Best Things to Do in Dallas This Weekend

Friday

Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band bring together music icons of the '60s and '70s and the fans who adore them. If we're being honest, Starr is probably our favorite Beatle, and he's toured with 12 variations of the band since 1989. He plays a bit of his solo material as well as some Beatles songs, and the rest of the touring band members follow suit with their own music. The current lineup, which has been the same since 2012, includes singer-songwriter Todd Rundgren, keyboardist Gregg Rolie (Santana, Journey), guitarist Steve Lukather (Toto), bassist Richard Page (Mr. Mister), woodwind player Warren Ham (Bloodrock, Kansas) and drummer Gregg Bissonette. Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 300 W. Las Colinas Blvd., 8 p.m., $55-$200, musicfactory.com. — Diamond Victoria

Oral Fixation is back in a big way. The Dallas-born storytelling series took a bit of a hiatus this year, but it’s more than making up for the time off with a bold sixth season premiere. “Jump Off a Cliff” is the theme for the show at 8 p.m. Friday in Hamon Hall, 2403 Flora St., and it promises to be a doozy: Seven storytellers spill the details on the risks they took, the things they spoke out about, the mistakes they made or the life-changing decisions they shouldered. The headliner for the evening is Gretchen Carlson, the Fox News anchor who filed a lawsuit against Roger Ailes for sexual harassment — a woman whose decision to go public about her experience has inspired other women to speak out and stop other serial harassers. Tickets are available for $40 at attpac.org. To learn more about Oral Fixation, visit oralfixationshow.com. Hamon Hall, 2403 Flora St., 8 p.m., $40, attpac.org. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

An aspiring musician could record a single, design merchandise, promote a show and even score some dope without leaving her bedroom (until soundcheck), thanks to the internet. Tempting as that can be for many introverted, artistic types, though, there is no substitute for the kind of connections that can only be made in person. The Dallas Music Conference aims to facilitate that kind of interaction and encourage people who are trying to start careers in music by bringing together professionals from all areas of the industry at workshops, mentoring sessions, panels, performances and, because this is Dallas, brunch. Performers include Blu H3ron, Mark Rose (Spitalfield) and AJ Perdomo (the Dangerous Summer), plus the Emo Nite nostalgia fest. Speakers include Perdomo, Hyacinth Belcher, Scott Beggs and Roy Vann. The bulk of the conference, spread across Deep Ellum, is Saturday, but it starts with a kickoff mixer and concert Friday and ends with breakfast tacos and a bar crawl Sunday. Regular passes are $75, and VIP passes — which add a VIP lunch, one-on-one mentoring, a gift bag, early check-in and a T-shirt to the deal — are $100. Visit dallasmusicconference.org for the schedule, list of speakers and tickets. Deep Ellum, Friday-Sunday, $75, dallasmusicconference.org. — Jesse Hughey

Comedian Corey Holcomb has some advice about using the word “bitch” to describe women: Men need to use it more. He says too many men call their women bitch once, see their shocked looks and stop. Bad move. You’ve got to break them into it with repetition. Don’t just say bitch in anger; say it during good times with a smile: “Bitch, you crazy.” Soon enough, she’ll accept it as normal. Bitches, relationships, side women, how to bring side children to family reunions: Holcomb isn’t just a comedian. He’s a relationship counselor. (Plus, he has the phone number of an abortion clinic that has pool tables, which he’s willing to share with men in the audience.) Hear Holcomb’s twisted take on love and family — regular and side — at the Addison Improv, 4980 Belt Line Road, No. 250., as he performs six shows this weekend: 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $28. Find them at improvaddison.com. Addison Improv, 4980 Belt Line Road, No. 250, Friday-Sunday, $28, improvaddison.com. — Patrick Williams

Wrestling with notions of legacy and how it relates to a person’s character has been a struggle lately. Our country has been caught up in debates about whether legendary military leaders who sided with the moral travesty of slavery deserve to be honored. That type of calculation of judgment is often applied to Martin Luther, whose spiritual rebellion caused a rift in Christianity that bore Protestantism and other reforms, including the notion of the separation of church and state. In Martin Luther on Trial, the complexities of this man are put on trial. Martin Luther exists in purgatorial courtroom with St. Peter presiding, the devil prosecuting and Luther’s wife, Katie, acting as defense. Luther is heralded as the man who made the Bible accessible to the common man, yet he caused deep divisions within humanity and later became virulently anti-Semitic. The play, which will be performed at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, invites viewers to think critically about the ways we consider a person’s influence in relation to their faults. Tickets are $30 to $91 at fpatheatre.com/tour/dallas-mlot-2017. Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive, 8 p.m., $30-$91, fpatheatre.com. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Saturday

Dallas and Denton don't get all the cool music and art festivals around here. Carrollton plays host to the annual Festival at the Switchyard, which includes lots of food vendors, games, jugglers, magicians, face painting and headliners the Toadies and Everclear. And get this: It's totally free to attend. If you opted out of trudging through the State Fair of Texas this year, the Festival at the Switchyard is certainly a great alternative, and with better music, too. Historic Downtown Carrollton, 1106 S. Broadway St., 11 a.m., free, see Facebook. — Diamond Victoria

More than just a typical comic book store, Red Pegasus Comics has quickly become a haven and hangout for up-and-coming area writers, artists and illustrators, as well as comic book collectors. In addition to carrying comics and graphic novels from publishers such as DC, Marvel, Dark Horse Comics and other indie companies, the shop stocks self-published zines. Gabriel Mendez and Kenneth Denson at Red Pegasus Comics have hosted semi-regular meetups and events for writers and artists covering topics from how to self-publish to how to get started in comics. And in keeping with the shop’s community vibe, Red Pegasus, 208 W. Eighth St., is throwing a party and a monster of a sale from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday to celebrate turning 3 years old (and to celebrate owner Denson’s birthday), including cake, Noble Rey beer and a special surprise at 7 p.m. Mendez says everything in the store will be discounted by 60 percent during the party. For more information, visit facebook.com/redpegasuscomics or email info@redpegasuscomics.com. Red Pegasus, 208 W. Eighth St., 3-8 p.m., free, facebook.com/redpegasuscomics. — Daniel Rodrigue

The Blow isn't just an electronic music duo. Khaela Maricich started it as her solo project in 2002, and Jona Bechtolt, formerly of Yacht, joined later. The Blow now consists of Maricich and Melissa Dyne, who incorporate performance art and monologues into their sets. The Blow has released 10 albums since its conception. Club Dada, 2720 Elm St., $14, dadadallas.com. — Diamond Victoria

Red Pegasus Comics in Oak Cliff is throwing a party and a monster sale Saturday. Sarah Schumacher

Sunday

So, gramps is an ass-man. How do you feel about that? Hey, that whole Iraq invasion thing — good idea or no? Those are two questions we suspect won’t be asked as fraternal twins Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush appear at 2 p.m. Sunday at Barnes & Noble, 7700 W. Northwest Highway. They’ll sign Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life, their co-written account of their time as first daughters. The twins were 19 when their pops, George W. Bush, became president in 2001, and 7 when their grandfather George H.W. moved into the White House. So will we get salacious stories of college-age wildness behind the doors of the West Wing? No, silly. These are Bushes, not Clintons or Trumps. Besides, the twins said they haven’t ruled out some sort political work in the future, and given the state of politics today, we can think of much worse things than the return of the Bush dynasty to Washington. Show up as early as 9 a.m. Sunday to buy a book — you’ll need a receipt and a wristband to reserve your place in line. Go to stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2884 for more details. Barnes & Noble, 7700 W. Northwest Highway, 2 p.m., free, barnesandnoble.com. — Patrick Williams

Dallas’ Exchange to Change is a resale and thrift shop with a mission: “collaborating with eclectic individuals to change the world through their vision of fashion, art, service, and education.” Exchange to Change invites you to its latest Po’ Up party at 5 p.m. Sunday at Deep Ellum’s Drugstore Cowboy, 2721 Main St. If an evening of open-mic poetry, drinks, freestyle painting, positive vibes and great music sounds up your alley, this is your scene. There’s sure to be plenty of high spirits to ignite your artistic side. Another party is at 5 p.m. Dec. 3, also at Drugstore Cowboy. For more information, visit facebook.com/ExchangeToChangeTM. Drugstore Cowboy, 2721 Main St., 5 p.m., free, see Facebook. — Jonathan Patrick

Lupe Fiasco is a far cry from the youthful “breath of fresh air” Jay-Z called him after the release of Fiasco’s critically-acclaimed 2006 debut, Food & Liquor. The next decade brought more accolades like Grammy nominations and wins, but the Chicago-born rapper has become a polarizing figure in the hip-hop world. He’s been entangled in a battle over his music with Atlantic Records and accused of anti-Semitism, and he contemplated retirement last year. But Fiasco is carrying on as an embattled rap veteran who’s now free from his major label. He released his long-awaited new album, Drogas Light, earlier this year, and now he’s out on tour. One thing that’s never been in question is Fiasco’s ability as a world-class storyteller and a classic emcee. This show in Dallas will be an opportunity to see either a revitalized star or one whose career is falling apart. Gas Monkey Live! 10110 Technology Blvd. E., 8 p.m., $25-$50, gasmonkeybarngrill.com. — Mikel Galicia

Formed in the early ’80s around the songwriting partnership of brothers Jim and William Reid, The Jesus and Mary Chain has become one of the era’s most esteemed alternative rock bands. Loosely classified as shoegaze or post-punk, the group made a name with brooding and often intense tunes accentuated by outlandish and at times menacing stage performances. As its popularity increased, so did its footprint. Even casual listeners will likely recognize songs such as “Just Like Honey,” “Taste of Cindy” and “Snakedriver” from their prominent placement in film soundtracks. The Reid brothers kept quiet in the early aughts but re-emerged in 2007 with new songs, reissues and live appearances. Fans met them eagerly. Thus, a second act was born that has found them circling the globe and playing a large number of gigs per year. Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., 8 p.m., $36.50, thebombfactory.com. — Jeff Strowe