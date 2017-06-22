The Best Things to Do in Dallas This Weekend

EXPAND We can't promise that getting inked at Dallas Tattoo Expo will be as painless as this woman makes it look. Roderick Pullum

Friday

Iron Maiden has not visited North Texas for several years, but the wait is always worth it. And you can expect more new material than last time — when the British six-piece played nothing beyond its output up to '92 — since it's touring off of its new album, The Book of Souls. Iron Maiden will clearly not take the easy route and play the hits for the rest of its career. Opener Ghost will be worth getting there early. Its mix of psychedelic, doom, metal and hard rock — with a little bit of humor — is the perfect primer for the main act. American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., 7:30 p.m., $39-$100, ticketmaster.com. — Eric Grubbs

Fiddler on the Roof is not an obvious choice for a feel-good night out. Set in tsarist Russia in 1905, it follows an impoverished family struggling to come to terms with a world that’s changing, and not for the better. The Jewish population in the village where the story plays out is targeted by the Russian government and subjected to a pogrom and eventual exile. But the brilliance of the play is that it’s balanced with a bittersweet sense of humor that plays to notions of identity, family and tradition even while tackling darker notions of prejudice and repression. And the songs are genuine earworms: brilliant tunes that have been among the most enduring that Broadway has ever produced. Rockwall Summer Musicals takes on the beloved show beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, at the Rockwall High School Performing Arts Center, 1201 TL Townsend Drive. Performances — which are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sundays — continue through July 2. Rockwall High School Performing Arts Center, 1201 TL Townsend Drive, 7:30 p.m., $18-$22, rockwallsummermusicals.org. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

John Williams is arguably the most important film composer of all time. From the chilling Jaws soundtrack to the brute grandiosity of Jurassic Park and Star Wars, Williams can construct entire worlds from nothing more than an orchestra and some clever writing. Inventive turns and uncanny emotionality figure heavily into Williams’ works, which, unlike even some of the best film compositions, always function in symphony, not in contrast, with their visual counterparts. What would Spielberg’s shark and dinosaurs be without those nerve-wracking tuba bellows and triumphant strings? This month, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra honors Williams’ priceless contributions to cinema with a series of performances showcasing his most celebrated film scores. Jeff Tyzik conducts. These concerts take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 23-24, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at The Meyerson. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St., 7:30 p.m., $45 and up, mydso.com. — Jonathan Patrick

Getting a tattoo is not a decision to take lightly. Just ask anyone with a face tattoo or, if you’ve got the guts, Mike Tyson. Tattoos can be a great way to express your personality. If you’re thinking about getting inked and don’t know the right person to do the job, plan on making a trip to the Dallas Tattoo Expo 2017, which runs from Friday, June 23, to Sunday, June 25, at Fair Park, 1121 First Ave. Some of the greatest tattoo artists from across the state will show off their most breathtaking designs and ink a few people in attendance. The expo will also include live burlesque acts, food and drinks, and things for the kids to do. Tickets are $18 for a single day pass or $42 for a weekend pass and can be purchased at eventbrite.com. Fair Park, 1121 First Ave., Friday-Sunday, $18-$42, eventbrite.com. — Danny Gallagher

Saturday

Classic arcade games can be addictive. They seem simple and straightforward, but all it takes is one quarter and one wrong move to keep you obsessing over being bested by a machine. Take, for instance, the classic Data East coin-op platformer BurgerTime. You control a mad-dashing chef named Peter Pepper who’s tasked with building the world’s biggest burgers by walking across the ingredients while dodging anthropomorphic proteins like sausages and fried eggs. Sounds simple, right? If you said “yes,” then you’ve never played it. BurgerTime is a maddening challenge of planning and reflexes, and only a select few have learned how to master it over the last 35 years. The Free Play Arcade, 1730 E. Belt Line Road in Richardson, will celebrate the game’s 35th anniversary with a special BurgerTime party from 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, June 24. The daylong celebration will feature a special BurgerTime challenge, themed drinks and a pop-up burger stand. Admission is $10 plus tax. Visit freeplayrichardson.com for more information. Free Play Arcade, 1730 E. Belt Line Road, Richardson, 11 a.m.-midnight, $10, freeplayrichardson.com. — Danny Gallagher

Dallas doesn’t have royalty, but if it did, Dallas Mavericks superstar Dirk Nowitzki would definitely be the king, or at least a duke. He’s more than just a great athlete who helped bring an obscure NBA team to contender status. He’s a nice guy. In accordance with his Tom Hanks-level of niceness, Nowitzki hosts an annual celebrity baseball game to raise money for some worthy causes. This year’s Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Dr Pepper Ballpark, 7300 Roughriders Trail in Frisco. The annual baseball game will include famous faces on the diamond, including Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott, Dez Bryant and Ezekiel Elliott and actor Geoff Stults from the Netflix series Gracie and Frankie and the film Unforgettable. Tickets are between $9 and $22, and proceeds will go to the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation and the Heroes Foundation, which provide sports programs for local youths. Tickets can be purchased at ticketreturn.com. Dr Pepper Ballpark, 7300 Roughriders Trail, Frisco, 6 p.m., $9-$22, ticketreturn.com. — Danny Gallagher

Thirty-year-old Cody Johnson has lived a life straight from an authentic country music playbook. He's ridden horses while working as a prison guard observing chain gangs. He's ridden bulls and has the medals and injuries to display as proof. Lately, he's ridden his powerful voice to the Top 10 of the Billboard Country Charts and earned huge accolades from fans, critics and industry folks for his genuine and heartfelt approach to song craft. Equally at home in a dark, dusty roadhouse as he is onstage in a swanky theater, Johnson has connected with his audience in ways reminiscent of likeminded singers Eric Church and Colt Ford, approaching music more as a craft and less as a flashy form of entertainment. His appearance Saturday at Panther Island Pavilion should make for a night of solid singalongs, lively dancing and a chance to get fairly close to a rising country star. Panther Island Pavilion, 395 Purcey St., Fort Worth, 5 p.m., $25, prekindle.com. — Jeff Strowe

If you’re counting down the days until the good ol’ US of A celebrates its birthday with fireworks, great food and live music but the anticipation is more than you can handle, Allen’s annual “first to the Fourth” Market Street Allen USA Celebration is free to attend, and here to get you to those corn dogs and bright lights sooner than later. From 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Celebration Park, 701 Angel Parkway, the whole family can grab a bite or two from various food trucks, take part in numerous games and activities, and have the chance to meet Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley in the inaugural competition of completing NFL drills such as a 40-yard dash and vertical jumps. Party bands Le Freak and Emerald City will provide the soundtrack before a fireworks finale lights up the park. Coolers, chairs and shade structures are permitted with limitations. Celebration Park, 701 Angel Parkway, Allen, 4-10 p.m., free, allenusa.org. — Diamond Victoria

Future’s showstopping summer showcase is aptly titled the Nobody Safe Tour. Looking back on the last two years of the superstar rapper’s career, it’s clear this is a declaration he’s living by. During that time, he’s released five albums that have reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts, setting a record as the first artist to have two albums, FUTURE and HNDRX, debut on top of the charts in consecutive weeks. It’s an absurd feat that attests to Future’s relentless work ethic and popularity in a competitive and saturated genre. Right now his brand of hip-hop reigns supreme, with drowsy trap beats, a semicoherent rap flow and occasional falsetto. His lyrics expound on the luxurious life of a hip-hop star while also touching on real-life stresses he’s endured in the past. The Nobody Safe Tour is one of the summer’s most anticipated events; its lineup also features rap stars Tory Lanez and A$AP Ferg. Starplex Pavilion, 3839 S. Fitzhugh Ave., 7 p.m., $35 and up, dallaspavilion.org. — Mikel Galicia

Sunday

The Singapore Slingers are a Dallas treasure, and here’s why: They are the ultimate in escapism. The heat outside might be oppressive, the news might be depressing and your family might be driving you up the wall, but when you walk into a Singapore Slingers gig, everything melts away. That’s partially because of the heat that the 18-member jazz orchestra generates but mostly because this retro outfit comes costumed and ready to churn out authentic pre-swing numbers from 1895 to 1935. There’s no better excuse to get all dolled up, slicked back and lipsticked than a date with Matt Tolentino and his ensemble. They’ll do their thing at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Pocket Sandwich Theater, 5400 East Mockingbird Lane. Tickets are $16 for kids ages 12 and younger and $22 for adults. Purchase them at pocketsandwich.com. Pocket Sandwich Theater, 5400 E. Mockingbird Lane, 1 p.m., $16-$22, pocketsandwich.com. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

