so well that they would get married if they could. That’s why the Noble Rey Brewing Co. in Dallas will host The Beer and Chips Art Festival, a unique festival that puts these two treats from the culinary deities together the way they were always meant to be. This roaming art festival features exciting new works of art from 50 artists from around the country that are free for viewing; all you have to cover is the check for the beer and chips. Noble Rey Brewing Co., 2636 Farrington St., 12-7 p.m., free, noblereybrewing.com. — Danny Gallagher

Bodies are strange things, and in the digital age, they’re only becoming stranger. This is the subject of UT Dallas artist and Master of Fine Arts candidate Jessie Budd’s work. Identity politics and the exploration of the human body’s malleability in the 21st century are at the heart of Budd’s fascinating art. Through self-portraits, fragmentation and several mediums, including illustration, sculpture, video and photography, Budd seeks to better understand the way we interact with modernity and how that affects the unusual relationship among mind, body and the external world. In her highly personal artworks, forms are stretched, deconstructed and transformed into entirely new and radical entities as Budd works through the fundamental questions of what it means to be a living thing trapped in a one-by-one box of flesh and bone. UT Dallas invites you to explore Budd’s art at the opening night of the artist’s exhibition at CentralTrak’s Artists Residency location. The show begins at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 17. Refreshments will be provided. CentralTrak, 800 Exposition Ave., 8 p.m., free. – Jonathan Patrick

The philanthropic festival Tour de Fat, presented by Fat Tire, brings its unique blend of music, beer, bikes and fun to Dallas with headliner Jamestown Revival. Spanning 33 cities this year, the festival's mission is to raise money for partnering nonprofits and will benefit Bike DFW, an organization which, according to its website, aims "to educate and advocate for changes in attitude and public policy that will improve and promote the safety, convenience and acceptance of bicycling in North Central Texas." The festival kicks off at 4 p.m. at The Bomb Factory, with an open-to-all fashion show at 4:30 p.m., a bicycle race at 6:30 p.m. and dance contest at 7 p.m. Stick around to hear folk rock duo Jamestown Revival at 7:30 p.m. The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., 4 p.m., $20/$25, 214-932-6501 or thebombfactory.com. — Diamond Victoria

As part of the 2017 Dallas Flamenco Festival, Ochre House Theater offers a world premiere: Picasso: Matador De Málaga. Through a multimedia deluge of sights, sounds and performances, the show seeks to capture the splintered passions and dynamism of the artist’s controversial life and work. World-class flamenco dancers, carefully curated design and some of our city’s finest actors conspire to bring patrons what will surely be one of the year's most memorable productions. Picasso’s insatiable desire and fiercely radical vision set him apart from both his peers and history. Ochre House’s reputation for emotional fireworks and left-of-center displays makes it an ideal candidate to tell his story. The event is for people 18 and older, and as with every Ochre House performance, do not arrive late. The house opens at 7:45 p.m. for evening performances and 2 p.m. for Saturday matinees. Performances start at 8:15 p.m. and run Wednesday through Saturday from June 21 through July 1 at Ochre House Theater, 825 Exposition Ave.; Saturday matinees begin at 2:30 pm. Tickets start at $25 ($20 for seniors and students). Ochre House Theater, 825 Exposition Ave., 2:30 and 8:30 p.m., $25 and up, ochrehousetheater.org. — Jonathan Patrick

Sunday

Everyone wants to go Hawaii. It’s the default view of heaven on Earth. Unfortunately, the only thing that’s not heavenly about the place is the price it costs to go there. That’s why the Dallas chapter of the U.S. Bartenders’ Guild hosts a special week dedicated to America’s tropical getaway. Dallas Tiki Week turns some of the city’s most beloved, popular bars and eateries into tropical getaways with special events from Sunday, June 18, through Thursday, June 22. It begins at the Pilikia tiki bar, 3113 Ross Ave., with an opening registration from 3 to 9 p.m. and a special luau kickoff party. The party continues all week with celebrations at places like Rapscallion, Shoals in Deep Ellum and Glencoe Park and includes an Uptown tiki pub crawl. Tickets are $20 for individual days and $50 for a weeklong pass and are available at eventbrite.com. Pilikia, 3113 Ross Ave., 3 p.m. Sunday, $20-$50, eventbrite.com. — Danny Gallagher

