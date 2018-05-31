Real Housewives of Dallas Star Brandi Redmond Adopted a Son, and You'll See it All on Season 3

Brandi Redmond is now a mother of three.

People magazine published a story Wednesday about Real Housewives of Dallas star Brandi Redmond adopting a baby boy named Bruin.

Her fertility struggles were documented in season two of the series with Redmond wondering if a past "mommy makeover" — plastic surgery on a woman's breasts and abdominal area, as well as liposuction — was causing the issues.

Bruin was born prematurely Dec. 31, weighing 4 pounds, 5 ounces and measuring 18 inches. The Redmonds adopted him via a closed adoption. Redmond has two daughters, Brooklyn, 9, and Brinkley, 6.