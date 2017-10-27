Best Things to Do in Dallas This Weekend

Friday

Forth Worth art gallery Neighborhood Cult tears down taboos and embraces unconventional art experiences through quarterly conceptual events. Just in time for Halloween, the collective is hosting its Taboo event, where donning a disguise and embracing the seven deadly sins is mandatory. You'll become a work of art through your makeup and costume designs and maybe even win a couple of contests. And, of course, it's all set to the perfect soundtrack with performances from synth act Vogue Machine, rapper Sam Lao and indie pop artist Sudie. Shipping and Receiving, 201 S. Calhoun St., 9 p.m., $12, see Facebook. — Diamond Victoria

In less than a decade and with just three albums under his belt, Bruno Mars has taken the pop music world by storm and moved to the forefront of the genre with the likes of Beyonce, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd. He’s proven he can deliver powerful ballads and party anthems influenced by the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s and genres such as soul, funk and R&B. When Mars takes the stage at the American Airlines Center, this will be the 99th performance of his yearlong 24K Magic World Tour. But don’t worry about fatigue setting in. He recently told CBS News, “I know that people wanna go out and have a good time. And they spent their hard-earned money for this ticket, and I just wanna make sure they leave feeling something.” The 32-year-old Honolulu native will deliver one of his signature feel-good performances in support of his double-platinum album. American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., 8 p.m., $216 and up, ticketmaster.com. — Mikel Galicia

One of the best things the Texas Theatre has consistently done since its 2010 reopening is provide a thoroughly enjoyable compromise for people who can’t decide whether to go out and enjoy live music or watch a movie. Its film screenings paired with complementary performers and DJs before, after or even during the flick offer the perfect solution to the dilemma: Why not both? On Friday, Italian director Lucio Fulci’s 1981 schlock-horror classic The Beyond will be enhanced by a live performance of its score by the seven-piece Frizzi 2 Fulci band conducted by the film’s composer, Fabio Frizzi. Doors for general admission open at 7 p.m., and Fort Worth gothic rock two-piece Pinkish Black, creator of music that would perfectly fit a horror movie soundtrack, opens at 8 at the Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd. General admission tickets for The Beyond Composer’s Cut are $24, and Texas Frightmare Weekend VIP packages, which include 6 p.m. entry, screen-printed show posters and signings, are $45. The film and live score begin at 9. Call 214-948-1546 or visit thetexastheatre.com for tickets and more information. Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd., 8 p.m., $24 and up, thetexastheatre.com. — Jesse Hughey

Freddy Krueger has died. Again? We suspect this may not be his first time, but anyway, he’s dead, y’all. And old razor-fingers isn’t quite sure how to navigate the situation. Apparently, he’s going to do it with song because Freddy: A Devilish Musical is hitting Dallas Comedy House, 3025 Main St., at 9 p.m. Friday, and things get a little crazy in hell. Kruegs is going find love — the platonic and the romantic kinds — and have himself one raucous party down in Deep Ellum’s comic version of Hades. The adults-only show is brought to you by the creators of Jason: A Campy Musical, and tickets are $10 in advance or $15 general admission. Visit dallascomedyhouse.com. Dallas Comedy House, 3025 Main St., 9 p.m., $10-$15, dallascomedyhouse.com. — Merritt Martin

Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company is the perfect example of how a local dance company can use local artists, choreographers and dancers exclusively as it builds toward international touring powerhouse status. When Yehudit Arnon founded it in 1973, only members of the local kibbutzim — a type of Jewish collective — made up the troupe. But the presence of a few visionary artists led the group from one of limited means to what is today: an eclectic international dance phenomenon. Under the leadership of Rami Be’er, Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company is now a diverse and kinetic group of nearly 80 dancers from Israel and all over the world. Audiences at the TITAS Presents shows — at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. — will be part of an unrestrained creative and technical dance experience that’s one of Israel’s most thrilling and innovative cultural products. Tickets are $55 to $75 at tickets.attpac.org. Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St., 8 p.m., $55-$75, tickets.attpac.org. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

EXPAND Freddy: A Devilish Musical comes to Dallas Comedy House at 9 p.m. Friday. courtesy Dallas Comedy House

Saturday

Aaron Behrens and Thomas Turner haven’t had much rest since letting their hiatus run the clock a few years ago. As Ghostland Observatory, they hit the ground running in 2016, headlined Dallas’ Homegrown Festival in March and have been cutting a swath across the U.S. playing shows. The Austin-based duo’s brand of laser light show electro-clash is grown out of the stark duality of Behrens and Turner, combining Turner’s dark and brooding electronic melodies with the irreverent blues/disco-in-space feel of Behrens’ vocals. Ghostland hasn’t released any information about upcoming releases, but that doesn’t seem to have fazed excited fans from flocking to venues anytime these guys come through town. Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., 9 p.m., $60-$190, thebombfactory.com. — Nicholas Bostick

Chris Stapleton’s career success has taken its time to materialize. Like many of the characters who populate his songs, he was a behind-the-scenes guy for years, honing his craft as a Nashville songwriter. Before anyone knew his name, he wrote a bounty of hit country singles for big artists such as George Strait, Kenny Chesney and Darius Rucker. But in the last two years, Stapleton has stepped into the spotlight his songs have inhabited for years. His 2015 debut album, Traveller, was a bona fide hit, selling more than 2 million copies and leading to awards show performances with superstars such as Justin Timberlake. His most recent release, Songs From a Room, alludes to Nashville’s famed RCA Studio A, where it was recorded. The album proves that Stapleton is no one-trick pony. It’s pure country joy delivered with Stapleton’s soulful baritone and impeccably performed by the Nashville session musicians he calls friends. Starplex Pavilion, 3839 S. Fitzhugh Ave., 7 p.m., $30 and up, livenation.com. — Jeff Strowe

Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones character embodies a rare balance of coy heroism, smartass academic and relatable jerk that you won’t find anywhere else in film. Buoyed by John Williams’ iconic scores, the Indiana Jones series chronicles the adventures of a dashing archaeologist as he travels the globe in search of priceless treasures. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra is showing the first installment, Raiders of the Lost Ark, for its increasingly popular Pops Series. As the footage rolls, Williams’ emblematic compositions will come to life with the DSO, conducted by Constantine Kitsopoulos. There are three showings: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. All screenings take place at the Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. Tickets start at $29. Visit mydso.com. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St., 7:30 p.m., $29 and up, mydso.com.— Jonathan Patrick

OK, we know he’s the scariest thing going right now, but nobody wants to see Cedar Springs Road filled with Donald Trumps. Strive to be original. And as this is the Oak Lawn Halloween Block Party, where things can get a little fleshy, NO ONE — and we cannot stress this enough — wants to see a Donald Trump in a banana hammock. There’s scary fun and then there’s horrific. Know the difference. Other than that, let your imagination and yourself run wild at the city’s biggest Halloween street blast, starting at 7 p.m. Saturday at Oak Lawn and Cedar Springs. The party includes a costume catwalk down Cedar Springs, food and beer booths, live DJs and drag performers. Admission is free, but bring money for food and drinks. Visit gaydfw.com/2017/10/halloween-block-party-guide for more deets and discounts on car services and lodgings. Oak Lawn Avenue at Cedar Springs Road, 7 p.m., free, gaydfw.com. — Patrick Williams

The scariest things in the world exist only in your mind precisely because you can’t see them with your eyes. Your mind fills in the blank, and that’s way more horrifying than anything any blood-soaked film can produce. Learn what true horror feels like by taking a trip to the golden age of entertainment with Arts Mission Oak Cliff’s live Radio Live: Spook Noir series. A team of actors will stand behind the microphone and re-create two classic Halloween-themed radio play scripts from the 1930s: Cat Wife! about a wronged man with the power to transform people into animals and The Meteor Man about a couple who come face to face with a curious alien creature in the middle of a meteor storm. Radio Live: Spook Noir starts at 8 p.m. Saturday at Arts Mission Oak Cliff, 410 S. Windomere Ave. Tickets are $10 for advanced purchase and $35 for a family pack of tickets for groups of four or more. Find them at eventbrite.com. Arts Mission Oak Cliff, 410 S. Windomere Ave., 8 p.m, $1, eventbrite.com. — Danny Gallagher

The famous steps from The Exorcist in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington D.C. Wikimedia Commons

Dia de los Muertos is a traditional celebration honoring the dead that dates back thousands of years in some parts of Mexico. It runs Oct. 31 through Nov. 2 and is thought to give the opportunity for lost loved ones to return home to their families. The Latino Cultural Center, 2600 Live Oak St., and The Meet Shop OC host a Day of the Dead Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The event includes live music, face painting and making traditional sugar skulls, in addition to other art activities. The galleries will display the LCC’s annual Day of the Dead exhibition, filled with the vibrant and beautiful altars and artwork by local artists. The festival is free to attend. Call 214-671-0045 or search for the event on Facebook. Latino Cultural Center, 2600 Live Oak St., 11 a.m.-4 p.m., free, see Facebook. — Merritt Martin

Sunday

Here are three lessons from director William Friedkin’s The Exorcist, which is screening at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Majestic Theater, 1925 Elm St. First, if your kid and her bed start jumping violently off the floor for no explicable reason, skip the doctor’s office and go straight to a priest. Second, if you enjoy pea soup, skip this movie. Third, when it comes to exorcisms, a few solid punches to the victim’s mug are way more efficacious than holy water and prayer. That’s how Father Karras (Jason Miller) literally beat the devil of of Linda Blair, anyhow, though at some cost to himself. See for yourself as the Majestic and the Texas Theatre join forces to show The Exorcist just in time for Halloween. Tickets are $10 and on sale at prekindle.com. The website for the show says it’s for all ages, but if you bring your 10-year-old along and he or she isn’t not scared witless, our advice is put a good, stout lock on your bedroom door. Majestic Theater, 1925 Elm St., 5 p.m., $10, prekindle.com. — Patrick Williams

Brand New members say they are breaking up in 2018, so this could be the last time the alt-rock foursome graces Deep Ellum. The band, touring off of its fifth album, Science Fiction, continues to surround itself with a shroud of mystery. Fans flood ticket websites the second a show goes on sale, which partly explains why this Bomb Factory show is sold out. Brand New is rather press shy and pompous about it and seems detached from its audience when it plays, but fans love the group even more for it. In contrast with Brand New, opener Nada Surf gives some of the most uplifting rock performances. Matthew Caws and his bandmates make tuneful pop rock that resonates with multiple generations of listeners. Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., 8 p.m., sold out, thebombfactory.com. — Eric Grubbs