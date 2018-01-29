Dallas Couple Close to Winning Cancun.com CEO Position That Pays $10K a Month to Play

The view from the Hausers' office would look something like this.

White sand beaches and clear blue skies sound like an amazing way to spend the summer — and an even better way to make some cash. That might be the future for Dallas couple Tennessee and Collin Hauser as they vie for the position of Cancun.com’s summer CEO, which in this case stands for Cancun Experience Officer.

The couple have traveled to many places in the past year. As photographers, they rely on social media to promote their brand. Collin ran across an ad in their Facebook feed that said “Get paid $10,000 a month to live and play in Cancun.”

It sounded too good to be true, but after a bit of research, they decided to apply by entering a one-minute video.