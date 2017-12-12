Cheap and Free Events in Dallas This Week

Crafts with the Clauses

Women's Building at Fair Park

1300 Robert B. Cullum Blvd.

9:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday

Free

The elves at the North Pole craft toys for good girls and boys, but what about Santa? Is he more of a safety scissors and crayons kind of guy? We’d guess that’s the case at the Dallas Park and Recreation Department’s kid-friendly event Crafts with the Clauses from 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Women’s Building at Fair Park, 1300 Robert B. Cullum Blvd. The event will include holiday crafts and music, a viewing of Polar Express and photos with Santa and Mrs. Clause. Admission and parking are free. For more information, visit fairpark.org or call 214-670-8400. — Emily Goldstein

Hanukkah Menorah Lighting

Galleria Dallas

3350 Dallas Parkway

Sundown Tuesday, through Dec. 20

Free

It’s a shame, really, that the Jewish celebration of Hanukkah doesn’t get all the press that Christmas does. Granted, the miracle it celebrates — stretching a one-day supply of holy oil to eight days — isn’t on par with dividing the Red Sea, but it has a great backstory: a civil war, intervention by the powerful Seleucid empire, blood, battle and eventual victory by the tough, determined little guys over the mighty Greeks, and the founding of a new Hebrew dynasty. The story behind Hanukkah is Tom Clancy; the Nativity is more Mother Goose. Plus, Hanukkah comes with latkes, which beat your basic Christmas cookie hands down. Galleria Dallas, 3350 Dallas Parkway, marks the beginning of the Festival of Lights with the lighting of its huge, specially designed menorah at sundown Tuesday. Another candle will be lit each sundown through Dec. 20. The menorah is on the mall’s first level near the guest reception center. — Patrick Williams

Second Thursdays with a Twist

Dallas Museum of Art

1717 N. Harwood St.

5-9 p.m. Thursday

$5

It’s the night before Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and the anticipation is brutal. Who is the titular Jedi? What words of wisdom will Luke impart? What misdeeds is the villainous dark side crew up to? You’ll get those answers and more in just a few hours. In the meantime, keep yourself merrily occupied at Second Thursdays with a Twist: In a Galaxy Far, Far Away from 5-9 p.m. Thursday at the Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. View the museum’s collection and engage in activities with a Star Wars twist — like painting C3PO, Yoda or R2-D2 on Christmas ornaments, or using the ancient art of origami to make paper At-Ats. Use the force to complete a scavenger hunt or join a tour focused on artists who were total rebels. Brush up on all the going-ons in everyone’s favorite galactic empire with a screening of The Force Awakens at 6:30 p.m. in the Horchow Auditorium or enjoy a parody of the blockbuster film franchise from Gepetto’s Marionette Theater at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5; visit dma.org/programs/second-Thursdays for more information. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Free Speech

Haley-Henman Gallery

516 Fabrication St.

7-9 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Saturday

Free

All painting involves the application of pigments to a foundation, but with encaustic painting, it’s not about acrylics, watercolors or oil paints; it’s about dripping tinted hot wax onto the surface for an untamable result. Haley-Henman Gallery at Open Studio 516, 516 Fabrication St. in Trinity Groves, presents Caryl Gordon’s Free Speech through Dec. 30. Gordon presents her products of unpredictability in a way she says is bold and honest and allows her to “organize the disorganized.” A reception with Gordon takes place from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, and the artist will offer a conversation at 3 p.m. Saturday. Attendees will have the opportunity to schedule visits to Gordon’s Plano studio. Admission is free. Regular viewing hours are by appointment Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Call 214-532-3225 or visit haleyhenman.com. — Merritt Martin

Things Missing/Missed

J. Erik Jonsson Central Library

1515 Young St.

7:30 p.m Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Free

In celebration of the Danielle Georgiou Dance Group’s yearlong residency at the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library, 1515 Young St., the company will present Things Missing/Missed, an original movement (key word — movement) play by Justin Locklear and Houston playwrights Melissa Flower and Philip Hays. It’s based on the real story of a hermit who hid in the woods outside of North Pond, Maine, for 30 years. Dallas Observer named DGDG the best dance troupe of 2017. Free shows are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free parking is available at the library’s Wood Street entrance. For information, visit dgdgdancegroup.com. — Reba Liner

Christmas in the Park

Automobile Building at Fair Park

1010 1st Ave.

8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday

Free

Christmas in the Park at Fair Park, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Automobile Building, 1010 1st Ave., marks the 19th annual giveaway of clothing, food and toys to less fortunate folks in Dallas. A spokesperson for the event said that after those who signed up are served, nonregistered individuals and families will be accepted. The event, staged by the S. M. Wright Foundation, honors the memory of S. M. Wright, former civic leader and pastor of People’s Missionary Baptist Church. For information, call 214-741-4990 or visit christmasatfairpark.com. — Reba Liner

Treats of Christmas

NorthPark Center

8687 N. Central Expressway

10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday

Free

It’s not Christmastime in Dallas without a shopping trip to NorthPark Center, 8687 N. Central Expressway. You think we’re being sarcastic, but we’re very serious about our yuletide must-dos, and a NorthPark visit for the Treats of Christmas Benefiting the North Texas Food Bank is at the top of that list. Head to Level 1 near Macy’s or Level 2 between Nordstrom and Macy’s on Saturday and try to maintain any semblance of willpower. Local chefs pile the tables high with cakes, pies, cookies, and all manner of special breads and buns, so snag some sweet gifts for your mouth while you shop down your list. From buche de noel to gingerbread, the treats are ready to take home or munch on while you stand in line for photos with Santa. For more information, visit northparkcenter.com. To donate to the North Texas Food Bank (which you can also do at Treats of Christmas), visit ntfb.org. — Merritt Martin