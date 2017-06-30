The Best Things to Do in Dallas This Weekend

EXPAND Former gubernatorial candidate Kinky Friedman performs at Shipping and Receiving on Friday. Brian Canof

Friday

Dutch DJ legend Tiesto will be appearing in Dallas on Friday night, fresh off a crowd-pleasing set at last week's Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas. For more than 25 years, he's been at the forefront of progressive house and trance music, constantly coming up with new, eclectic grooves and re-interpreting pop hits. Recently, he worked with John Legend and Miley Cyrus. Tiesto is certainly at the top of the DJ hierarchy, but he’s also a philanthropist, stadium headliner and brand developer. He hosted an exclusive pop-up merchandise shop on the Electric Daisy Carnival grounds, an honor bestowed only on the biggest stars. Stereo Live Dallas, 2711 Storey Lane, 9 p.m., $45-$100, stereolivedallas.com. — Jeff Strowe

Tom Scholz has always been Boston. The guitarist has worked with many members of the band over the years, and the current version is a six-piece with lead vocalist Tommy DeCarlo. Don't expect anything beyond the obvious at this Starplex show. Hits from the first Boston album — still staples on classic rock radio — will be mixed in with material from Third Stage and Don't Look Back. This is highly polished arena rock that has managed to outlast many genre trends. Joan Jett’s music is also in this camp, so it’s fitting that she’ll open. Jett is a no-nonsense survivor, and her punk grit and pop hooks are as appealing as ever. Starplex Pavilion, 3839 S. Fitzhugh Ave., 7:30 p.m., $15 and up, livenation.com. — Eric Grubbs

Kinky Friedman grew up on a ranch near Austin, wrote for Texas Monthly and ran for governor in 2006. The singer-songwriter, novelist and humorist has also released 16 full-length albums in 34 years. His lyrics are satirical and not to be taken too seriously (i.e.: "Oh, they ain't makin' Jews like Jesus anymore/They ain't makin' carpenters that know what nails are for"), but it only makes his shows that much more fun. Shipping and Receiving, 201 S. Calhoun St., 8 p.m., $20-$200, shippingandreceiving.bar. — Diamond Victoria

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary is a new full-length film on the influential tenor sax player and composer, written and directed by critically acclaimed documentary filmmaker John Scheinfeld, known for The U.S. vs. John Lennon and Who Is Harry Nilsson (And Why Is Everybody Talkin' About Him?). The film is noteworthy for being the first documentary on Coltrane produced with the full participation of Coltrane’s family, as well as the support of the handful of record labels that collectively own the Coltrane catalog, which means the film features clips of nearly 50 of Coltrane’s original recordings. Magnolia At the Modern and The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St., will screen Chasing Trane as a part of an ongoing series featuring critically acclaimed, foreign and independent films. Tickets cost $9 or $7 for museum members. Advance sales begin two hours before each show. Showtimes are at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday, June 30; 5 p.m. Saturday, July 1; and noon (half price), 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, July 2. Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St., 4 and 6 p.m., $7-$9, themodern.org. — Daniel Rodrigue





Saturday

Contrary to popular opinion, all event walks are not limited to the Bishop Arts District. Exposition Park is getting into the scene, and it’s about damn time because that neighborhood deserves its just desserts … or drink specials, as it happens. The inaugural Expo Park Art and Wine Walk is from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 1. This historic district, just across from Fair Park at Exposition and Parry avenues, boasts purveyors of everything from coffee to theater: Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters, Eight Bells Alehouse, Craft and Growler, Confetti Eddie’s Magic Parlor, Ochre House Theater and more. They’ll all be available for a look-see. The walk offers new specials of all kinds every hour and also celebrates a new neighbor: Impact House, a co-working and event space that will host an open house with workshops and STEM competitions during the walk. Admission is free, but VIP tickets are available for $25, and each includes access to a VIP area, a T-shirt and a wine ticket. Impact House, 827 Exposition Ave., noon-6 p.m., $25, eventbrite.com. — Merritt Martin

What exactly are we celebrating on the Fourth of July? History buffs may know the technically correct reasons behind this hallowed American holiday. The rest of us, though, are celebrating one aspect of American history: kickin’ ass. The U.S. is filled with notorious ass-kickers celebrated for their ability to kick a lot of asses so hard the asses’ owners learned important lessons. Few American ass-kickers are more revered than western lawman Wyatt Earp and his gang of gunslingers who achieved infamy in 1881 with the gunfight at the O.K. Corral in Tombstone, Arizona. Relive this legendary American ass-kicking with a screening of 1993’s Tombstone, starring Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer, Sam Elliott and Fort Worth’s late, great son Bill Paxton. The Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd., will screen a 35mm print of the film at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2. Tickets are $10.75 per adult and $9.75 for theater members and can be purchased at the box office or online at thetexastheatre.com. Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd., 5:30 p.m., $10.75, thetexastheatre.com. — Danny Gallagher

The world is full of exciting filmmakers eager to tell their stories. All each needs is a theater and an audience. That’s why events like the African Film Festival are so important to the film community. This year’s festival, organized by the African American Museum in Fair Park, will screen exciting and thought-provoking works of cinema, including the dramatic thriller Le Silence Pure, written by Marie Solo from the Democratic Republic of the Congo; the inspiring The Invisible City, which tells the story of children rebuilding their lives in a refugee camp after being separated from their families; and the American film Singleton Boulevard, which examines the lives of four seemingly random people in a hole-in-the-wall bar set in West Dallas in 1963. The African Film Festival runs from Friday, June, to Sunday, July 3, at various screening locations. Passes for single films start at $10, and an all-festival pass is $160. Visit theafricanfilmfestival.org for times, ticket prices and locations. Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd., Saturday-Monday, $10-$160, theafricanfilmfestival.org. — Danny Gallagher

Sunday

The pioneer of the paint-and-sip-wine experience, at least outside of the home, is Pinot’s Palette, a group of local artists who guide attendees through painting all kinds of quirky little scenes while sipping some delicious vino. The classes, which usually last a couple of hours, have included blacklight paint parties, chances to imitate Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” and the opportunity to paint your pet. At 2 p.m. Sunday, July 2, the company’s Garland location, 305 River Fern Ave., offers the chance to capture your dreams through colorful paints in a dream catcher-themed class. Tickets are $35 and include all supplies necessary to enjoy the full paint-and-sip know-how. For more information and the opportunity to attend free future events, visit pinotspalette.com. Pinot's Palette, 305 River Fern Ave., 2 p.m., $35, pinotspalette.com. — Diamond Victoria

While Willie Nelson may be getting long in the tooth, he certainly hasn’t slowed down. His 61st studio album, God’s Problem Child, shot to the top of the Billboard Top Country Albums charts after its April release and cemented Nelson’s position as the king of country. Tracks like "Still Not Dead" showcase Nelson’s iconic humor with a voice as bright and clear as well-tuned lap-steel — not to mention the octogenarian outlaw has 10 gigs planned for July alone. His Outlaw Music Festival will kick off in Dallas after the cancellation of the tour’s original kickoff in New Orleans. But the Big Easy’s loss is Dallas’ gain as the Red Headed Stranger will be joined by a cavalcade of country stars old and new during his stay. Sheryl Crow, The Avett Brothers and Hayes Carll will be in attendance alongside newcomer Margo Price and Nelson’s son, Lukas. Nelson’s one of the last of his kind, a true legend not only in his field but in the storied history of American pop culture as well. Here’s hoping that Shotgun Willie sees many more years crisscrossing the union in his hot boxed and eco-friendly tour bus, but for now, Dallas can look forward to his fast-approaching appearance. Starplex Pavilion, 1818 First Ave., 3 p.m., $22 and up, livenation.com. — Nicholas Bostick

