Real Housewives of Dallas Star Brandi Redmond Adopted a Son, and You'll See it All on Season 3

People magazine published a story Wednesday about Real Housewives of Dallas star Brandi Redmond adopting a baby boy named Bruin.
Her fertility struggles were documented in season two of the series with Redmond wondering if a past "mommy makeover" — plastic surgery on a woman's breasts and abdominal area, as well as liposuction — was causing the issues.
Bruin was born prematurely Dec. 31, weighing 4 pounds, 5 ounces and measuring 18 inches. The Redmonds adopted him via a closed adoption. Redmond has two daughters, Brooklyn, 9, and Brinkley, 6.
People notes Bruin has strawberry-blond hair, just like Redmond.
“It’s crazy,” Redmond tells the magazine. “He’ll always look like he came from me, which he did — he came from my heart.”
RHOD cast-mates Stephanie Hollman and Cary Deuber wished Redmond well on social media.
Congrats! Love you girl! So happy for you and your sweet family— Stephanie Hollman (@stephhollman) May 30, 2018
Love you babe huge hugs in this special day for you too!!!— Cary Deuber (@CaryDeuber) May 30, 2018
The adoption will be a storyline on season three. Its premiere date has yet to be announced.
