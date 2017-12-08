Bomb Threat Prompts Convention Center Evacuation, Call of Duty Tournament Postponed

Dallas Police and Major League Gaming tournament officials confirmed that a bomb threat hoax prompted the evacuation of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on Friday evening. The Dallas Police Department released a statement confirming that emergency dispatchers received "a call about a bomb threat" just after 4 p.m. on Friday from the downtown convention center where Major League Gaming was holding a tournament for its Call of Duty World League.

The convention center security evacuated the convention center and conducted a sweep of the building with the DPD's bomb squad and K-9 units, according to DPD.

Update: bomb squad and K-9 are continuing their search of the convention center. No explosive device found thus far. The search continues. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) December 9, 2017

Officials for Major League Gaming could not comment beyond confirmation of the building's evacuation. They noted on their Twitter account that the World League tournament scheduled to start on Friday has been postponed to 10 a.m. Saturday, with doors open at 8 a.m.

Stephen Simmons, a pro-gamer from Denton with the Ghost Gaming team who was scheduled to compete in his first pro-tournament before security evacuated the convention center, says that he and his teammates had just finished their first round of games when they first heard the building alarms. They weren't sure if it was part of the noise of a pro-gaming tournament, a prank or the real thing.

"This is my first major event so it kind of sucked," - Professional gamer Stephen Simmons Facebook

"All of a sudden, you heard the fire alarms go off but it kind of sounded like someone making an announcement like in school where they deliver a tone and someone delivers a message," Simmons says. "Nobody could really hear what the announcement was over the commotion of the crowd."

The emergency PA system tried to deliver a second announcement about the evacuation but when that failed, convention center security officials started ordering everyone to evacuate. Simmons says police pushed back the crowd more than two blocks away from the convention. He describes the scene as "restless" and "frustrating."

He had no idea what prompted the evacuation until he went back to his car to recharge his phone and read the news on Twitter.

"This is my first major event so it kind of sucked," Simmons says. "If you think about the hours and hours of practice and all the time getting ready for this event and this is an open so as long as you have a team pass, anyone can compete for the $200,000. So just think of all the time, money and gathering resources just to get here and a lot of teams didn't get to play yet."

At 8:50 p.m. DPD issued a statement about the incident, calling it a hoax.