You Can Buy a Shoutout From a Dallas Housewife or Even Ryan Cabrera. Remember Him?

Please, for the love of all things holy, reconsider any and all future gifts, because shoutouts from C- and D-list celebrities exist.

Cameo, a website that is solely for buying videos of celebrities giving personalized shoutouts, offers a variety of talent. You can buy one from several social media stars: Tori Spelling; two Dallas Housewives; and Ryan Cabrera, also a Dallas native. Cabrera sang that song "On the Way Down" and dated Ashlee Simpson.