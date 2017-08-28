Cheap and Free Events in Dallas This Week

Tickets start at $12 for Momix: Opus Cactus at the Winspear Thursday. courtesy ATTPAC

Shakespeare in the Bar: The Tempest

Wild Detectives

314 W. 8th St.

8 p.m. Monday

$7

Theater doesn’t have to be in stuffy performance halls to be good. Sometimes all it takes is a small ensemble of actors, a modest stage in a bar and plenty of booze. And Dallas literati favorite The Wild Detectives, 314 W. Eighth St., is the perfect venue to host a night of buzzed storytelling with Shakespeare in the Bar’s The Tempest at 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28. Expand your literary horizons and follow along as “barely rehearsed” actors tell the story of an exiled duke on a remote island who whips up a storm to set in place events that lead to the marriage of his daughter and the king’s son. Revered as Shakespeare’s strictest, most organized and most neoclassical play, The Tempest brings together tragedy and comedy and leaves a little something to the imagination. Tickets for the event are available at thewilddetectives.com and cost $7, plus processing fees, or on a first-come, first-served basis at the door the day of the show. — Diamond Victoria

From Dijon to Dallas

Liliana Bloch Gallery

2271 Monitor St.

Noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

Free

From Dijon to Dallas, the latest exhibition at Liliana Bloch Gallery, 2271 Monitor St., is opening with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. It runs through Sept. 2 and features a showcase of artists from the Division of Art at SMU’s Meadows School of the Arts and École Nationale Supérieure d’Art of Dijon, France. The program is formed around an artist from each school who received a postgrad fellowship, which involves a six-week residency and exhibition. This show features Juan Negroni, a Meadows alumnus from Dallas, and Benjamin Grivot from Dijon. With an eye on the French and the contemporary, From Dijon to Dallas offers a conversation on creativity from up-and-coming artists. Visit lilianablochgallery.com. — Merritt Martin

Black Moon Screening

Texas Theatre

231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

8:30 p.m. Wednesday

$10-$14

The first 30 minutes may be dialogue free, but director Louis Malle’s Black Moon is a poetic feast for the eyes and imagination. The 1975 film may not be as well known as My Dinner with Andre or the autobiographical Au Revoir Les Enfants, but Malle once said his surrealistic Black Moon was “the most intimate of my films.” Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd., screens Malle's fantastical Alice in Wonderland-inspired dreamscape in 35mm film, complete with gabby unicorn, a mumbling rat named Humphrey, talking flowers and other unforgettable scenes. The dreamlike film is unlike anything he filmed before or after, and when pressed to describe the film, Malle called it “a mythological fairy tale taking place in the near future.” The film screens at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30. A concert featuring Time and a live set from Wanz Dover’s Blixaboy follows the film. George Quartz will also be deejaying in the Texas Theatre Saloon. Tickets are $10 for the film, $6 for the concert or $14 for both. For tickets, visit thetexastheatre.com. — Daniel Rodrigue

Momix: Opus Cactus

Winspear Opera House

2403 Flora St.

8-10 p.m. Thursday

$12 and up

Deserts are having a moment. The neutral colors and sparse landscapes are burning up the interior-design scene right now, and Joshua Tree has become the hotspot destination for backpackers, glampers and supermodels. If ever there were a time for a desert-themed modern dance piece, this would be it. TITAS, as always, is on top of things. It’ll present Momix: Opus Cactus from 8 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. The company will present a surreal, dreamlike work by Moses Pendleton, weaving illusion and movement for a provocative piece that explores desert flora and fauna. Tickets for this witty, visionary desertscape are $12 to $135 at tickets.attpac.org. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

The Tribute Artist

Kalita Humphreys Theater

3636 Turtle Creek Blvd.

8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday

$10-$40

The Uptown Players close out an epic season that’s featured shipwrecks, train wrecks and gender-bending hilarity with its production of The Tribute Artist from Friday, Aug. 25, to Sept. 10 at the Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. Coy Covington takes on the role of Jimmy Nichols, a man who specializes in paying tribute to legendary female performers. He puts that talent to good use when his landlord, a feisty and high-handed old dame, passes away unexpectedly: He dons her caftans and boas in a farcical effort to sell her home before the cutthroat world of Manhattan real estate intrudes. Of course, nothing ever goes as planned, resulting in plenty of the hijinks you’d expect from playwright Charles Busch and the nimble cast. Catch a performance at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, or at a 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $10 to $40 at uptownplayers.org. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Performance Screening

Texas Theatre

231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

9 p.m. Friday

$10-$14

The controversial, shamelessly hedonistic and abstract Performance is one of the most influential films of ’70s cinema. Starring Mick Jagger, James Fox and recently deceased renaissance woman Anita Pallenberg, the movie explores a visually rich, fanciful approach to period crime dramas. Framed by the historical beauty of Texas Theatre, this 35mm showing is the ideal opportunity to enjoy this classic of cult filmmaking. After the screening, a set of Texas musical provocateurs — including Pearl Earl, Big Bill and George Quartz — will perform. The movie starts at 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd. Tickets are $10 for the film, $6 for the concert or $14 for both. For more information, visit thetexastheatre.com. — Jonathan Patrick

Joaquín Achúcarro Concert

Caruth Auditorium

6101 Bishop Blvd.

7:30 p.m. Friday

$8 and up

The Distinguished Performer Concert Series at Southern Methodist University’s Meadows School of the Arts, which highlights notable faculty and guests, returns for its 2017-18 season. Esteemed concert pianist and Meadows professor Joaquín Achúcarro opens the season with an all-Chopin program. Achúcarro, who has produced some of the finest piano recordings ever — including his take on Bernard Herrmann’s Concerto Macabre for Piano and Orchestra — is using this event as a high-caliber practice of sorts; he’s flying to London to record these Chopin compositions after the performance. This installment of the series is dedicated to the memory of local philanthropist and music lover Jeanne Roach Johnson. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 at SMU’s Caruth Auditorium, 6101 Bishop Blvd. Admission is $14 for adults, $11 for seniors and $8 for SMU students, staff and faculty. For more information, visit smu.edu/meadows. — Jonathan Patrick

Modern Sacred: The Saint John's Bible and Selections from the Permanent Collection

Beatrice M. Haggerty Gallery

1845 E. Northgate Drive, Irving

6-9 p.m. Friday

Free

The attraction of an illuminated manuscript goes beyond words on the page. Drawings and decorations, often in gold and silver, surround the text or appear in the margins and as featured, small illustrations. The Saint John’s Bible was the first handwritten and illuminated Bible commissioned by a Benedictine monastery since the 15th century’s welcome of the printing press. With an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, the University of Dallas’ Beatrice M. Haggerty Gallery, 1845 E. Northgate Drive in Irving, presents Modern Sacred: The Saint John’s Bible and Selections from the Permanent Collection, on view through Sept. 30. The exhibit showcases what is known as the Heritage Edition, a limited reproduction of the “Gospels and Acts” volume of the famous Bible. The original parchment remains at St. John’s University in Minnesota. Curator Christina Haley selected accompanying contemporary works that speak to the sacred imagery and themes in the historic piece. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Admission is free. Visit udallas.edu/gallery. — Merritt Martin

Invasion Car Show

Trees

2709 Elm St.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday

$10

Are you the kind of gearhead who whistles at cool cars as they drive past? Then there’s only place for you to go. The annual Invasion Car Show celebrates the form and function of classic hot rods on Labor Day weekend in the bowels of Deep Ellum. This year marks the club’s 10th anniversary, so it’s hosting the classic car show in one of Deep Ellum’s most iconic and visited spots: Trees, 2709 Elm St. At the Invasion Car Show, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, visitors can gawk at some of the coolest and fastest custom rods and rides in all of North Texas as they line up along Elm Street. Then pile into Trees for an after-party concert with “King of the Juke Joint Swing” Wayne Hancock at 7 p.m. Tickets for the Wayne Hancock show are $10 and can be purchased at ticketfly.com. — Danny Gallagher

Soul Bounce

Ship's Lounge

1613 Greenville Ave.

9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday

Free

Wanz Dover and a rotating guest list of some of the city's best soul DJs throw a retro party, touching on funk, soul, psyche rock, surf, protopunk, garage rock and other assorted old school jams, every Saturday night at Ships Lounge. With tunes from Velvet Underground to Otis Redding, this weekly Lower Greenville gig is a great alternative for those not wanting to brave Deep Ellum on its busier nights. It's truly a night dedicated to perfect dive bar jams for mods and rockers of all stripes. — Diamond Victoria

The Essential Nature

Bath House Cultural Center

521 E. Lawther Drive

7-9 p.m. Saturday

Free

The Essential Nature, a group exhibition at the Bath House Cultural Center, 521 E. Lawther Drive, concentrates on the artistic process of reduction. Sometimes making a statement comes from what was left out or taken away, and it’s what isn’t there that allows a message to breathe and come forward through the strokes that remain. The show opens with a reception from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, and runs through Sept. 30. It features works by Mylan Nguyen, Viola Delgado, Sarita Westrup and others. Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free. Visit bathhouse.dallasculture.org. — Merritt Martin

Labor Day at the Arboretum

Dallas Arboretum

8525 Garland Road

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

$10-$15

Labor Day is a sigh of relief. It’s a weekend celebration of the fact that the worst of the hot weather is (mostly) behind us, the kids are back in school, and there’s still enough heat for pool parties and frosty cocktails. Let’s lean into it with a jam-packed three-day celebration at the Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road. From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, through Monday, Sept. 4, the whole family can enjoy $2 hot dogs and root beer floats at the Terrace Café, plus lawn games on the Martin Rutchik Concert Lawn. Chase bubbles and listen to live music from Corey Breedlove between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Roof Raisers band plays all the best summertime jams between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday. All events are free with general admission, which is $10 to $15 (and free for kids ages 2 and younger); parking is $15. Find more information at dallasarboretum.org. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

