Cheap and Free Events in Dallas This Week

Mon 2/26

Joshua Fleming, vocalist and guitarist for local cowpunk sextet Vandoliers, began hosting a recurring gig welcoming new songwriters at Fort Worth Live last month. Sharing his knowledge of the music biz, Fleming hopes to help young musicians find their foothold in the industry. During this "songwriter's night," as he calls it, Fleming plays his music and considers it a great chance to try out new material for the audience. He also wants the Monday night sets to help young songwriters hone their craft and network with local veteran musicians for potential collaborations. If you're looking to catch a first glimpse at some of the area's best up-and-coming singer-songwriters, this weekly gig is the place to be. 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 26, Fort Worth Live, 306 N. Houston St., 817-945-8890 or fortworthlive.live, free — Diamond Victoria

Wed 2/28

Are you ready for some complicated wordplay? The stage is set for Tom Stoppard's Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead at the Greer Garson Theatre, 6100 Hillcrest Ave., in the Owen Arts Center at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Performances continue at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 4. Kara-Lynn Vaeni directs. Admission is $14, adults; $11 for seniors; and $8 for students, faculty and staff. The play won the Tony Award and New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for best play. The focus is on Hamlet from the perspective of the two perplexed courtiers. It's part Shakespearean tragedy, part Laurel and Hardy and part Waiting for Godot. For information, call 214-768-2787 or visit meadowstickets@smu.edu. — Reba Liner

Local singer-songwriter Tyler Curtis ends his Wednesday night residency at Sundown at Granada this week. The founder of Whiskey Folk Ramblers partners with violinist Scarlett Deering for a night of music inspired by the likes of Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan, Tom Waits and others. Curtis plays his foot tambourine while both harmonize on vocals. Curtis, WFR and his up-and-coming project Great Ships (also with Deering) are all planning to release new music this year. 9 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 28, Sundown at Granada, 3520 Greenville Ave., 214-823-8305 or sundowndfw.com, free — Diamond Victoria

Most of us will never get to experience the final frontier firsthand, but that doesn’t mean we can’t pretend to know what it’s like on the International Space Station's Destiny module. The Perot Museum of Nature and Science, 2201 N. Field St., gives children and adults the opportunity to step aboard its massive, 10,000-square-foot, two-lab space station simulator featuring robotic arms, ion engines, water rockets and other authentic space travel and exploration objects during its Journey to Space exhibit. Along with general admission to the museum and the interactive elements of the exhibit ($7 for museum members or $19 to $28 for nonmembers), a Total Experience package option includes a space-themed film of your choice in The Hoglund Foundation Theater, a National Geographic Experience ($13 to $14 for members or $25 to $36 for nonmembers). The exhibit runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visit perotmuseum.org for more information. — Diamond Victoria

Sat 3/3

Emo Nite is a touring version of emo night parties with surprise musical guests. It's a nostalgia party, celebrating when emo went mainstream in the last decade. It's about Fall Out Boy, All American Rejects and My Chemical Romance instead of Sunny Day Real Estate, Jawbreaker and the Promise Ring. This has nothing to do with local versions in major cities, like the Forever Emo DJ night at Backyard Bell in Denton. The surprise element is the draw, but if you're expecting songs from rare 7-inches by Hoover or Texas is the Reason, you won’t hear them here. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 3, RBC, 2617 Commerce St., ticketfly.com, $10-$15 — Eric Grubbs



Sun 3/4

It's not your dream wedding without all the people behind the scenes doing their parts. And if you want the day to happen like you always imagined, it's imperative you hire the right people. The Great Bridal Expo is here to help, giving you an opportunity to meet with national and local businesses that will make your day amazing. Because just when you think you've done everything, there's always something more you can spend money on for your wedding. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 4, at Hyatt Regency Dallas, 300 Reunion Blvd. For tickets, $10, and more information, visit eventbrite.com. — Paige Skinner

