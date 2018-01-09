You Can Buy a Shoutout From a Dallas Housewife or Even Ryan Cabrera. Remember Him?

Please, for the love of all things holy, reconsider any and all future gifts, because shoutouts from C- and D-list celebrities exist.
Cameo, a website that is solely for buying videos of celebrities giving personalized shoutouts, offers a variety of talent. You can buy one from several social media stars: Tori Spelling; two Dallas Housewives; and Ryan Cabrera, also a Dallas native. Cabrera sang that song "On the Way Down" and dated Ashlee Simpson.
Listen, we didn’t say it was a good variety of talent, but for $150, Dallas Housewife Cary Deuber will pretty much say anything you want her to. On her Cameo page, there is a featured video of her giving a shoutout to Princess Sameera telling her she loves her.
For a little bit less ($50), Dallas Housewife Brandi Redmond will blow you a kiss from her bed and tell you to drink a lot of Jesus juice (a phrase she coined on the series). And lastly, Cabrera will sing a bit of his most popular song for just $20. We know that because we bought it.
In eight days, our request was fulfilled. We simply asked Cabrera to wish our friend a happy new year and, if we were lucky, sing a bit of “On The Way Down.” He came through and here’s the proof:
