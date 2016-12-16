Bloody Microneedling Facials Are Making a Splash in the Dallas Beauty Scene

EXPAND Microneedle facials were popularized by the Kardashians, and now they're taking off in Dallas. Shutterstock/marcinm111

For some reason, watching Kim Kardashian undergo a “vampire facial” on Kourtney and Kim Take Miami sent people running to their dermatologists requesting the next big thing in skincare. Since then, many places in Dallas have started offering the same microneedling spa service seen on the show, but blood isn’t always the main ingredient.

According to Joni Thomas, spa manager and clinical aesthetician at North Dallas Dermatology, the microneedling technique uses a handheld tool to make controlled micro-injuries to the skin that aid in the production of collagen and elastin.

“The micro channels allow topical serums to absorb more effectively and enhance the effects in deeper layers of skin,” Thomas says. “We offer infusions of hyaluronic acid, growth factor and platelet-rich plasma.”

Depending on what’s being infused — in Kim’s case, her own platelet-rich plasma — this trend could cost you anywhere from $400 to $650 for your face alone. The treatment can be performed on all areas of the body including the face, neck, arms, legs, abdomen and back and can take three to eight treatments to see the best results. An exact price tag is given during a consultation meeting, Thomas says.

The microneedling market has continued to expand with the introduction of an at-home product promising the same results, but at a lower price. The GloPRO was introduced to the beauty industry in April via the Home Shopping Network (HSN). At the sale price of $200 per unit, the device is projected to rake in $30 million by the end of this year. The GloPRO also made it into several major retailers including Dallas’ own Neiman Marcus.

Dallas fashion writer Nicole Jordan says she’s been using the GloPRO three times a week, for three or four months now.

“I'm up to try anything that promises better skin,” Jordan says. “I do what I can to be preventive when it comes to aging. Hopefully, I'll thank myself some day. I think it's improved tone and texture of my skin. It takes just a minute and is super easy, so I’d say it’s worth it.”

Some spa professionals, including Thomas, aren’t quite sold on these at-home tools just yet and say needles can be curved and drag on the skin, causing damage.

Celebrity-induced fame may be microneedling’s biggest draw, but minimal downtime and discomfort are a close second. At North Dallas Dermatology, a patient’s face is numbed before treatment begins. As for at-home products, Jordan rated the GloPRO a 1 out of 10 for pain.

North Dallas Dermatology is located at 8144 Walnut Hill Lane, Suite 1300. Microneedling services are also offered at Dallas Anti-Aging & Wellness and Luxury, 12740 Hillcrest Road, Suite 120.

