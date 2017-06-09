The Best Things to Do in Dallas This Weekend

EXPAND Ballet BC is one of the buzziest contemporary ballet companies. See what it's about Saturday at the Winspear. courtesy ATTPAC

Friday

Mark Chen’s Windtopia originated as a visual art project of photos and videos but has evolved into a full-blown multimedia collaboration among artists in visual art, sound art, graphic design, creative writing and performance. It also includes collaborations with nonartists in fields such as engineering and climate science. Windtopia imagines what a future world powered by 100 percent renewable energy would look like while exploring and examining the good, the bad and the downright disturbing possible outcomes and implications. As part of Dallas Center for Photography’s Speaker Series, Chen will detail the conceptual development behind Windtopia. Chen is a photographer, a digital media artist and an activist, and a behind-the-scenes talk will follow his presentation. The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 9, at DCP. Tickets cost $5 online; remaining tickets will be available at the door for $10 (cash only). Dallas Center for Photography, 4756 Algiers St., 7-9 p.m., $5-$10, dallascenterforphotography.com. — Daniel Rodrigue

Over the past several months, Dallas has hosted some of the top EDM DJs touring today. On Friday night, Stereo Live will bring Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, a pair of Belgian brothers who captured the top spot on DJ Mag's Top 100 poll in 2015. The duo have recently remixed the iconic Hans Zimmer-produced Pirates of the Caribbean theme song, a move that hasn't exactly endeared them to other industry producers. Deadmau5 has been a vocal naysayer, tweeting that the version tarnishes a film classic. Others have jumped to the brothers' defense. Questionable remix choices aside, their diverse catalog with the label Smash the House has earned them a loyal following. Stereo Live Dallas, 2711 Storey Lane, 9 p.m., $55-$60, stereolivedallas.com. — Jeff Strowe

Wade Bowen (left) with his pal Randy Rogers. Jim McGuire

Saturday

Do you ever wonder why Texans spend the hottest part of the day in the hottest part of the year cooking meat over an open flame? Maybe you’ve never had great Texas barbecue. The right piece of meat can weaken the strongest knees. If you want to try the best barbecue, get some at a professional barbecue competition where the best grillers around compete for the love of your tastebuds. The Big D BBQ Battle in Addison Circle Park brings some of the most ambitious and talented barbecue cooking teams in the state together to feed the hungry masses. More than 40 teams will grill and smoke up everything from beef to chicken while the barbecue fans wash it down with local brews from breweries like Deep Ellum, Four Corners and Tupps. The Big B BBQ Battle runs from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10, at Addison Circle Park. Tickets are $30 online and $40 at the gate. Addison Circle Park, 4950 Addison Circle Drive, Friday-Saturday, $30-$40, bigdbbqbattle.com. — Danny Gallagher

Although Waco native Wade Bowen built a rock-solid rep before releasing The Given on BNA Records in 2012, it’s the output since then that is interesting. It has not only been the best of his career but is also among the best new Texas country music. Bowen has taken excellent advantage of the freedom afforded to a successful independent artist with a high profile. Following his stellar 2014 self-titled LP, Bowen has released two absolutely killer albums — one live acoustic and the other full of traditional country duets — with best bud and fellow major label survivor Randy Rogers. And his album of Americana-tinged gospel hymns isn’t only outstanding but, endearingly enough, originally meant to only be a Christmas gift to his mother. None of these records would’ve ever made it past the narrow-minded gatekeepers of Music Row, and that’s why we’re even more fortunate Bowen is separated from his label. Billy Bob's Texas, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, 10:30 p.m., $18-$26, billybobstexas.com. — Kelly Dearmore

Ballet BC gets a lot of buzz in the contemporary ballet scene, thanks to a fluid and sophisticated combination of collaboration, innovation and a borderline anarchic approach to movement. It’s no surprise, then, that the cultural arbiters with Titas have roped it in for a debut performance in Dallas, set for 8 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Winspear Opera House. As Ballet BC wraps up a national tour that highlights choreography from its own Emily Molnar and Crystal Pite, plus Israeli choreographer Sharon Eyal, it will showcase explorations of space and transition, acceptance and loss, and expressions of the human body. Experience a dynamic and original evening of modern dance with a company seen by critics as a rising star in the ballet world. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St., 8 p.m., $12-$135, attpac.org. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

If you came out of Memorial Day with your grill marks lacking, or you just haven’t had enough homemade pickles since the unofficial start of summer, Taste of Dallas has the food, flavor and instruction to get you back on your game. This is the 31st year of the culinary festival, which kicks off with an inclusive sampling event ($55 and tickets go fast) for the 21 and older set at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Gilley’s, 1135 S. Lamar St. TOD organizers have upped the weekend festivities from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Fair Park with Live Fire: BBQ, Burgers & Brews presented by Napoleon Gourmet Grills. Local chefs and pitmasters — all rallied and curated by Smoke’s Tim Byres — present live demos over crackling pits and grills Saturday and Sunday, covering topics from burnt ends to gluten-free and paleo diets. This is in addition to the more than 60 restaurants and food trucks and 20 craft brewers all offering deliciousness for $2 to $5 per dish. There’s also a gigantic indoor family area with games and activities, a marketplace, live music and more. Admission is $15 on Saturday and Sunday, June 10-11. Fair Park, 3600 Grand Ave., Saturday-Sunday, $15, tasteofdallas.org. — Merritt Martin

The Lev Aronson Legacy Festival celebrates one of the greatest cello teachers ever. Aronson overcame physical and emotional tragedy during the Holocaust, and his story is one ultimately defined by triumph, talent and an immense passion for music education. This year’s fifth annual festival welcomes artists, listeners, teachers and skilled instrumentalists from all over the country to share in a week of multimedia performances, film screenings, concerts and cello teaching seminars. Aronson’s 19-year stint with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and his renowned teaching career at Southern Methodist University make the festival’s location, SMU’s Meadows School of the Arts, both poignant and appropriate. The festival takes place Saturday, June 10, through Saturday, June 17. Concert events are $35; festival master classes are free and open to the public. SMU's Meadows School of the Arts, 1601 Bishop Blvd., through June 17, free-$35, levaronsonlegacy.com. — Jonathan Patrick

For five summers in a row, Sun to Moon Gallery has featured photographic prints captured by photographers who turned their lenses on the city of Dallas. The summertime tradition continues with Dallas x 5, a wide-ranging exhibition featuring photographic prints by Dan Burkholder, Charles Cramer, Scot Miller, Jill Skupin Burkholder and R.P. Washburne. While the five photographers are known for traveling in search of new and interesting subjects to photograph, in Dallas x 5, they took inspiration from locations ranging from iconic to off the beaten path all within just 15 minutes of Sun to Moon Gallery. Each photographer captured images highlighting the beautiful, distinctive and sometimes quirky sights found in the heart of the city, including the Trinity River, Great Trinity Forest, Trinity Forest Golf Club, Trinity Skyline Trail and State Fair of Texas. The opening reception for Dallas x 5 is free and starts at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10, and the exhibit runs through Aug. 19. Sun to Moon Gallery, 1515 Levee St., 5 p.m., free, suntomoon.com. — Daniel Rodrigue

EXPAND Taste of Dallas is this weekend in Fair Park. It's basically State Fair light. Kathy Tran

Sunday

(Sandy) Alex G, formerly known as Alex G, is back after the longest hiatus of his career. Yep, a whole two years have passed since the release of Beach Music, but last month, the prodigious songwriter released Rocket and reclaimed the adoration of every major music blog in existence. It’s what he’s done ever since 2014’s cult hit, “DSU.” On Rocket, the 24-year-old’s seventh album since 2010, (Sandy) Alex G continues to experiment, straying from the acoustic bedroom pop that has earned him comparisons to Elliott Smith and adding banjos, synths, keys and distorted vocals. The blunt lyricism and wonderful songwriting are still present, however. The album deals with the theme of success and its challenges once achieved. If you haven’t heard it and want to before the show, it’s available on Bandcamp along with the rest of his catalog. Club Dada, 2720 Elm St., 7 p.m., $15, dadadallas.com. — Mikel Galicia

Berklee alumnus Nigel Newton and Dallas native Brianne Sargent first met in 2011 during an impromptu show, resulting in three original songs on the spot. They are now known as Skinny Cooks. With an impressive horn section backing them up and a penchant for mixing jazz, 20th-century classical, funk and psychedelic rock, the result is a sound that defies genre norms. Sundown at Granada, 3520 Greenville Ave., 9 p.m., free, granadatheater.com. — Diamond Victoria

Sundays are made for following garage sale signs through neighborhoods in hopes of finding new records, pieces of furniture or other knickknacks. Relishing in others’ throwaway curiosities is a feeling unlike any you can find in retail shops. But if trudging from one stranger’s home to another to get your fix of whatnots doesn’t fit in your schedule, and you prefer to sip on a happy hour cocktail while inking your fingers with old books and other collectables, Three Links' June Garage Sale, hosted by the venue and Kaia Bellanca Art, is where you want to be. The community garage sale, which runs from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at Three Links, is free to attend with limited booth space for locals to sell art, vinyl, clothing and other mementos. Three Links, 2704 Elm St., 2-7 p.m., free, see Facebook. — Diamond Victoria