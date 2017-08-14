Cheap and Free Events in Dallas This Week

Get up close and personal with some bats at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden this week. Shutterstock

Photo Editing for Social Media

Lewisville Public Library

1197 W. Main St.

7 p.m. Tuesday

Free

Posting the perfect photo to Facebook and Instagram is tough for those who haven’t acquired the skills of an amateur photographer. The Lewisville Public Library, 1197 W. Main St., has some free help to offer with its photo editing for social media class at 7 p.m. Tuesday. For an hour, the focus is on smartphone cameras and convenient editing apps that can take your photos beyond simple snapshots. Learn to edit your shots for ultimate impact in just a few swipes and taps. Search the event on Facebook or visit library.cityoflewisville.com for more info. — Merritt Martin

Conversation with Joe Tone

Bones: Brothers, Horses, Cartels and the Borderland Dream was released this month. Associated Press

Interabang Books

10720 Preston Road

7 p.m. Tuesday

Free

After the Dallas Observer published a long-form feature story by former editor Joe Tone in April 2015, “The Rookie and the Zetas: How the Feds Took Down a Drug Cartel’s Horse-Racing Empire,” Tone delved deeper into the narrative and turned what began as a cover story into his first book, Bones: Brothers, Horses, Cartels and the Borderland Dream. Set against the high-stakes worlds of horse racing and drug cartels, Bones tells a dramatic true story of family, loyalty and the heartbreaking costs of a failed drug war through the lives of two brothers on very different paths on opposite sides of the U.S.-Mexico border. Interabang Books, 10720 Preston Road, hosts a book signing for Bones at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, and Tone will sit down for a chat with Tim Rogers, editor of D Magazine, which promises to be a lively, entertaining interaction. The event is free. For more information, visit interabangbooks.com. — Daniel Rodrigue

Bang Dang: Technique

Jen Mauldin Gallery

408 N. Bishop Ave.

Through Sept. 1

Free

In that sometimes nebulous nexus of art and architecture exists Bang Dang, an architect who makes up half of local firm Far + Dang. As an architect, he’s inspired by ritual and Japanese aesthetics, but he’s also keenly practical and versed in the not particularly artsy construction components of his designs. His art, which he undertakes as a creative outlet, creates atmospheres rather than dwellings. He makes intricate, layered lines and bright bursts of color that exist on graph paper, brown paper, wood or canvas. His pieces weave watercolors with inks and pastels for an effect that defies the straight lines of his day job. Dang will show a selection of his meditative and vibrant pieces at Jen Mauldin Gallery, 408 N. Bishop Ave., in an exhibition titled Technique through Friday, Sept. 1. Gallery hours are from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, and admission is free; visit jenmauldingallery.com for more information. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Learn About (and Meet) the Bats!

Fort Worth Botanic Garden

3220 Botanic Garden Blvd.

6:30 p.m. Wednesday

$3 Donation Suggested

Bats get a bad rap. After all, they’re pretty cute and help the environment tremendously, from restraining insect populations, pollinating and dispersing fruit seeds, fertilizing land and more. Bat World MidCities rehabilitates bats and aims to teach us all about the benefits of these little creatures as it joins forces with the Sierra Club, the country’s oldest and largest grassroots environmental organization, during its Learn About (and Meet) the Bats! event, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd. This all-ages event includes a potluck dinner and is free to attend, but a $3 donation is suggested. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information. — Diamond Victoria

Kiki's Delivery Service Screening

Angelika Film Center

7205 Bishop Road, Plano

7 p.m. Wednesday

$8.50-$11

Hayao Miyazaki has written, produced and directed some of cinema’s best animated features in his 53-year career. The Japanese filmmaker also co-founded Studio Ghibli, the animation studio that brought us Castle in the Sky, Spirited Away and Howl’s Moving Castle. Perhaps one of its most memorable films is KiKi’s Delivery Service, the story of a young witch who sets out on a yearlong search for self discovery with her talking black cat, Jiji. The film, which opened in Japan in 1989 and with an English version in the U.S. almost a decade later, marked the first Studio Ghibli film to partner with The Walt Disney Co. Angelika Film Center presents Studio Ghibli Festival: KiKi’s Delivery Service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at its Plano location, 7205 Bishop Road. Tickets range from $8.50 to $11 and can be purchased at the box office or at angelikafilmcenter.com. — Diamond Victoria

Sunset Yoga

Omni Hotel

555 S. Lamar St.

6:30 p.m. Thursday

Free

If the last couple of weeks have been any indication, the Dallas sunset is an attraction unto itself. Cloudless or populated with hulking cumulonimbus clouds, the Texas sky against the city’s skyline at dusk can be a spiritual experience, and Dallas Fitness Ambassadors are inviting everyone to find their flow beneath it at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Sunset Yoga at the Omni Hotel, 555 S. Lamar St. The class is open to all levels — no previous experience is necessary — but be sure to bring a mat, some water and clothes that allow you to bend and move. The Omni and Texas Spice will offer some bites and drinks to refuel and reward, and there will be raffle prizes and pop-ups from various vendors. The class is free, but donations are encouraged. Parking is validated for the garage next to the Owner’s Box. — Merritt Martin

NTX Slamfest

Action Park Grand Prairie

1002 Lonestar Parkway

Friday-Saturday

$10

OK, so it’s been years since you’ve stepped on a skateboard. You don’t have to be a teenager who believes his skeleton is unbreakable to enjoy skateboarding as a spectator. Whether you’re a skater or just someone who enjoys watching skaters try to defy the laws of gravity and physics, you should buy a ticket for the NTX Slamfest. The two-day festival will feature live skateboarding demonstrations and competitions, as well as live performances by more than 30 of the best bands to shred, such as The Unlikely Candidates, Sealion, Royal Sons, Dead Mockingbirds and Bravo Max. The NTX Slamfest will be Friday, Aug. 18, and Saturday, Aug. 19, at Action Park Grand Prairie, 1002 Lonestar Parkway. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at the festival or online at actionparkgp.com. — Danny Gallagher

CHAOS!!!!!

Ro2 Art

1501 S. Ervay St.

Closing Saturday

Free

This chaotic gallery show offers patrons a chance to peruse small works by more than 100 artists. For the fifth summer in a row, Ro2 Art presents CHAOS!!!!! an exhibition featuring artwork of various styles and media hung salon style, with the gallery’s walls brimming with art. Mother and son gallerists Susan Roth Romans and Jordan Roth, who operate Ro2 Art, 1501 S. Ervay St., do a fantastic job of making a semblance of order in what seems like a hectic assortment of styles, textures and mediums. The show runs through Aug. 19, so time’s running out to check out the remarkable collection of paintings, photography, sculpture and more by a diverse group of emerging, midcareer and established contemporary artists. While most of the exhibited artists are from Texas, the show also features notable artists from around the U.S .and Europe. For a complete list of featured artists and more information, visit ro2art.com/chaos-2017.html. — Daniel Rodrigue

Yoga N Da Hood

1300 S. Polk St.

2 p.m. Saturday

$10

Your typical fitness-focused, gym-adjacent yoga studio can be an awkward environment, so much so that it’s basically a cliche: insipid soft music, impossibly thin yuppies, judging eyes, highly fashionable yoga gear. But what if the space could be more inclusive and casual — more fun? Yoga N Da Hood was formed to create yoga spaces that emphasize mental wellness and community over trend and fashion. The nonprofit yoga organization’s latest event, Trap Star Yoga, combines the gloriously gnarly sounds of trap music with the soothing therapy of yoga to the service of themes like “working hard” and “being yourself.” The event is $10 in advance or $15 at the door. All proceeds go toward the mission of Yoga N Da Hood. This goes down at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at 1300 S. Polk St. For more information, visit yogandahood.com. — Jonathan Patrick

A Hard Place

500X Gallery

500 Exposition Ave.

7-10 p.m. Saturday

Free

The brutalist architecture movement that followed World War II is simultaneously beloved and criticized. And these contrasting positions are not new. A Hard Place, a group exhibition opening with reception from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday and running through Sept. 24 at 500X Gallery, 500 Exposition Ave., examines the differing views and their effects on the legacy of the modernist movement well known for its modular, utilitarian structures built of concrete. Curated by Gundula Schmitz (of the Laura Mars Gallery) and Gary Farrelly, the exhibition joins the works of artists and architects from Europe and Dallas in presentations spanning the digital, woven, recorded and more. 500X is open from noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Call 214-828-1111 or visit 500x.org. — Merritt Martin

Deep Ellum Art and Soul Festival

The Dirty 30

650 Exposition Ave.

7-10 p.m. Sunday

$15-$20

The name of the game at the Art and Soul Festival is “chill” — as in, be cool, take a load off and feed your soul from 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at The Dirty 30, 650 Exposition Ave. You’ll find plenty of ways to take a load off and replenish your spirit: hookah from Cloud 9 Hookah Lounge, $5 wells and domestics, grub from food trucks (including Skew You and Mi Habana Cuban Food), and reverberations from live music. Groove to a performance from B. Simone, and check out spoken word, poetry, dance and performance art. DJ Dirty Rae and DJ Cee Watts will spin neo-soul, hip hop, rap, R&B and other smooth sounds while pop-up shops and sneaker raffles keep the vibe alive. Recharge, refresh and get down. Tickets are $15 to $20 at liveasf.com/festival. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

