Brandi Redmond is now a mother of three.EXPAND
Brandi Redmond is now a mother of three.
courtesy Bravo

Real Housewives of Dallas Star Brandi Redmond Adopted a Son, and You'll See it All on Season 3

Paige Skinner | May 31, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

People magazine published a story Wednesday about Real Housewives of Dallas star Brandi Redmond adopting a baby boy named Bruin.

Her fertility struggles were documented in season two of the series with Redmond wondering if a past "mommy makeover" — plastic surgery on a woman's breasts and abdominal area, as well as liposuction — was causing the issues.

Bruin was born prematurely Dec. 31, weighing 4 pounds, 5 ounces and measuring 18 inches. The Redmonds adopted him via a closed adoption. Redmond has two daughters, Brooklyn, 9, and Brinkley, 6.

People notes Bruin has strawberry-blond hair, just like Redmond.

“It’s crazy,” Redmond tells the magazine. “He’ll always look like he came from me, which he did — he came from my heart.”

RHOD cast-mates Stephanie Hollman and Cary Deuber wished Redmond well on social media.

The adoption will be a storyline on season three. Its premiere date has yet to be announced.

 
Paige Skinner, music and culture editor, has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014.

