Cheap and Free Events in Dallas This Week

EXPAND Shakespeare in the Bar returns Monday, with a production of The Tempest at Wild Detectives in Oak Cliff. Scott Wayne McDaniel

Solar Eclipse Party

Perot Museum of Nature and Science

2201 N. Field St.

12-2 p.m. Monday

Free

Solar eclipses happen regularly, but the U.S. hasn’t experienced a total solar eclipse since 1979, making this year’s something to get excited about. Although Texas won’t be in the path of totality, The Perot Museum of Nature and Science, 2201 N. Field St., will host a stellar solar eclipse party from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, complete with eclipse-themed activities, the opportunity to create a pinhole camera, free solar eclipse glasses and a live NASA video stream of the total eclipse. Space-themed costumes are encouraged, and the museum’s cafe will serve up Moon Pies, Eclipse Burgers and other refreshments. The all-ages event is free to attend, and more information can be found at perotmuseum.org. – Diamond Victoria

Shakespeare in the Bar: The Tempest

The Wild Detectives

314 W. 8th St.

8 p.m. Monday

$7

Theater doesn’t have to be in stuffy performance halls to be good. Sometimes all it takes is a small ensemble of actors, a modest stage in a bar and plenty of booze. And Dallas literati favorite The Wild Detectives, 314 W. Eighth St., is the perfect venue to host a night of buzzed storytelling with Shakespeare in the Bar’s The Tempest at 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28. Expand your literary horizons and follow along as “barely rehearsed” actors tell the story of an exiled duke on a remote island who whips up a storm to set in place events that lead to the marriage of his daughter and the king’s son. Revered as Shakespeare’s strictest, most organized and most neoclassical play, The Tempest brings together tragedy and comedy and leaves a little something to the imagination. Tickets for the event are available at thewilddetectives.com and cost $7, plus processing fees, or on a first-come, first-served basis at the door the day of the show. – Diamond Victoria

Recombinant Abstraction

Fort Worth Community Arts Center

1300 Gendy St.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Free

A universal talent among artists is the ability to make something out of nothing — from turning a blank canvas into a colorful dreamscape to sculpting elaborate figures from a brick of clay. However, some excel in much more than just creating something pretty. Many artists recognize the deeper potential in organic materials juxtaposed against repurposed components. They revel in colliding various textures, colors and forms, splicing together materials and creating unique abstract forms. The Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St., offers the chance to experience this type of artwork in its free exhibition Recombinant Abstraction, which includes the works of nine artists, through Aug. 30. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information on the artists and their work, visit fwcac.com. – Diamond Victoria

Bivins Gallery Group Show

Bivins Gallery

300 Crescent Court, Suite 100

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

Free

From street art to sculpture, the Bivins Gallery, 300 Crescent Court, Suite 100, represents a range of artists who establish and push boundaries. The Bivins Gallery Group Show: Summer 2017 is on exhibition through Sept. 9, with pieces from all 24 artists from the gallery's roster. There’s the street’s Mr. Brainwash, featured in Banksy’s documentary Exit Through the Gift Shop; activist and mixed-media installation guru Mildred Howard; hyper-realist sculptor Carole Feurerman; Parish Kohanim, creator of utterly vibrant and captivating photography; and many others. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. For more info on artists, catalogues and the gallery, visit bivinsgallery.com. – Merritt Martin

Bang Dang: Technique

Jen Mauldin Gallery

408 N. Bishop Ave.

12-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday

Free

In that sometimes nebulous nexus of art and architecture exists Bang Dang, an architect who makes up half of local firm Far + Dang. As an architect, he’s inspired by ritual and Japanese aesthetics, but he’s also keenly practical and versed in the not particularly artsy construction components of his designs. His art, which he undertakes as a creative outlet, creates atmospheres rather than dwellings. He makes intricate, layered lines and bright bursts of color that exist on graph paper, brown paper, wood or canvas. His pieces weave watercolors with inks and pastels for an effect that defies the straight lines of his day job. Dang will show a selection of his meditative and vibrant pieces at Jen Mauldin Gallery, 408 N. Bishop Ave., in an exhibition titled Technique through Friday, Sept. 1. Gallery hours are from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, and admission is free; visit jenmauldingallery.com for more information. – Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Lord of the Flies

Addison Theatre Center

15650 Addison Road

Multiple showtimes

Tickets start at $10

For anyone who paid attention during high school lit, the names Ralph and Piggy will trigger a reaction. Outcry Theatre brings Nigel Williams’ adaptation of William Golding’s classic novel, Lord of the Flies, to the stage of the Addison Theatre Centre, 15650 Addison Road, through Sept. 3. Using four casts throughout its run, the company revives the spirit of the conch and the descent into aggression of marooned kids. It’s a bleak story, to be sure, but one that has persisted in popularity for decades because of the timeless topics of the end of innocence and fragility of civilization. The last Thursday performance is at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24. Additional showings are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and 6:30 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $10 to $20. Visit outcrytheatre.com. – Merritt Martin

Decks in the Park

Klyde Warren Park

2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway

6-10 p.m. Friday

Free

Wrapped in the fingers of the arts district’s glittering skyscrapers, Klyde Warren Park is one of the most idyllic spaces in all of Dallas. It makes an almost too obvious setting for Decks in the Park, Dallas’ largest free outdoor music festival. The festival, an exhibition of mostly electronic artists, is stacked deep with sounds both gorgeous and ambitious. From the electropop of Ishi to the buttery-smooth stylings of Christy Ray, Decks in the Park is a keen, finegrain snapshot at the local music scene. Decks in the Park is from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, and admission is free. For more information, visit decksinthepark.com. – Jonathan Patrick

Lemon

Texas Theatre

231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

7 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

$10

Our brains love to make our lives seem worse than they really, thanks to a weird evolutionary trait that served our ancestors who lived at a time when eating rocks was considered a luxury. Now it just seems like it’s always preparing us for the worst. So what happens if the worst actually happens? Director Janicza Bravo explores this sad moment of human life in his film Lemon, starring Brett Gelman, Judy Greer and Michael Cera. The movie tells the story of Isaac Lachmann, a 40-year-old nobody who feels stuck in life because he sees his existence as defective. How does someone cope with a life he sees as the equivalent of a gas station burrito that barely qualifies as the thing it was made to be? Find out by seeing Lemon at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25; 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26; or 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd.. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at thetexastheatre.com. – Danny Gallagher

Commerce Street Night Market

444 W. Commerce St.

6-10 p.m. Friday

Free

In 2014, Little D Markets jumped on the opportunity to bring people into lovely spaces that weren’t being championed for community events. Thanks to Little D, we have the Commerce Street Night Market, 444 W. Commerce St., from 6 to 10 p.m. the last Friday of each month in the Pike West Commerce outdoor pavilion. The free, open-air market offers a family-friendly stroll with live music; food options to satisfy cravings for tamales, ice pops and more; and vendors selling wares ranging from clothing to natural skincare to stained glass to pet attire. The Oddfellows-run bar will serve beer, wine and watermelon sangria while DJ Durty Laundry spins tunes. Culture vultures will appreciate the pottery workshop by James Olney of Oak Cliff Pottery from 7 to 9 p.m. For more details, visit the event page on Facebook. To learn about becoming a vendor or hosting a workshop, visit littledmarkets.com. – Merritt Martin

Summer Adventure Series: Pee-Wee's Big Adventure

Texas Theatre

231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

8 p.m. Saturday

$10.75

Going to the movies was an adventure when you were a kid. Since the internet wasn’t even a gleam in anyone’s bloodshot, overcaffeinated eye, it was the only way to see the movies that everyone was talking about. Relive the days when you had to go to a theater to see a movie by going to the Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd., to see one of the greatest adventures of this classic age of cinema. Director Tim Burton’s blockbuster hit Pee Wee’s Big Adventure first brought the world’s greatest man-child to the big screen in a comedy that’s as timeless as Herman’s maturation process. Herman’s beloved bicycle gets stolen by a snobby, rich kid, so he has to cross the country to track it down and get it back. You can’t truly call yourself a Texan until you’ve sat in a crowded theater and screamed “deep in the heart of Texas!” during the movie’s crucial Alamo scene. The theater will screen the ’80s comedy with an original 35mm print as part of its Summer Adventure Series at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. Tickets are $10.75 and can be purchased at the box office and at thetexastheatre.com. – Danny Gallagher

